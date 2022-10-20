Read news from:
Austria
HEALTH

REVEALED: The best public and private hospitals in Spain

There are more than 800 public and private hospitals in Spain, but only a select few stand out for their overall reputation and expertise in certain medical fields.

Published: 20 October 2022 10:30 CEST
Discover the best hospitals in Spain. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

Spain’s health system consistently ranks among the ten best on the planet in World Health Organisation rankings.

But there are some health centres which stand out for the health services they provide.

Every year, Spain’s Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) ranks the country’s hospitals in an independent study that analyses the reputation of all health centres in Spain.

It takes into account the opinion of more than 6,000 medical professionals, nurses, hospital managers, pharmaceutical company directors, members of the public health administration at provincial and regional levels, hospital pharmacy managers, patient associations, nurses, and journalists specialised in health.  

It also studies objective care quality and performance indicators for hospitals and clinical services.

Six out of the top 10 public hospitals are found in Madrid, while two are in Barcelona, one in Valencia and one in Seville.

Spain’s best public hospitals

  1. Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid 
  2. Hospital Clínic de Barcelona 
  3. Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Madrid 
  4. Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre, Madrid 
  5. Hospital Universitari Vall D’Hebron, Barcelona 
  6. Hospital Universitari I Politècnic La Fe, Valencia 
  7. Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal, Madrid 
  8. Hospital Universitario Virgen Del Rocío, Seville 
  9. Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Madrid 
  10. Hospital Clínico San Carlos, Madrid 

Private hospitals

Like the public hospitals, the majority of the best private hospitals can be found in the capital, Madrid, but there are also three in Barcelona and one in Pamplona. 

  1. Clínica Universidad De Navarra, Pamplona
  2. Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid
  3. Hospital Universitario Hm Sanchinarro / Clara Campal, Madrid
  4. Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Zarzuela, Madrid
  5. Centro Médico Teknon – Quirónsalud, Barcelona
  6. Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Moraleja, Madrid
  7. Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona
  8. Hospital Universitario Hm Montepríncipe, Madrid 
  9. Hospital Ruber Internacional, Madrid
  10. Hospital Universitari Quirón Dexeus, Barcelona

Medical specialties 

This year, the MRS has also carried out a specific ranking for each region in Spain, distinguishing between each one for its specialisms.

Out of 26 specialised clinical services, Hospital La Paz in Madrid leads the ranking in 12 of them; Hospital Clínic de Barcelona in six; Gregorio Marañón in Madrid in three; Vall D’Hebron in Barcelona in two; Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre in two; and Ramón y Cajal in Madrid in one.

La Paz has the best reputation in Allergology, Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation, Cardiology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, Surgical Medical Dermatology, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Internal Medicine, Otorhinolaryngology, Paediatrics, Rheumatology and other non-medical services.  

Hospital Clínic de Barcelona is the best for problems with the Digestive System, General Surgery, Haematology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Urology.  

Gregorio Marañón stands out for its Hospital Pharmacy, Psychiatry and Radiodiagnosis services.

Vall D’Hebron in Barcelona is best for Neurology and Medical Oncology.

Hospital 12 de Octubre in the Spanish capital has the best reputation for Intensive Care and Pulmonology.  

Madrid’s Ramón y Cajal is ranked as the best for Ophthalmology.

Best management teams 

Hospitals were also ranked according to their management teams as decided by hospital directors and managers.

Top place goes Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, followed by the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz also in Madrid, Barcelona Hospital Clinic, Gregorio Marañón Madrid and then Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre, Madrid. 

The hospitals with the best nursing teams according to nursing managers were also analysed. Hospital Universitario La Paz again comes in top followed by Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre Madrid, Hospital Clínic Barcelona, Gregorio Marañón Madrid and Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona.  

For members

HEALTH

How Spain plans to speed up and change the way it determines disability

The Spanish government has approved a new scale for the assessment of disabilities which could speed up certain emergency procedures and long wait times for people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), rare diseases and victims of gender violence.

Published: 19 October 2022 12:27 CEST
How Spain plans to speed up and change the way it determines disability

Spain’s Council of Ministers on Tuesday October 18th approved a new scale of disabilities, which will now replace the current one, which has been in place since 1999.

Those with certain types of incapacity have been unhappy with the situation and have been asking for the scale to be changed for over 10 years so that their disability will be recognised and in turn have more rights.

Waiting times of up to three years for disability recognition in Spain have been described as “distressing” and “inadmissible”. In Catalonia alone, there are 40,000 people waiting to be seen, which prevents people from getting the financial help and care they need.

Typically in Spain, you need to prove you have a disability of 33 percent in order to be eligible for certain benefits. 

The new scale will bring Spain more in line with the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health that the World Health Organisation (WHO) established in 2001, focusing on human rights. 

Minister of Social Rights Ione Belarra has said the new criteria to be used will be “more objective, precise and human”, judging disability based on physical factors, but also psychological and social ones. 

According to the latest data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), there are currently 4.3 million people with disabilities in the country.  

What does the new scale cover?

The new scale of disability establishes an urgent procedure, which will reduce the current wait time by half, for “humanitarian reasons and special social, health and life expectancy needs”.

The way of evaluating disability will now be split into four different categories. 

Scale of Global Impairment of the Person which will assess the deficiencies of body functions and structures.

Scale of Limitations in Activity, which will measure the limitations in the person’s capacity to carry out certain activities. 

Scale of Restrictions in Participation. This evaluates the performance of activities and includes a performance questionnaire.

Contextual and Environmental Barriers Scale, will look into factors in the person’s environment that, when present or absent, interfere with their functioning.

  • This includes people with degenerative diseases such as ALS. 
  • Victims of gender violence will also be able to benefit from this emergency procedure. According to the latest Macro-survey on Violence against Women, 17.5 percent of those who have experienced gender violence have a disability caused by the abuse.
  • It will speed up wait times for those waiting for procedures so that the situation is more “flexible” and will ensure “universal accessibility”. This means that some evaluations will be able to be carried out online so that the entire process will be faster.
  • Classifications are also being re-evaluated looking at some of the illnesses which cause disabilities, such as autism or rare diseases. The new scale specifically mentions the possibility of revisions in new causes of disability as they emerge or if new scientific discoveries are made.
  • Finally, the new measures will guarantee the right of minors with disabilities to be “informed, heard and listened to without discrimination based on age or disability”. 

What will the new degrees of disability be?

There will also be five different grades of disability. 

Grade 0: Represents a disability of between 0 and 4 percent. The level of disability assessed is insignificant and there is no difficulty in carrying out activities of daily living. 

Grade 1: Mild disability with between 5 and 24 percent. These people will have only mild difficulty carrying out activities in daily life. 

Grade 2: Moderate disability with between 25 and 49 percent. They will have moderate difficulty in performing daily living activities and it may even be impossible for them to carry out some of them on their own, but they can perform some form of self-care. 

Grade 3: Serious disability with between 50 and 95 percent. Serious difficulty in carrying out daily tasks. It may be impossible for them to carry them out including self-care activities. 

Grade 4: Total incapacity and 100 percent disability. For these people, it is impossible to complete daily tasks, as well as look after themselves.  

