WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in November 2022

From changes to phone contracts, to help for self-employed workers, the latest on Spain's new startups law and planned train and airline strikes, become a member to find out what's that's going on in Spain in November 2022.

Published: 26 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Sherry week, airline strikes and new phone laws. Photo: AFP & Pixabay

Public holiday on November 1st

November 1st is a public holiday across Spain, celebrating Día de Todos los Santos or All Saints Day. This means that schools, supermarkets and other shops will be closed.

On this day, many Spanish people head to the local cemeteries to clean the graves and leave flowers for their departed loved ones. Sometimes events may be going on in the local cemeteries too, such as concerts. Try huesos de santo or bones of the saint, which are marzipan sweets shaped like bones and typically eaten on this day.

Clocks go back

Technically, the clocks change on October 30th at 3am, but it’s in November and the rest of winter that we’ll benefit from the lighter mornings, meaning no more going to work in the dark. 

Unfortunately, it does also mean less light in the evenings, so sunsets will be around 6pm in mainland Spain in November instead of the 7pm that it is now. 

Changes to the length of mobile contracts

Spain’s new General Telecommunications Law comes into effect in November. The most significant change is that phone contracts will now be capped at a maximum duration of 24 months. This means that if you’re with a provider that offers permanent contracts, that will now be limited to 24 months. The law also includes the possibility of terminating the contract without penalty when it runs out.

All the major phone operators in Spain, including 02, Movistar, Vodafone, Jazztel, and Orange, are finalising the changes and informing their customers ahead of implementing them on October 29th and 30th.

New startups law to be approved?

Since the Spanish government announced its planned startups law and digital nomad visa in 2021, many remote workers have been waiting with bated breath to find out when they may be able to come and work in Spain.

According to government sources, the legislation, which has already been greenlighted by Spain’s Economic Affairs Commission in October, could be voted in during a plenary session in the Spanish Parliament in the first week of November.

In previous votes, it’s received full support except for five abstentions, which suggests Spain’s startups law will more than likely be approved with a majority and come into force soon.

New Trans Law may be approved

Spain’s Minister for Equality Irene Montero hopes that Spain’s Trans Law will finally be fully approved by the Spanish Parliament by November 18th.

The transgender rights bill will allow anyone over 16, in some cases as young as 12, to easily change their gender on their ID documents. This will make Spain one of the few countries in Europe to permit gender self-determination.

The Socialist branch of Spain’s governing left-wing coalition has called for an extra week to tweak some of the law’s more controversial clauses that it believes will result in right-wing parties refusing to support the legislation.

Air and rail strikes may affect your travel in November

Workers for Spain’s national rail network Renfe have announced stoppages across the country during November 2022. The trains that will be affected are the ones on November 7th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm; and November 11th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm.

Vueling strikes are also due to take place on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and public holidays, starting on November 1st 2022 and lasting until January 31st 2023. Additional days that will be affected are November 1st, 6th and 8th,

Ryanair baggage handlers and other on-the-ground staff at seven different airports will be going on strike, starting on October 28th 2022, and ending on January 7th, 2023. It is likely these airports will include Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Seville. However, it’s worth noting that Ryanair has said that it doesn’t actually expect this strike to cause that much disruption.

Unrestricted travel for non-EU people 

Spanish authorities have finally decided to stop requiring visitors from non-EU countries such as the UK and the US to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery to enter the country.

As of October 21st 2022, tourists and other non-resident visitors from outside of the EU/EEA won’t be asked to show a Covid-19 certificate by officials at airports and sea ports in Spain. This means that if you’re travelling to Spain in November you won’t have to worry about getting all your Covid documents sorted beforehand.

The only Covid-19 travel rule which is still in place now is the requirement of wearing a face mask on public transport, including inside planes (but not in airports, ports or stations). 

 

Companies to stop receiving traffic fines in the post

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced that from November 1st drivers in company vehicles will stop receiving traffic fines in the post and will instead only receive electronic notifications.

International Sherry Week in Andalusia

International Sherry Week will be celebrated in Andalusia from November 7th – 13th, which will mostly be held around Jerez de la Frontera and the Sherry Triangle, which also includes Sanlúcar de Barrameda and El Puerto de Santa María.

The event includes visits to vineyards to learn how sherry is made, tastings, workshops and bodega tours, including learning about sherry vinegar and food pairings.

November begins with unusually high temperatures

The month will begin with unusually for this time of year. According to Francisco Martín from Meteored, November will start with temperatures of 30°C in some parts of Spain.

Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency said: a summer now lasts “about 40 days longer than in the 1980s”.  Spain has already experienced a very warm October with almost summer-like temperatures (although there has been spells of heavy rain) following one of the hottest summers on record.

Spain will start warning you via SMS of nearby dangers 

On October 24th, Spain introduced a new mobile alert system that warns people in the country of nearby natural disasters or emergencies.

