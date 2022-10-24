Rowdy stag party in Spain ordered to compensate train passengers

State-owned railway operator Renfe said the young men disrupted a train travelling from Madrid to the southern city of Málaga in July 2018 by “screaming, singing and banging on the walls” of train’s bar.

When the train made a scheduled stop in the city of Córdoba, the group — which “behaved uncontrollably” — refused to leave the train as requested by staff, who then called police to have them removed, it added in a statement.

The train arrived in Málaga 23 minutes late and Renfe had to pay 216 passengers a total of €7,676 ($7,560) in compensation.

The company then filed a lawsuit against the 11 rowdy passengers to demand they reimburse this amount and a Madrid court agreed, with each man ordered to pay €697.82, the statement said.

Despedidas de soltero, all-male bashes held for men who are getting married, often involve drinking huge amounts of alcohol and dressing up in funny costumes, in a similar way to how they are in other European countries.

Renfe said it was “aware” that there has been an increase in recent years in such events on its high-speed trains and would continue to turn to the courts and police whenever “public order” is disrupted.