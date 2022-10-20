REVEALED: The best public and private hospitals in Spain

Spain’s health system consistently ranks among the ten best on the planet in World Health Organisation rankings.

But there are some health centres which stand out for the health services they provide.

Every year, Spain’s Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) ranks the country’s hospitals in an independent study that analyses the reputation of all health centres in Spain.

It takes into account the opinion of more than 6,000 medical professionals, nurses, hospital managers, pharmaceutical company directors, members of the public health administration at provincial and regional levels, hospital pharmacy managers, patient associations, nurses, and journalists specialised in health.

It also studies objective care quality and performance indicators for hospitals and clinical services.

Six out of the top 10 public hospitals are found in Madrid, while two are in Barcelona, one in Valencia and one in Seville.

Spain’s best public hospitals

Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid Hospital Clínic de Barcelona Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Madrid Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre, Madrid Hospital Universitari Vall D’Hebron, Barcelona Hospital Universitari I Politècnic La Fe, Valencia Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal, Madrid Hospital Universitario Virgen Del Rocío, Seville Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Madrid Hospital Clínico San Carlos, Madrid

Private hospitals

Like the public hospitals, the majority of the best private hospitals can be found in the capital, Madrid, but there are also three in Barcelona and one in Pamplona.

Clínica Universidad De Navarra, Pamplona Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid Hospital Universitario Hm Sanchinarro / Clara Campal, Madrid Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Zarzuela, Madrid Centro Médico Teknon – Quirónsalud, Barcelona Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Moraleja, Madrid Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital Universitario Hm Montepríncipe, Madrid Hospital Ruber Internacional, Madrid Hospital Universitari Quirón Dexeus, Barcelona

Medical specialties

This year, the MRS has also carried out a specific ranking for each region in Spain, distinguishing between each one for its specialisms.

Out of 26 specialised clinical services, Hospital La Paz in Madrid leads the ranking in 12 of them; Hospital Clínic de Barcelona in six; Gregorio Marañón in Madrid in three; Vall D’Hebron in Barcelona in two; Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre in two; and Ramón y Cajal in Madrid in one.

La Paz has the best reputation in Allergology, Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation, Cardiology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology, Surgical Medical Dermatology, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Internal Medicine, Otorhinolaryngology, Paediatrics, Rheumatology and other non-medical services.

Hospital Clínic de Barcelona is the best for problems with the Digestive System, General Surgery, Haematology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Urology.

Gregorio Marañón stands out for its Hospital Pharmacy, Psychiatry and Radiodiagnosis services.

Vall D’Hebron in Barcelona is best for Neurology and Medical Oncology.

Hospital 12 de Octubre in the Spanish capital has the best reputation for Intensive Care and Pulmonology.

Madrid’s Ramón y Cajal is ranked as the best for Ophthalmology.

Best management teams

Hospitals were also ranked according to their management teams as decided by hospital directors and managers.

Top place goes Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, followed by the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz also in Madrid, Barcelona Hospital Clinic, Gregorio Marañón Madrid and then Hospital Universitario 12 De Octubre, Madrid.

The hospitals with the best nursing teams according to nursing managers were also analysed. Hospital Universitario La Paz again comes in top followed by Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre Madrid, Hospital Clínic Barcelona, Gregorio Marañón Madrid and Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona.