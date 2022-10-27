Read news from:
Spanish Super Cup to be hosted in Saudi capital Riyadh again

It is the third time the tournament will take place in the Middle East, as part of a deal to keep the tournament there until 2029, worth a reported €30 million ($30.1 million) a season for the Spain's football federation.

Published: 27 October 2022 17:26 CEST
A staff member holds the trophy ahead of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the King Fahd International stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

The Spanish Super Cup will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia in January 2023, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced Thursday.

Reigning champions and La Liga winners Real Madrid will face Copa del Rey runners up Valencia in one semi-final, with cup-winners Real Betis playing Barcelona, who finished second in the league in the other.

“The three matches will be played at the King Fahd de Riyadh stadium, a spectacular venue with capacity for over 60,000 fans,” said the RFEF in a statement.

The semi-finals will take place on January 11 and 12 with the final on January 15th.

In the 2019/20 season the Spanish Super Cup was played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it returned to Spain in 2020/21.

Last season it returned to Saudi Arabia, being held in Riyadh where Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final.

The tournament has been mired in various controversies, including Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s sports event company Kosmos being paid for helping arrange the move to Saudi Arabia, as well as concerns over human rights issues in the host country.

FOOTBALL

Spanish football teams threaten to strike over discriminatory new sports law

The majority of Spain's topflight football teams have threatened to go on strike against a proposed new sports law which they argue benefits major clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Published: 26 October 2022 09:26 CEST
La Liga – which governs Spain’s professional football divisions – has called an extraordinary assembly on Thursday to discuss next steps including a possible strike over the draft legislation which still needs the approval of parliament.

The row pits Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao along with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) — the governing body of football in Spain – against La Liga.

There are two main issues in the spat over the law which has the backing of Spain’s ruling Socialists and the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP).

One involves an agreement reached with private equity firm CVC which paid €2.0 billion in exchange for 8.2 percent of La Liga’s revenues from its image rights during 50 years.

Tweet reading “11 years ago the Premier League decided to share its TV revenue like this, 11 years later it’s been proven that this spread strengthened their league and weakened ours”.

La Liga says the deal will give it a cash injection that will allow it to compete with the English Premier League but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao opposed it, saying it gives up too much for too little money.

La Liga wants the new sports law to shield this agreement. It believes the major clubs oppose it because it calls for a more equitable distribution of football revenues among clubs.

Big clubs want to “return to an old football model where there were huge inequalities and the growth of more modest clubs was greatly restricted,” said the director general of second division side FC Granada, Alfredo García.

The football federation, however, argues the agreement with CVC forgets modest amateur clubs and questions the legality of the deal.

“Now the government and the main opposition party are going to change the rules of the game and are going to make legal what is illegal? That would be very serious,” RFEF president Luis Rubiales told daily newspaper El País.

La Liga also wants the new sports law to make it possible sanction clubs playing in competitions which it does not approve of, such as the proposed European Super League which would have been made up Europe’s elite clubs.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was one of the main drivers of breakaway league.

In an advert published Tuesday in several Spanish newspapers on Tuesday, La Liga defended the need for a sports law “that does not favour the creation of a Super League that seriously damages Spanish football”.

La Liga says the government had agreed to address its concerns in the new sports law but the amendments it called for ended up disappearing from the legislation.

