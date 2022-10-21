Read news from:
How changes to the law will affect your phone contract in Spain

If you have a Spanish phone contract, new legislation means that your conditions could be changing. But what are the changes, and when do they kick in?

Published: 21 October 2022 10:31 CEST
Photo: Pixabay.

If you live in Spain and have a phone contract with a Spanish operator, you might have received an email or text message in recent weeks telling you that your conditions are about to change in accordance with a new law.

If you haven’t, it may have been included in your latest bill, or could’ve been sent a few months ago when the Spanish government’s General Telecommunications Law 11/2022 was officially announced. 

The changes are set to come into effect from November, and all the major phone operators in Spain, including 02, Movistar, Vodafone, Jazztel, and Orange, are finalising the changes and informing their customers ahead of implementing them on October 29th and 30th.

But what is the new law? And how will it affect the conditions of your phone contract?

The law

So, what does the Telecommunications Law 11/2022 actually do? The law is, broadly speaking, bolstered regulation of the telecommunications sector, but part of the text focuses on mobile phone contracts.

According to the official government announcement, one of main aims of the legislation is to “maximise the interests and benefits for companies and consumers, mainly in terms of lower prices, quality of services, variety of choice and innovation, taking due account taking into account the variety of conditions in terms of competition and consumers”.

Complicated legalise aside, the most significant change is that phone contracts will now be capped at a maximum duration of 24 months.

As such, if you are with a provider that offers permanent contracts, that will now be limited to 24 months. In you are with a non-permanent provider, nothing really changes besides perhaps some minor adjustments to your privacy and data protection rights.

And in what will be music to the ears of many customers, the law also includes the possibility of terminating the contract without penalty when it runs out.

The rest of the changes, however, depend on who your operator is.

We’ve broken down the changes you should now about below.

Lowi and Vodafone

Lowi and Vodafone customers services should have received their updated conditions via text message. Both Lowi and Vodafone inform that contracts moving forward will be for a maximum of 24 months, but also that you can opt out of your contract at no extra cost, and that it will not be necessary to inform your operator a month in advance, as was the case in the past.

For Lowi customers, when your 24-month contract is nearing renewal, the company will notify you and automatically renew it for another 24 months, if you don’t object.

Additionally, Vodafone have introduced a new clause in their contracts that ties the automatic updating of tariff rates to the average Consumer Price Index rate (known as the IPC in Spain).

Vodafone are also making a change to its privacy policy in which customers must give their consent to receive offers from other Vodafone Group services.

Orange and Jazztel

Orange emailed its customers in September, and from October 30th, both Orange and Jazztel customers must give two days’ notice to unsubscribe from their contract.

For Orange prepaid customers, contracts will be valid for 6 months from the time the first call is made or from the last top-up, and will be automatically extended for periods of 6 months with each top-up.

Both operators will extend the contracts for another 24 months if the customers do not opt out, and Jazztel customers who had indefinite contracts will now have those set to two years, as per the new legislation.

Movistar and O2

If you’re an O2 customer, the fact its contracts are non-permanent might’ve been one of the things that attracted you to the company in the first place. As a result, the new legislation won’t really affect O2 customers except that its indefinite contracts are now to be capped at 24 months.

For Movistar users, the updated conditions will come into effect from October 29th, and the company informed customers that although Movistar doesn’t have permanent contracts, the changes will affect those who got their phones as part of Movistar’s €0 per month deal.

Movistar has also updated its privacy and data protection policy, allowing them to contact customers with new or improved rates.

Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?

Raising a child on your own is always difficult, but it can be even more challenging if you’re living in a country that isn’t your own. Fortunately, there are several financial measures in place to help single parents in Spain.

Published: 17 October 2022 11:07 CEST
Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?

According to the latest figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) available, there were 1,944,800 single-parent families in Spain in 2020. This figure includes foreigners with Spanish residency.

Human resources firm Adecco found that the number has increased by 78 percent in recent years. Nine out of every 10 single parents in Spain are women.

In Spain, a single parent is defined as:

  • A man or a woman who faces motherhood or fatherhood alone, whether through natural conception, assisted reproduction, adoption or surrogacy, which has been carried out abroad.
  • A widowed spouse and their children.
  • Families formed by a separated or divorced mother or father who remains in charge of the children without shared custody. They must be the sole earner in supporting the children. 

Single-parent family certificate

Firstly, in order to be able to benefit from government help, you will need to apply for what’s called a single-parent family card or certificate (carnet de familia monoparental).

This is a certificate that proves that you are a single parent and enables you to not only receive benefits but also tax reductions and discounts. The certificate is valid for four years, after which you must renew it. It can be applied for online through your region’s government website. For example, here’s where you need to apply for the one in Catalonia. 

Depending on where you live in Spain, it could help with:

  • Social housing
  • Government handouts
  • Subsidised property tax (IBI)
  • Discount on transport tickets

What are the benefits available?

Benefits for the birth of a child

If you are a single parent who has a baby or adopts one, you will be eligible for a one-off single payment of €1,000, which is exempt from tax, as long as you earn less than €11,547.96 per year. Further aid is available to those who have a child who is more than 33 percent disabled.

Aid for dependent children

Single parents with children under the age of 18 will get a tax-free payment of €341 per year, divided into two payments if they earn under €12,313 per year. This threshold rises to €13,747 if you have two children and €18,532 if you have three children.

Minimum Vital Income

Single parents may also be eligible for Minimum Vital Income, depending on their income and status. For 2022 the monthly amounts are:

  • €747.28 for a single-parent family made up of an adult and a minor.
  • €894.77 for a single-parent family made up of one adult and two minors.
  • €1,042.26 for a single-parent family with three minors.
  • €1,189.75 for a single-parent family of one adult and four minors.

Childcare benefit

Working single parents can also get aid in the form of childcare. For example, if you hire a nanny, you will get a 45 percent discount on the social security fees you have to pay for them.

Widow’s pension

If you are a single parent because your spouse has died, then you may be eligible to apply for a widow’s pension to help pay for the costs of raising your children. The amount will depend on your individual situation.

Tax deductions

There are various income tax (IRPF) reductions available for single parents, however, you must be officially divorced to benefit from them, not just separated.  This includes a deduction of €1,200 that you can request to be paid month by month throughout the year. Your tax base will also be reduced by €2,150 per year.

There are further tax benefits depending on what region of Spain you live in. For example, those in Andalusia can get a deduction of €100, plus the payment of 15 percent of the social security contributions in case you hire domestic help.

In the Canary Islands, you can also get a deduction of €100 and in Valencia, you can get a €300 discount.  

Housing benefit

Single-parent families on low income can get help in the form of housing benefits through the State Housing Plan, which will be valid until the end of 2022 and includes help for paying rent.   

Aid for energy bills

Single parents with low income will be able to benefit from the government’s bono social eléctrico and térmico, benefits and reductions to help pay for rising electricity and heating prices. For those single parents eligible, it could include a cheque for between €40 and €375 to help pay for gas bills. 

It was announced on Thursday October 13th that there will be a further reduction on parts of energy bills from 60 percent to 65 percent. Those who are considered to be in an extremely vulnerable situation will also be able to get a further reduction from 70 to 80 percent. The amount of energy available for a discount has also been increased to 15 percent.  

