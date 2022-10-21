For members
MONEY
How changes to the law will affect your phone contract in Spain
If you have a Spanish phone contract, new legislation means that your conditions could be changing. But what are the changes, and when do they kick in?
Published: 21 October 2022 10:31 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.
FAMILY
Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?
Raising a child on your own is always difficult, but it can be even more challenging if you’re living in a country that isn’t your own. Fortunately, there are several financial measures in place to help single parents in Spain.
Published: 17 October 2022 11:07 CEST
