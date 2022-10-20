Read news from:
Woman arrested after police in Spain find kidnapped baby

Spanish police on Thursday found a newborn baby who was snatched from a Bilbao hospital hours earlier and arrested the woman who took the infant while disguised as a nurse.

Published: 20 October 2022 13:02 CEST
A screenshot of security camera footage released by Basque police showing the woman suspected of snatching a baby at Basurto hospital. Photo: ERTZAINTZA police

The baby, who was taken from Basurto hospital in the northern port city of Bilbao on Wednesday evening, was found early on Thursday “in good health”, police said.

The infant — whose gender and exact age was not revealed — was discovered on the doorstep of an apartment inside a block of flats in Bilbao.

“She left the baby there,” a police spokesman said of the presumed kidnapper, saying the 24-year-old woman had rung the bell of the apartment before fleeing the scene.

The woman was detained several hours later in another area of the city.

Dressed in “a white doctor’s coat”, the woman entered the maternity wing of Basurto hospital at around 9:00 pm (1900 GMT), Basque regional security minister Josu Erkoreka told reporters.

“Everything seems to indicate this woman tried to kidnap several babies that night. She went into several rooms and tried the same thing with other mothers but the first few attempts didn’t work,” he said.

Residents of the Santutxu neighbourhood where the baby was found told Spanish media the woman, who was thought to live locally, had told them she was pregnant and had even bought baby clothes and a highchair.

TOURISM

Spain’s competition watchdog opens probe into Booking.com

Spain's competition watchdog said Monday it had opened an investigation into popular hotel reservation website Booking.com for possible anticompetitive practices.

Published: 17 October 2022 15:21 CEST
The probe follows complaints from the Spanish Association of Hotel Managers and the Regional Hotel Association of Madrid, which accused Booking.com of abusing its dominant position, said the watchdog CNMC.

“The conduct under investigation may entail unfair trading conditions to hotels located in Spain,” it said in a statement.

“The investigation also covers practices that may exploit a situation of economic dependence for these hotels.”

These practices “may amount to unfair competition acts affecting public interest due to the distortion of free competition they have produced,” the watchdog said.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Booking.com has been the target of several “unfair competition” investigations in recent years, especially in the European Union.

In response, Booking.com has reviewed its commercial strategy to allow hotels to offer better rates to customers who book directly by telephone or at the reception desk.

The CNMC has 18 months to reach a final decision on whether the company has violated competition rules in Spain.

