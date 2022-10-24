For members
BRITONS IN SPAIN
What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in Spain?
If you're British and live in Spain you will previously have been registered with the NHS, but once you move abroad things change. Here's what this means for accessing UK healthcare both on a regular basis and if you have an accident or fall sick while on a visit back to the UK.
Published: 24 October 2022 13:30 CEST
NHS hospitals won’t turn you away if you cannot prove residency, but they may present you with a bill. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
HEALTH
REVEALED: The best public and private hospitals in Spain
There are more than 800 public and private hospitals in Spain, but only a select few stand out for their overall reputation and expertise in certain medical fields.
Published: 20 October 2022 10:30 CEST
