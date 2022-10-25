Spain’s national rail calls train strikes: What you need to know

The walkout – called by Spain’s General Union of Workers (UGT), the Workers’ Commissions (CC.OO) and the Spanish Union of Railway Drivers (Semaf) – is set to affect thousands of commuters for several days throughout the next two months.

According to the unions, there are three reasons for the strikes – the lack of trains, the lack of drivers and the fear that Renfe will transfer its powers first to Catalonia and, later, to other regions across the country.

The unions called for the strikes after Renfe failed to meet their demands at a meeting with Spain’s Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA), which ended without an agreement being reached.

CC.OO has stated that these stoppages are due to a “series of protest actions” to show Renfe that they are not listening to their workers.

According to reports, the situation continues despite “repeated complaints” by the unions, “our approaches and proposals have not been taken into account,” a spokesperson for CC.OO said.

UGT added that Renfe “is unilaterally and deliberately blocking collective bargaining, which involves serious damage to the entire workforce.”

They are also criticising the lack of staff “in all areas” and the poor situation suffered by supervisors.

‼️ #CCOO convoca huelga en el Grupo RENFE ✊🏻 La concentración del 19 de oct, tendrá continuidad con unas jornadas de huelga ✅ Las convocatorias están programadas para los días 28 de octubre, 7 y 11 de noviembre 📰👉🏼https://t.co/yUX0W4TtEk pic.twitter.com/WZogYOnYJ2 — CCOO FERROVIARIO (@CCOO_FER) October 14, 2022

The unions already held a protest in front of the Congress of Deputies on October 19th and sources have indicated, they will demonstrate again if there is no positive response from Renfe.

When will the strikes be?

The walkout is due to begin on October 28th and so far three days of strikes have been announced. These are:

October 28th, from midnight to 11pm

November 7th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm

November 11th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm

Which trains will be affected?

The Ministry of Transport has not confirmed exactly which trains and which lines will be affected. They have also not yet confirmed the minimum number of services that will run.