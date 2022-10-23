Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Spain to bolster NATO’s eastern flank with 14 jets

Spain on Saturday said it would send 14 fighter jets to Bulgaria and Romania to bolster NATO's eastern flank as the defence alliance strengthens its deterrence capacity following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 23 October 2022 09:33 CEST
Spain to bolster NATO's eastern flank with 14 jets
A Spanish Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon II aircraft at Graf Ignatievo airbase near Plovdiv, Bulgaria on February 21, 2022. Photo: Nikolay DOYCHINOV/AFP

Spain on Saturday said it would send 14 fighter jets to Bulgaria and Romania to bolster NATO’s eastern flank as the defence alliance strengthens its deterrence capacity following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Madrid will send six Eurofighter jets and 130 soldiers to Bulgaria between mid-November and early December to train local forces, the Spanish defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that a further deployment will see eight F18M fighter jets and 130 air force personnel sent to Romania between December and March 2023 as part of NATO’s “reaction and deterrence” strategy.

A long-range aerial surveillance radar has also been deployed in Romania since October 17 and could remain until late June 2023, the statement said. 

Spain will also increase its air force’s missions forming part of an “aerial shield”. The country has already sent 12 fighter jets to eastern NATO members Bulgaria, Lithuania and Estonia since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour in February.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: Nato chief

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Spain was sending four medium-range air defence systems to Ukraine, as Western backers scramble to help Kyiv against Russia's missile barrages.

Published: 14 October 2022 08:41 CEST
Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: Nato chief

Ukraine’s international supporters have held talks at the Nato headquarters in Brussels with the focus on air defences after Moscow unleashed a blitz across Ukraine following a blast at a bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Stoltenberg said the older Hawk launchers from Madrid would complement more modern systems being supplied by Germany, France and the United States.

“We have seen that when we mobilise, when we call on Nato allies to do more, they’re actually doing more, and that’s making a huge difference,” Stoltenberg said after the Nato defence ministers meet.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin thanked Spain for its “very, very rapid response” to Ukraine’s latest request for more air defences.

“We would encourage the rest of our allies to dig deep and provide additional capability as well,” he said.

There has not yet been any formal public announcement from the Spanish authorities.

Western allies are struggling to work out how to supply more advanced systems to Ukraine as diplomats admit they have precious few to spare.

American Hawk surface-to-air systems originally came into service during the Cold War and are no longer in use by the US military after being superseded by more modern Patriot units.

Spain has refurbished some of its Hawk systems in recent years to extend their shelf life.

SHOW COMMENTS