In order to test the new system on November 2nd people in Murcia, the Balearics, Madrid, Aragón, Navarre and Catalonia will receive the SMS alert. On November 10th it’ll be turn of those in the Basque Country, Castilla y León, the Canary Islands and Ceuta; and finally on November 16th the final drill will happen in Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja and Melilla. 

The other regions will have already had their test alerts at the end of October.

Deadline for self-employed to apply for benefits in some regions

The deadline for autónomos in Andalusia to apply for aid of up to €6,600 to hire employees will be up until November 18th.

Castilla y León has also announced a similar measure. New autónomos in the region can apply for grants of up to €5,000 up until November 4th, in order to promote self-employment.

Commuters in Madrid can get 50 percent back on their transport cards

From November 2nd, travellers in Madrid will be able to apply for 50 percent back on the price of the annual transport pass. This is because of the tariff deduction on multi-journey tickets for commuters that was announced by the Spanish government to help people combat the effects of inflation. 

Black Friday in Spain

Black Friday sales takes place on November 25th and although the country doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, which is held on Thursday, November 24th, it does go in for the Black Friday sales. 

Many high street fashion stores will be having big discounts such as Zara and Mango, while online stores such as eBay and Amazon will also be taking part. 

NEW LAWS: Everything that changes in Spain in October 2022

From VAT and tax cuts, a new citizenship law, a change to Spain's Covid travel restrictions, the latest on UK licences, a round-up of festivals and plenty more, become a member to find out about all the key changes in Spain in October 2022.

Published: 27 September 2022 11:47 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 09:52 CEST
NEW LAWS: Everything that changes in Spain in October 2022

Drop in income tax for low earners

The Spanish government is set to reduce the income tax for people earning up to €21,000 gross ($20,200) per year, Budget Minister María Jesús Montero announced on September 29th.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it is likely to be retroactive from January 1st 2022 as the IRPF slash will apply to this year’s income tax declaration, which is carried out in 2023.

Spain’s Personal Income Tax (IRPF) is a state tax, but half of its collection is controlled by the autonomous communities. As such, each region can change its income tax brackets, which apply to the 50 percent of IRPF collected by the regional governments.

The Valencian Community is among the regions which will also lower their income tax for taxpayers, in this case for those earning under €60,000 gross a year. Other regions including Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, Andalusia, the Basque Country and Castilla y León have also implemented regional income tax cuts in recent days, and more are likely to follow. 

Spain’s new sexual consent law comes into effect

October 7th brings the enforcement of a government bill toughening the country’s rape laws by requiring explicit consent for sex acts.

In essence, the law reforms Spain’s criminal code to define rape as sex without clear consent. Crucially, that removes the need for rape victims to prove that they resisted or were subject to violence or intimidation.

“Consent is recognised only when a person has freely demonstrated it through actions which, in the context of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the person’s will,” says the bill.

The proposed reform comes after of a notorious 2016 gang rape of an 18-year-old woman by five men at the bull-running festival in Pamplona, northern Spain.

VAT cut on gas bills

In yet another bid to ease the pain of the cost-of-living crisis, the Spanish government has introduced a new cost-cutting measure which aims to decrease the amount both residents and small businesses will pay on their gas bills this coming winter.

The VAT cut, which comes into force on October 1st, will also apply to other items used for heating such as pellets, briquets and wood as the price of said biofuel products has also increased considerably in the lead-up to the winter months. 

READ MORE: How much will Spain’s gas VAT cut save me per month?

Bottled butane gas has not been included in the new measure, but its price has been frozen at €19.55 per canister.

The reduction will mean monthly savings for an average user of between €5 and €19, depending on how much they use and the type of contract they have, according to consumer associations.

Overall, the Spanish government estimates the move will represent a save of €210 million for the Spanish population. 

Clocks change

It’s that time of year again. The evenings begin to get darker a little earlier – and the clocks go back. In 2022, the change will come in the early hours of Sunday, October 31st, when daylight saving time officially ends and wintertime begins. To be specific, the change comes at 3:00 a.m. on the morning of the 31st of October.

Fourth Covid vaccines for the over-80s

October will also see the ramping up of the second Covid-19 booster roll-out for people over 80’s and those in care homes, a campaign which also includes the flu vaccine for those who wish to have it. 

As planned, the campaign has started in all Spanish regions on September 26th, except for in Andalusia, where it will begin on October 3rd.

The vaccines to be used will the new inoculations developed by Moderna and Pfizer against the Omicron BA.1 sub-variant, serums approved by the European Medicines Agency on September 1st. 

In Andalusia the Covid-flu vaccination campaign starts on October 3rd, in Aragón and Navarre on October 10th, in the Balearics on October 13th, in Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and Castilla y León all on September 26th, whereas in the remaining regions the date for the double vaccination campaign is not yet known.

UK driving licences saga to continue as anger grows

As many of you will know by now, UK driving licence holders who have resided in Spain for more than six months have not been able to drive since May 1st. Five months later and there still isn’t a deal within close sight.

The latest update from UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott on September 27th has done little to quell the anger and sense of helplessness felt by those caught in this bureaucratic rabbit hole.

“There is a lot going on behind the scenes, even if it doesn’t feel like it to you,” Elliott insisted. “I know too that you want a timescale and you want an update after every meeting, but I’m afraid I just can’t give you those things in this negotiation.” 

A Facebook group called “Invasion of the British embassy in Madrid for the DL exchange issue” has since been set up where members are threatening to stage a protest in mid-October unless the matter is soon resolved. 

So, will October bring a major change to the licence exchange debacle? Progress may well be made in terms of negotiations, but the legislation has to be approved by several branches of the Spanish government before it actually comes into force, and keeping in mind the speed at which bureaucracy in Spain usually moves, it is unlikely to be streamlined in the next 30 days.

Domestic workers law

Following a ruling by the EU’s Court of Justice (CJEU) and pressure from trade unions, the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez adopted a reform is to introduce a bill aimed at ending the “discrimination” suffered by these workers.

Under the changes, which come into force on October 1st, domestic workers are now entitled to claim unemployment benefits and cannot be dismissed without justification.

They will also be covered by healthcare “protection” and be able to access training to improve their “professional opportunities” and job conditions.

Grandchildren’s citizenship law

A law that makes it easier for the children and grandchildren of Spaniards to gain citizenship will be debated in the Spanish parliament in October.

The bill, also known as the Historical Memory Law, proposes that the children and grandchildren of Spaniards (born in Spain) can gain Spanish citizenship without needing to live or be resident in Spain for any minimum period of time.

“Those born outside Spain to a father or mother, grandfather or grandmother, who would originally have been Spanish, and who, as a result of having suffered exile for political, ideological or belief reasons or sexual orientation and identity, have lost or renounced Spanish nationality, may opt for Spanish nationality, for the purposes of article 20 of the Civil Code,” the text of the proposed bill states.

Covid temperature checks for travellers ends

The Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting international travel to Spain – especially if you’re from a non-EU country. 

On Tuesday September 20th, Spain scrapped the requirement from all international passengers arriving by air or sea in the country to complete and show a Covid health control form.

Now, on October 20th, Covid temperature controls and visual checks will be scrapped, sources from Spain’s state airport manager Aena told Spanish daily El Periódico.

However, it is important to note that non-EU tourists such as Britons, Americans, Australians, Canadians or New Zealanders still have to show one of three documents to be able to enter Spain, following an extension of the rule until at least November 15th. These are: 

  • A Covid-19 vaccination certificate – Your vaccination status must meet the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements. If more than 270 days have passed since your initial vaccination, you need to show proof of a booster shot.
  • A negative Covid-19 test – This should be either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior of departure or an antigen test, taken within 24 hours prior of departure. 
  • A recovery certificate – This must be dated within the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your Covid-19 status.

Face masks are also still required on planes which are bound for Spain, but you don’t have to wear one at the airport.

October weather forecast

Spain has experienced some extreme weather this summer. With record temperatures, record rains and flooding in the Canary Islands, drought conditions, and flash floods in Murcia, Spanish weather has been changeable and unpredictable in September.

But what’s the forecast for October?

In terms of temperature, the average temperatures are set to be between 4 and 7°C lower than in September, which saw some of the summer heat linger into Autumn. Despite that, forecasts from Meteored suggest that the coming October will be warmer than usual, with temperatures up to 1 ° C above the average.

Expect some rain too as October is normally one of the rainiest in Spain except for a few regions of the country including the Canary Islands, the Balearics, the southern most points of Andalusia and the Upper Ebro.

Forecasts suggest that the rainfall will be primarily focused in the second half of the month, but the southeast and Balearic Islands will experience average rainfall throughout.

What’s on in Spain in October?

The turn in the weather doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot going on in Spain in October. Zaragoza celebrates one of its main fiestas, the Fiestas del Pilar.

Beteen the 4th and 12th of October, the fiestas of San Froilán de Lugo, one of the most popular celebrations in Galicia also takes place.

October is also a great time for foodies in Spain. Galicia hosts its Fiesta del Marisco (seafood festival) and at the end of the month is Castilla-La-Mancha’s Fiesta de la Rosa del Azafrán.

Elsewhere in Spain, October is an artsy month. In Alcalá de Henares, they celebrate Semana Cervantina – a weeklong celebration of Cervantes, author of Don Quixote, and there’s a night-time performance of Don Juan in Alcalá.

Fuel prices still high but falling

For drivers, you’ll be pleased to know that petrol prices are steadily falling but still nowhere near the level before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The price of petrol has dropped by 20 percent to €1.70 per litre from the €2.15 price it reached in June (before the government discount) but still 12 percent more expensive than before the war began. Diesel prices have fallen by 15 percent to €1.81 on September 24th, before the government’s 20 percent discount is applied.

