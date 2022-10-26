Read news from:
A gourmet guide to ordering pintxos in Spain’s Basque Country

In the Basque Country, instead of tapas they tend to eat pintxos. What are these mouth-watering bites? Which are the best ones to try? What drinks should you order to accompany? This guide will help you on your gastronomic experience.

Published: 26 October 2022 11:49 CEST
Learn to order pintxos like a local with a detailed foodie guide. Photo: Richard Thiel / Pixabay

Euskadi (as the Basque Country is called in Basque), a northern Spanish region bordering France, is one of the country’s great foodie regions, known throughout the world for its offerings.

The Basque Country has more Michelin Stars than any other region in Spain with a total of 226, far above number two on the list – Catalonia with 49.

The pintxo capitals of the Basque Country are its most important cities – San Sebastián, Bilbao and Vitoria-Gasteiz, but you’ll find them all over the region, even in small towns like Guernica.

What is a pintxo?

Pintxos – or pincho in Castillian Spanish spelling – are typically small pieces of bread topped with all kinds of traditional ingredients and typically held together with a wooden skewer or a long toothpick.

Although the distinction between a tapa and a pintxo isn’t that clear even according to Spain’s Royal Language Academy, pintxos are more likely to be served on a piece of bread or through a skewer, whereas tapas are generally a bit bigger and served on a plate to and to accompany a drink.

Pintxos can be topped with something basic like a piece of tortilla (Spanish omelette) and a green pepper, or they could go more elaborate such as paprika-sprinkled pulpo (octopus) with fried potato and a cream cheese mousse.

However, to be a pintxo, it doesn’t have to be on bread, sometimes pintxos can be served in mini glass jars, small plates, tiny frying pans or even just on a skewer. Many bars will compete to see who can make the most extravagant mini meal in a pintxo, while other places will keep it simple. 

There are so many different types of pintxos, each bar has its own specialities, but you’ll find many repeated throughout the region.

There are many containing cod (bacalao) in particular as it’s a Basque favourite. You’ll also find several with fried mushrooms, dripping in garlic butter, stacked on top of one another.

One classic pintxo that you’ll find everywhere is the gilda. It’s a combination of olives, pickled guindilla peppers and anchovies on a stick.

You have to try a gilda when in the Basque Country. Photo: Iñigo De la Maza / Unsplash
 

It is said that gilda was invented by Joaquín Aramburu, in San Sebastián at Casa Vallés around 1946 who named it ‘Gilda’, in reference to the character from the film of the same name starring actress Rita Hayworth (who was actually half Spanish). In reality, these three ingredients were put together before this but hadn’t been dubbed the ‘gilda’.

Like in the rest of Spain, you won’t find many vegetarian options. However, most bars have a couple to choose from. If you don’t see any, simply ask and many places will be able to make you something. These may not be the most typical ones ordered by the Basques, but many still have traditional ingredients such as Idiazabal cheese – a Basque speciality.

Pintxos are typically laid out on top of the bar so you can see exactly what they have. Sometimes they’ll be labelled so you can see what they contain, but other times you’ll have to ask or just go for what looks good.

You don’t automatically get a complimentary pintxo with a drink in the Basque Country. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)
 

Ordering pintxos

When it comes to ordering, firstly, there’s no table service in most bars in the Basque Country so you’ll have to get good a wiggling your way up to the bar to get served. It’s not always easy as there’s no orderly queuing system and people will often push in front.

Pintxos are almost always paired with a drink, which you should order first. Typically, this would be a glass of tinto (red) Rioja wine, a local white txakoli (Basque wine) a beer or even a Basque cider (sidra).

Remember, there is also usually a list of hot pintxos which you can order separately. They’re typically made to order and are slightly more expensive than the ones are the bar, but will often be fresher and slightly bigger too. Many locals will do a combination of choosing some from the bar and then ordering a few extras from the hot menu.  

Pintxos are never given free with your drink like tapas are in Granada or Almería. You will typically be paying €2-€3.50 for each pintxo and slightly more for hot pintxos.

Not every pintxo is served on a piece of bread or held together with a skewer. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

It used to be that you’d ask for the pintxos you want and keep on going up for more until you were done. Someone would then come and count how many sticks were left on your plate and charge you accordingly.

In the last couple of years, however, that isn’t so common. Now it’s more likely that you’ll order and pay for the pintxos at the same time or you’ll order the pintxos and the person at the bar will keep a record of what you have, so you’ll receive an accurate bill at the end.

Basque pintxos bars don’t usually close their kitchens between lunch and dinner. They’ll stay open and you can usually stop for a snack at any time of day. Many of them are even open in the morning and a pintxo with a cup of coffee (or even a glass of wine) is a perfectly acceptable Basque breakfast. This may be a pintxo de tortilla, for example.

Remember that pintxo bars generally tend to close earlier than other bars in Spain.

You’ll find many close around 10:30pm on weekdays and slightly longer on weekends, even in busy areas such as the Casco Viejo neighbourhood of Bilbao.

FOOD & DRINK

Menú del día map: Where has Spain’s staple meal become most expensive?

With inflation putting up the price of everything from olive oil to electricity bills, now a Spanish custom renowned for its value for money is also being affected: the menú del día.

Published: 26 September 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 26 September 2022 16:54 CEST
Spain’s much-loved menús del día (menus of the day) are sacred to many Spaniards and can be found in pretty much every city, town and village across the country.

They are typically three-course menus served at lunchtime for a fixed price and include a drink, which may be beer or wine, as well as bread.

The menús del día date back to the 1960s during the Franco regime, when they were called menús túristicos and were introduced so that tourists would be able to pay a fixed price to enjoy Spanish cuisine.

In the 1970s, they changed their name to menús del día as they became even more popular with the local population. In most cases, you can select between several dishes for each course and depending on what you order, menús del día can be great value for money.

Between 3 and 4 million people regularly enjoy the menú del día offer in Spain.

Inflation on the menu

But like a lot of the world in 2022, Spain has been gripped by a cost-of-living crisis and it now seems that the much-loved menú del día is becoming the latest victim of inflation. 

According to a survey conducted by Hostelería de España, between November 2021 and April 2022, four in ten restaurants in Spain have put up the price of their daily menu offer by 5 percent, a third have raised it by 10 percent, and 7 percent of restaurants raised the prices by 15 percent.

In cash terms, a 5 percent increase is roughly 70 cents, a 10 percent rise is around €1.40, and restaurants that have raised the price by 15 percent have put up prices by around €2. 

According to the survey, the average price of the menú del día across Spain is now around €12.80.

The hospitality sector in Spain, though enjoying the return of post-pandemic tourism, is struggling to cope with the surge in energy prices and raw materials.

Spain’s National Institute of Statistics, the INE, reported in mid-July that the country’s 10.2 inflation rate was the highest level the country had experienced since 1985

For many restaurants and bars, simply paying the gas and electricity bills or buying basic food stuffs have become an existential cost. As a result, many have decided – or been forced – to raise their prices, and the affordable menú del día is no exception. 

The menú del día cost a little over €4 on average 20 years ago, around 700 pesetas. Nowadays, fixed menus can range from €8 to €14.

Most expensive menús del día in Spain in 2022

But where are the most expensive cities in Spain for a menú del día?

It is worth noting that the following figures are very much focused on major cities, and are not reflective of prices in smaller towns and villages. Often, it will be possible to find much more affordable menú del día offers in small-town bars and restaurants, although even there the inflationary pressures have likely passed on price increases to the customer. 

According to the figures from Hostelería de España, Barcelona is the priciest place in Spain, with an average price of €14. Not far behind in second place is Madrid, where the average price is now €13.90.

Coming in third is Palma de Mallorca, where the price has risen to €13.60 on average, and Bilbao comes in at fourth, with an average menú del día price of €13.50.

Rather surprisingly compared to the cost of living in Murcia more generally, the average price in the southern region has risen to €13, and Zaragoza is shortly behind at €12.80, with Valencia at €12.60.

As is often the case in Spain, the further south you go the cheaper things get. In Andalusia, a menú del día now costs €12.50 on average in Málaga, and €12 in Seville.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands reportedly has the cheapest menú del día at an average price of €11.50, although it’s worth noting that this data only encompasses Spain’s ten most populous cities (More on regional menú del día data further down). 

Here is a breakdown of the average menú de día price in 2022 in Spain’s biggest cities:

  1. Barcelona €14
  2. Madrid €13.90
  3. Palma de Mallorca €13.60
  4. Bilbao €13.50
  5. Murcia €13
  6. Zaragoza €12.80
  7. Valencia €12.60
  8. Malaga €12.50
  9. Sevilla €12
  10. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria €11.50

Hostelería de España has also collected data on what the average price of the menu del día is across Spain’s regions.

We’ve compiled their data into the following map, and below that you’ll find a breakdown of how much menú del día prices have increased across Spain’s regions from 2016 to 2022.

Price increase of the ménu del día across Spain's regions from 2016 to 2022

Galicia: +16.4 percent
La Rioja: +15.7 percent
Basque Country: +12.5 percent
Extremadura: +11.3 percent
Catalonia: +10.8 percent
Madrid: +10.4 percent
Asturias: +9.8 percent
Andalusia: +9.7 percent
Cantabria: +9.6 percent
Castilla y León: +9.1 percent
Aragón: +8.8 percent
Valencia region: +8.3 percent
Navarre: +6.5 percent
Balearic Islands: +4.6 percent
Castilla-La Mancha: +4.4 percent
Canary Islands: +2.7 percent
Murcia: +1.6 percent

