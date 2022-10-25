Read news from:
Spain’s national rail calls train strikes: What you need to know

Workers for Spain’s national rail network Renfe have announced stoppages across the country during October and November 2022. These are the trains that will be affected and the confirmed strike dates.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:59 CEST
Renfe strikes announced during Oct and Nov 2022. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The walkout – called by Spain’s General Union of Workers (UGT), the Workers’ Commissions (CC.OO) and the Spanish Union of Railway Drivers (Semaf) – is set to affect thousands of commuters for several days throughout the next two months.  

According to the unions, there are three reasons for the strikes – the lack of trains, the lack of drivers and the fear that Renfe will transfer its powers first to Catalonia and, later, to other regions across the country.  

The unions called for the strikes after Renfe failed to meet their demands at a meeting with Spain’s Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA), which ended without an agreement being reached.  

CC.OO has stated that these stoppages are due to a “series of protest actions” to show Renfe that they are not listening to their workers.

According to reports, the situation continues despite “repeated complaints” by the unions, “our approaches and proposals have not been taken into account,” a spokesperson for CC.OO said.

UGT added that Renfe “is unilaterally and deliberately blocking collective bargaining, which involves serious damage to the entire workforce.”

They are also criticising the lack of staff “in all areas” and the poor situation suffered by supervisors.

The unions already held a protest in front of the Congress of Deputies on October 19th and sources have indicated, they will demonstrate again if there is no positive response from Renfe.

When will the strikes be?

The walkout is due to begin on October 28th and so far three days of strikes have been announced. These are:

  • October 28th, from midnight to 11pm
  • November 7th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm
  • November 11th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm 

Which trains will be affected? 

The Ministry of Transport has not confirmed exactly which trains and which lines will be affected. They have also not yet confirmed the minimum number of services that will run.

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain strike woes continue for low-cost airlines Vueling and Ryanair

Cabin crew belonging to Spain’s low-cost airline Vueling have called for strikes from November until after Christmas, while more walkouts have been announced by Ryanair staff as well following a summer of travel disruptions.

Published: 25 October 2022 12:00 CEST
Vueling Stoppages

The Vueling strikes are due to take place on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and public holidays, starting on November 1st 2022 and lasting until January 31st 2023.

Additional days that will be affected are November 1st, 6th and 8th, plus December 24th and 31st and finally January 5th 2023.

Unions representing cabin crew workers belonging to Spain’s biggest low-cost have not yet confirmed how many flights are likely to be cancelled or which airports will be most affected, as they will operate minimum services.

The chosen dates are meant to cause the biggest disruption possible on travel, affecting flights around the Christmas holidays and Three Kings’ Day.

The workers are demanding a wage increase in line with the rise in prices due to inflation, as well as protesting over the precarious work conditions that have been experienced within the sector since even before the pandemic.  

Stavla (Airline Flight Auxiliary Crew Union), together with union representatives has demanded a wage increase of 13.4 percent, after Vueling only offered a two percent rise.  

“We cannot continue to be in the precarious situation in which we find ourselves,” said Stavla representatives. The increase “is only intended to keep up with the current standard of living,” they added.

Stavla also confirmed that if the disagreements continue, they will extend the strike “indefinitely”.

Currently, Vueling is not backing down or giving in to the workers’ demands. They describe the requests as “unfeasible” and are criticising the workers for going on strike.

The airline is still suffering from losses of €1 billion incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to an increase in debt of €260 million to cover the impact of Covid-19 on its business. 

Vueling reached an agreement with the Workers’ Commissions Union (CC.OO) in August to raise salaries by 6.5 percent, but Stavla refused to sign and now wants an even higher salary increase.

Now “is not the time to be divided but to join our efforts to build the future of Vueling together”, representatives from the airline said. 

Ryanair Strikes 

Ryanair has seen successive strikes since the summer and unions have threatened that they could last until January.

This time, baggage handlers and other on-the-ground staff at seven different airports will be going on strike, starting on October 28th 2022, and ending on January 7th, 2023.

It is likely these airports will include Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Seville. However, it’s worth noting that Ryanair has said that it doesn’t actually expect this strike to cause that much disruption.

This stoppage was launched by some representatives of CC.OO. but is not backed by the union’s own leadership, after an agreement was made with the company, which prevented the strikes from spreading to more airports.  

Ryanair said that they do not expect these strikes to cause much disruption. 

Ongoing stoppages in the industry

Inflation, which this year has exceeded 10 percent, has been the final straw for workers in the airline sector, who not only had salaries frozen but many other issues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long hours and unpaid overtime, lack of personnel to cover the required services and widespread precariousness led to numerous strikes this summer by the staff of Ryanair, Easyjet, Lufthansa, Air France, SAS and Iberia Express. 

