SPANISH TRADITIONS

IN PICS: Why thousands of sheep take over Madrid for one day every year

Tourists and residents lined the streets of Spain’s capital on Sunday to watch as a bleating, bell-clanking parade passed through Madrid’s most emblematic locations. But how did this bizarre tradition come about?

Published: 24 October 2022 12:17 CEST
Shepherds guided a flock of around 1,200 sheep and 200 goats through the streets of Madrid on Sunday in defence of ancient grazing and migration rights increasingly threatened by urban sprawl. (Photos by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Every year since 1994, sheep farmers have paraded their livestock through Madrid along a route that once cut through undeveloped countryside on their way to winter grazing pastures in southern Spain.

It’s known as la Fiesta de la Trashumancia. Transhumance is a type of pastoralism which involves the seasonal movement of livestock between summer and winter pastures.

Since mediaeval times, Spanish shepherds have had the right to use herding paths crisscrossing a landscape that was once woodland and grazing space.

A law passed almost three decades ago looked to guarantee that Spain’s pastores could continue to use these ravines and natural paths as public domain for nomadic purposes.

La Fiesta de la Trashumancia acts as a reminder of this law and a chance to demand more financial help for rural Spain and the preservation of cattle trails, as growing urbanisation threatens herders’ ability to carry out the ancient practice. 

Transhumance not only acts as a means of providing work for rural populations, it also helps to reduce the risk of wildfires as livestock clear vegetation in an environmentally friendly way, as well as contributing to nature’s regeneration given that livestock carry seeds and spores in their hooves.

READ ALSO: Why Barcelona is recruiting sheep and goats to fight wildfires

2022’s edition was made up of 1,200 sheep and 200 goats, which on the morning of Sunday October 23rd brought traffic in central Madrid to a standstill, leaving tourists and residents to watch in awe as these unconventional day visitors took over the streets.   

The parade always starts in the Casa de Campo, a former royal hunting ground that is now Madrid’s largest park, then it usually makes its way through the Puerta del Sol — the main square — but construction work meant that this year el rebaño (the herd) went through Madrid’s equally emblematic Plaza Mayor, followed by other well-known squares such as Plaza de Jacinto Benavente, Plaza de Canalejas, Plaza de Cibeles and Plaza de Colón. 

The herd was accompanied by musicians and dancers dressed in regional costumes that have been worn by rural workers for centuries.   

The tradition then sees shepherds stop at Madrid’s city hall so that the chief herdsman can hand local authorities 50 “maravedies” — copper coins first minted in the 11th century — as payment for the crossing.

Farmers in Spain are struggling more than ever as a result of spiralling inflation caused by the war in Ukraine. The rise in energy and raw material costs has meant many are no longer making any form of profit and are in fact incurring losses, forcing them to sacrifice some of their livestock. 

DRIVING IN SPAIN

How Spain’s new low-emission zones will affect drivers

In 2023, drivers in most towns and cities across Spain will only be able to access, drive and park in certain areas if their vehicles meet the new low emission standards. Here's what you need to know and whether your car is likely to be affected.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:52 CEST
How Spain's new low-emission zones will affect drivers

As part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation, a series of low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, ZBE) will be introduced across the country on January 1st 2023.

The aim is to reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas and by 2050 have a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The new rules will apply to municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, which number 149 across the Spanish territory.

Authorities in municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants and high air pollution levels will also have to introduce the new measures.

These low-emission zones will restrict access, circulation and parking for more polluting vehicles, although town and city halls will have a certain degree of autonomy as to how they apply the new rules.

ZBE areas will be marked with signs such as the ones seen below, which already exist in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. 

Road signs marking low-emission zones in Madrid.

How do I know if my car is allowed in low-emission zones?

Your vehicle’s emission badge or sticker will determine this.

Currently, there are four DGT environmental labels to categorise vehicles according to their impact on the environment. These are:

Zero (0) emissions (blue sticker): includes most efficient vehicles, electric cars, hydrogen-powered cars and pluggable hybrids.

ECO (green and blue sticker): includes natural gas and hybrid vehicles.

C (green sticker): includes petrol cars and vans registered after January 2006, and diesel cars registered after January 2015.

B (yellow sticker): includes petrol cars and vans registered since January 2001, and diesel cars registered since January 2006.

Cars that are not eligible for a sticker are classified as ‘A’. These are petrol vehicles that were manufactured before 2001 or diesel vehicles manufactured before 2006. They cannot be used in Spain’s existing ZBEs as they’re considered too polluting, and it is unlikely they will be allowed in future ZBEs. However, classic cars classified as “históricos” will be allowed in ZBEs.

If you don’t know your car’s emissions classification, don’t worry, if you visit the DGT website here and type in your vehicle’s registration number you will be able to find out what emissions classification it has. 

Only Zero and Eco vehicles will be able to completely avoid all restrictions in Spain’s new low-emission urban areas.

B and C label vehicles will have certain limitations which will be determined by city and town halls, as the national government has not set specific rules that apply across Spain.

For example, a B vehicle may be able to access a low-emission zone but may not have full access, need to be a resident, require an invite from a resident or be forced to park in specific areas.

The Spanish government has also suggested the idea of introducing an urban toll for certain drivers who want to enter a ZBE, based on their vehicle’s classification. Barcelona authorities are currently considering charging drivers who enter low-emission zones €4 a day.

Should I get an emission sticker for my vehicle?

Yes, it would be advisable for you to do this as soon as possible as Madrid and Barcelona, where low-emission zones already exist, fine drivers who don’t have one with the help of cameras around the city.

Spain’s postal service Correos issues them at a cost of €5. You will have to bring your ID, driving licence and your vehicle’s documents for safety’s sake.

You can also buy them on the DGT website here for €6.50.

