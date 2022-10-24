Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Spain has a backlog of 300,000 people waiting to sit their driving tests

A lack of examiners means that more than 306,000 learner drivers who have passed their theory exams in Spain are waiting for months to sit their practical tests.

Published: 24 October 2022 10:03 CEST
Spain has a backlog of 300,000 people waiting to sit their driving tests
A driving school teacher takes part in a protest against the lack of examiners causing the closure of many driving schools in Spain 2020, an ongoing problem in 2022. (Photo by Jorge GUERRERO / AFP)

Passing your driving test in Spain can be a costly affair, but in recent times there’s been the added disadvantage of having to wait several months to have the chance to sit the practical test with an examiner. 

According to official data provided to Formaster, Spain’s Professional Association of Training Companies in Logistics, Transport and Road Safety, in late September there were more than 306,000 people on the waiting list across the country. 

In Catalonia alone, there are 65,148 learner drivers waiting. The Catalan government has requested taking over the process to offer more examination spaces, a proposal which has been rejected by Spanish authorities.

In the Valencia region, 14,000 learner drivers are waiting on average three months before being able to sit their practical test.

In early 2022, the waiting times in the Canary Islands were between four and five months. Hold-ups tend to worsen during the summer months as people have more free time to prepare for their practical test.

Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has hired 50 new examiners to attempt to address the backlog, but according to Formaster this won’t be enough to solve the bottleneck, which at the current rate will take four years to resolve. 

Spain has lost 10 percent of driving test examiners in the past twelve years. In early 2021, they numbered under 800 for the whole of Spain. 

Driving examiners accompany the learner driver and their driving school instructor in the vehicle during the practical exam, sitting in the backseat whilst giving the learner instructions during the examination. 

The DGT’s representative in Catalonia has rejected calling the holdups “a waiting list”, instead labelling it a “pool of applicants” which Spain’s traffic authority “has been working to reduce for some time”, adding that currently “about 6,000 exams are organised every eight days”. 

“We think we need around 200 examiners across Spain,” Formaster head Antonio Macedo told Spanish news website The Objective. 

The backlog is a problem for Spaniards of all ages who need to be able to legally drive for work reasons or to gain extra mobility, but also for the thousands of UK licence holders in Spain who have not been allowed to get behind the wheel since last May

Although many of them are hoping a post-Brexit licence exchange deal between Spanish and British authorities will finally be struck after two years of negotiations, they have been advised on a number of occasions by the UK Embassy in Madrid to re-sit their driving test in Spain “if they must drive”. 

The prospect of having to wait several extra months before obtaining a Spanish driving licence will potentially dissuade many of these in-limbo drivers from committing to re-sit their test rather than wait for an exchange deal to be reached.

The holdups also represent a threat for hundreds of small driving schools in Spain, particularly those in rural or less populated areas, as their inability to get practical test appointments for their customers means many are losing business and face having to close down. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREXIT

Driving licences: UK ambassador says hold up could be resolved ‘in coming weeks’

The UK Embassy in Spain on Friday laid out some useful information but gave no estimated date for the long-awaited deal on the exchange of UK driving licences. However, Ambassador Hugh Elliott said the hold-up could be solved “in the coming weeks”.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:32 CEST
Driving licences: UK ambassador says hold up could be resolved 'in coming weeks'

On Friday October 14th, the British Embassy in Madrid published its latest update on the driving licence debacle which has kept an unnamed number of UK licence holders living in Spain off the roads since May 1st.

More than five months since that date, Spanish and British authorities are still unable to reach an agreement during negotiations that have lingered on for at least two years now.

The latest ‘news’ included in Friday’s Facebook post is that “Ministers raised the issue again with their Spanish counterparts during our annual UK/Spain “Tertulias” summit last weekend in Oxford and we have continued to make progress on the outstanding points this week”. 

But there was still no exact date or rough timescale provided to give affected drivers an idea of when they can drive again in Spain, a situation which is proving very troublesome for people in rural areas, those with mobility difficulties and others who need a car for daily life.

However, in an interview with Spanish daily El Periódico de España published on the same day, UK Ambassador Hugh Elliott stated “I trust that in the coming weeks we’ll be able to resolve the remaining problems”. 

It was also the first time that Elliott gave an estimate of how many people may be affected by the driving licences debacle: “It’s a very unfortunate situation, with thousands of British residents in Spain who are currently unable to drive.”

On the embassy’s Facebook page, the reactions to the post have been mixed, with some calling for a “proper update” or for the embassy to be more candid about the reasons for the hold-up and a timescale.

“We appreciate you would like to understand exactly what the hold-up is, but as we have said before, there are some details we cannot go into, as that could risk derailing the negotiations – which is the last thing that any of us want,” the UK Embassy stressed.

The UK Embassy in Spain did mention that they will be “meeting one of the groups specifically lobbying on this issue to discuss their, and your, concerns”. 

This is the “Invasion of the British embassy in Madrid for the DL exchange issue” group, whose head Pascal Siegmund is due to sit down with Hugh Elliott along with three other members of the group on October 18th.

The rest of the British Embassy’s Facebook post was made up of a Q&A confirming certain information and providing extra detail with regards to doubts such as how the exchange agreement would become legislation, who the deal will cover, appointment availability for licence exchanges and other matters. We’ve included it word for word below.

Note that the UK Embassy isn’t suggesting the deal isn’t 100 percent certain anymore, nor recommended that people who need to drive take their Spanish driving test rather than wait. 

That doesn’t mean that they won’t change their rhetoric, they have done so previously, but it does seem that as things stand it’s more a case of when rather than if there will be an agreement for the exchange of UK licences into Spanish ones.

What happens once the agreement is final?

“Once the negotiation teams have agreed on the text, it will then go forward for final legal and political approvals. On the Spanish side, this means going through the ‘Consejo de Ministros’ (Spanish Cabinet). On the UK side, it will be approved by relevant Ministers.

Then it will be published in the BOE (state bulletin) and should come into force the same day. You will then have six months to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish one (without having to take a test) and during that time you will be able to drive using your valid UK licence.” 

Will the agreement only apply to those who were here before the end of 2020 and registered their intent to exchange? 

No. The agreement will apply to anyone holding a UK licence, whether they were here before the end of 2020 or whether they move here in the future.

Will there be enough appointments within that six months? 

It will be for the Spanish Government to administer the process and ensure the provision of appointments. This is something we have raised throughout negotiations and Spain is conscious of the potential number of UK nationals who may need to exchange during the six-month window. 

We would encourage you to get an appointment as soon as you can and not leave it until the last minute, remembering that you do not have to exchange in the town/region where you are resident if there is greater availability elsewhere. 

Do I have to complete the exchange process within six months of the agreement coming into effect?  

No, but you will only be able to drive on your UK licence during this six-month window. After that, you can complete the exchange, but will not be able to drive on your UK licence while you are waiting to do so. 

My UK licence has expired. Will I still be able to get a Spanish licence without taking a test? 

The fact that some people’s licences have expired, or are about to, has been taken into account by the negotiating team. Expired licences shall be accepted provided that they were valid at the time that the licence holder entered Spain.

I renewed my UK licence with the DVLA when I was already resident in Spain. Can I still exchange it without taking a test? 

All valid UK licences issued prior to this Agreement entering into force can be exchanged. However, you should not renew your UK licence with the DVLA if you are no longer resident in the UK. 

Once the Agreement is in place, you must not try to renew a UK licence with the UK authorities if you are resident in Spain. If you do so, you will not be able to exchange it for a Spanish one.

SHOW COMMENTS