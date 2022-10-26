For members
FOOD & DRINK
A gourmet guide to ordering pintxos in Spain’s Basque Country
In the Basque Country, instead of tapas they tend to eat pintxos. What are these mouth-watering bites? Which are the best ones to try? What drinks should you order to accompany? This guide will help you on your gastronomic experience.
Published: 26 October 2022 11:49 CEST
Learn to order pintxos like a local with a detailed foodie guide. Photo: Richard Thiel / Pixabay
FOOD & DRINK
Menú del día map: Where has Spain’s staple meal become most expensive?
With inflation putting up the price of everything from olive oil to electricity bills, now a Spanish custom renowned for its value for money is also being affected: the menú del día.
Published: 26 September 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 26 September 2022 16:54 CEST
