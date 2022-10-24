For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Ten things I wish I’d known before I started teaching English in Spain
What would English-language teachers in Spain do differently if they could start all over again? Cormac Breen draws from his own experiences and that of other 'profesores de inglés' to offer some invaluable advice.
Published: 24 October 2022 17:04 CEST
What regrets and tips do English-language teachers have for those thinking of moving to Spain and pursuing teaching work. Photo: Parabol/Unsplash
For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
How to find Spanish villages that are helping people to move there
If you're thinking of making a move to the Spanish countryside and giving back to a rural community, here's how you can find the villages attracting new residents with incentives and what they're looking for in return.
Published: 19 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 11:54 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 11:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments