Spain to host southern European summit in Alicante in December

The EuroMed 9 — which groups Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain — will take place in the southeastern resort city of Alicante on December 8th-9th, Sánchez said.
Sánchez confirmed having Covid several days after flying back from the UN General Assembly and was still testing positive a day before the September 30 summit, prompting its postponement.
Nine heads of state and government had been due to attend, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s outgoing premier Mario Draghi as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU council President Charles Michel.
The summit is expected to focus on the energy crisis facing Europe as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The EuroMed group was created in 2016 to strengthen cooperation between Mediterranean and southern EU member states.
