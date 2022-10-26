For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in November 2022
From changes to phone contracts, to help for self-employed workers, the latest on Spain's new startups law and planned train and airline strikes, become a member to find out what's that's going on in Spain in November 2022.
Published: 26 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Sherry week, airline strikes and new phone laws. Photo: AFP & Pixabay
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
NEW LAWS: Everything that changes in Spain in October 2022
From VAT and tax cuts, a new citizenship law, a change to Spain's Covid travel restrictions, the latest on UK licences, a round-up of festivals and plenty more, become a member to find out about all the key changes in Spain in October 2022.
Published: 27 September 2022 11:47 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 09:52 CEST
