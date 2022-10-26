For members
VISAS
How long do Spain’s main visas and residency processes take?
Whether it's applying for the NLV, family reunification or golden visa, or getting residency and padrón documents once you're in Spain, processing times for non-EU nationals tend to involve a lot of waiting. Here's how long each official process tends to take.
Published: 26 October 2022 10:26 CEST
Waiting for a Spanish visa or residency document can sometimes feel like being trapped in limbo, but at least most processes end up in a favourable outcome. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
WORKING IN SPAIN
How to find Spanish villages that are helping people to move there
If you're thinking of making a move to the Spanish countryside and giving back to a rural community, here's how you can find the villages attracting new residents with incentives and what they're looking for in return.
Published: 19 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 11:54 CEST
