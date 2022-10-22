Read news from:
Spain says new gas pipeline may take 7 years to build

A planned underwater energy pipeline linking Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France could take up to seven years to build, Spain's energy minister said on Friday.

Published: 22 October 2022 12:53 CEST
Spain's Energy Minister Teresa Ribera Rodriguez said they need to study exactly how long the planned underwater pipeline will take to build. Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

France, Spain and Portugal announced on Thursday they had agreed to build the maritime pipeline instead of a long-discussed overland pipeline across the Pyrenees that France opposed, but gave no timeline for its construction.

The underwater pipeline — dubbed BarMar — would initially be used for natural gas but, over time, more and more for hydrogen.

“This new design logically takes longer. We have to study whether it is five or six years, seven years,” Spain’s Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said during an interview with Catalunya Radio.

“Now is probably the most complicated part, which is to work with the technical teams of the various countries, of the different firms that have the capacity to design a project of these characteristics.”

Ribera said the three nations expect to get European Union funding for the project, which will allow the energy networks of Spain and Portugal to be connected to those in central Europe.

The announcement of the pipeline comes as Europe is racing to secure alternative energy supplies after Moscow slashed gas flows apparently in response to Western sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Spain and Portugal had lobbied hard for the construction of a 190-kilometre (120-mile) overland pipeline across the Pyrenees to France, which would allow the shipment of gas further on into Germany.

Initially launched in 2003, the MidCat project was dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But in the wake of Europe’s energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine war, Spain and Portugal revived talk of the project, which had the backing of Germany.

Its aim was to transport gas from Algeria through Spain to the rest of the European Union. There are currently only two small gas pipelines linking Spain and France.

Spain, France and Portugal agree on gas pipeline link

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain, France and Portugal had agreed Thursday to build an energy pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe, reviving a project long-resisted by Paris.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:47 CEST
The new project, which Sanchez dubbed a Green Energy Corridor, would replace an earlier plan dubbed MidCat that emerged a decade ago but was dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

But, with Russia withholding gas deliveries to most of Europe in reaction to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there has been a resurgence of interest in a link to bring in much-needed supplies from Spain to the rest of the continent.

With energy prices soaring, Madrid pushed hard for the revival of the project, with the full backing of Berlin, which has seen Russian gas deliveries via a key pipeline shut off for the indefinite future.

“We have agreed to… a new project to be called the Green Energy Corridor to link the Iberian Peninsula to France and therefore to the European energy market between Barcelona and Marseille,” Sanchez explained on his arrival for an EU summit on the energy crisis.

Sánchez said that the pipeline would move hydrogen and gas “during a transition period needed by the European energy market.”

Spain currently has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals for processing gas that arrives by sea which could help the EU boost imports with a better link.

But it only has two low-capacity links to France’s gas network, which has connections to the rest of Europe.

