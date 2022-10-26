Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Police officer and farmer die in shooting in small Spanish town

A man suffering from psychological problems shot and killed a farmer and a policeman in Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region on Wednesday before being shot dead by police, local authorities said.

Published: 26 October 2022 16:45 CEST
Police officer and farmer die in shooting in small Spanish town
Argamasilla de Calatrava, the small municipality where the shooting took place, has a population of around 5,800 people. Photo: Zarateman/Wikipedia

The 50-year-old barricaded himself in his house in Argamasilla de Calatrava in the south-central Castilla-La Mancha region with a rifle with a telescopic sight and started shooting, a town councillor told media.

The man, who had “psychological problems”, killed a farmer who was in the area and a policeman before being shot dead himself by police who arrived on the scene, the councillor added.

Spanish media reported that the shootings began after the man got into an argument with his 81-year-old father, who was injured.

Two other people were injured in the shooting — a 49-year-old Guardia Civil policeman and another man, believed to be a local police officer, a spokesman for local emergency services said.

All three injured were taken to hospital, he added.

Violent crime, especially gun violence, is fairly rare in Spain.

The country of around 47 million people recorded 290 murders in 2021, a 12.4 percent drop from 2020, according to interior ministry figures.

READ ALSO: What’s the law on guns in Spain?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Man jailed in Spain over planned drone attack at Barcelona-Real Madrid match

A man who received orders from the jihadist Islamic State group to carry out a drone attack against a Barcelona-Real Madrid football match was sentenced Monday by a Spanish court to three years in jail.

Published: 24 October 2022 15:28 CEST
Man jailed in Spain over planned drone attack at Barcelona-Real Madrid match

Mohammed Yassi Amrani, a former bar worker, became “a member of Daesh during a fast process” of radicalisation in 2020, according to his indictment, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

After he called for “jihad” in a Facebook post in March 2020, he was contacted online by an Islamic State recruiter who asked to communicate with Amrani through Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging app.

Via Telegram the recruiter ordered Amrani to carry out an attack to “purify his life and assure a place in paradise” and make up for having drunk alcohol in the past and shunned religion.

His Islamic State contact instructed him to fly a drone packed with explosives over Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium during a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid and then blow it up.

Matches between Spain’s two powerhouse teams — dubbed “El Clásico” — are among the most watched matches in the world.

No date for the planned attack was given. At the time Spain was under a severe Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and matches were suspended.

Police arrested Amrani in May 2020 and searched his home. He reportedly lived in Barcelona at the time.

Spain’s National Court, which deals with terrorism cases, on Monday sentenced him to three years in jail for planning an attack “following an agreement from all sides,” a court spokesman did.

Barcelona’s 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium was on a list of potential targets drawn up by the jihadist cell behind the twin vehicle attacks in August 2017 which killed 16 people in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils further south.

Also on the list of targets was Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia church and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

SHOW COMMENTS