Rowdy stag party in Spain ordered to compensate train passengers

An unruly stag party made up of 11 revellers on board a train in southern Spain have ended up with an even bigger hangover than anticipated after a court ordered them to pay nearly €8,000 for the delay they caused.

Published: 24 October 2022 15:42 CEST
Renfe said it was "aware" that there has been an increase in recent years in such events on its high-speed trains and would continue to turn to the courts and police whenever "public order" is disrupted. (Photo by DOMINIQUE FAGET / AFP)

State-owned railway operator Renfe said the young men disrupted a train travelling from Madrid to the southern city of Málaga in July 2018 by “screaming, singing and banging on the walls” of train’s bar.

When the train made a scheduled stop in the city of Córdoba, the group — which “behaved uncontrollably” — refused to leave the train as requested by staff, who then called police to have them removed, it added in a statement.

The train arrived in Málaga 23 minutes late and Renfe had to pay 216 passengers a total of €7,676 ($7,560) in compensation.

The company then filed a lawsuit against the 11 rowdy passengers to demand they reimburse this amount and a Madrid court agreed, with each man ordered to pay €697.82, the statement said.

Despedidas de soltero, all-male bashes held for men who are getting married, often involve drinking huge amounts of alcohol and dressing up in funny costumes, in a similar way to how they are in other European countries.

Renfe said it was “aware” that there has been an increase in recent years in such events on its high-speed trains and would continue to turn to the courts and police whenever “public order” is disrupted.

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: Spain scraps Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU arrivals

Spanish authorities have finally decided to stop requiring visitors from non-EU countries such as the UK and the US to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery to enter the country. 

Published: 20 October 2022 12:42 CEST
TRAVEL: Spain scraps Covid-19 restrictions for non-EU arrivals

From October 21st 2022, tourists and other non-resident visitors from outside of the EU/EEA will no longer be asked to show a Covid-19 certificate by officials at airports and sea ports in Spain. Spanish nationals and residents who are travelling directly to Spain from a non-EU country will not be asked for proof either.

The announcement, which was published in Spain’s BOE state bulletin on Thursday, states that given “Spain’s and the world’s epidemiological situation and with the aim of favouring the normalisation of international mobility” the restrictions that have been in place for more than two years are no longer necessary.

Until now, Spain was the last EU country with travel restrictions still in place, following Luxembourg’s decision to lift all of theirs in late September.

France lifted its remaining travel restrictions in August, Portugal in July, and Italy and Germany did so in June.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, tourists and visitors travelling to Spain from outside of the EU have faced tougher restrictions than their EU counterparts.

Whereas arrivals from inside the bloc have for months now not been asked to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, testing or recovery, the rule has remained in place for non-EU travellers even though Spain ditched almost all other Covid-19 travel and domestic restrictions before the summer. 

More recently, Spain stopped asking international travellers to complete the Spth health control form and it reportedly no longer carries out visual or temperature checks on non-EU arrivals.

The only Covid-19 travel rule which is still in place now is the requirement of wearing a face mask on public transport, including inside planes (but not in airports, ports or stations). 

