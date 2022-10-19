Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EDUCATION

Spain’s state-subsidised schools break law by charging ‘fees’ for free education

Ninety percent of Spain's 'colegios concertados' charge parents extra fees that amount to as much as €2,000 a year when by law these schools should be completely free, a new study reveals.

Published: 19 October 2022 09:05 CEST
Spain's state-subsidised schools break law by charging 'fees' for free education
90% of concertada schools charge fees. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

State-subsidised schools, or colegios concertados, are schools where some funds are provided by Spanish government, but not all the costs are covered as in the case of public schools.

There are currently 9,317 of these institutions in Spain, according to the latest data from Spain’s Ministry of Education in its report from 2019/2020. Around 58 percent of them are Catholic schools.

Spain is the fourth country in Europe with the highest number of state-subsidised schools and 26 percent of children in Spain study at one.

In theory, they are supposed to be free because they are supported by public funds, but nine out of ten of these schools are charging fees to families.

READ ALSO: How Spain is changing its ESO secondary education system

Three out of every four are even labelling these fees as mandatory, despite the fact that the law prohibits it, according to a joint report by Spain’s Association of Private and Independent Schools (Cicae) and the Spanish Confederation Associations of Parents of Students (Ceapa).

In one out of every two colegios concertados, the fee is higher than €100 per month.

Article 88 of Spain Law of Education (Ley de Educación) states that in order “to guarantee the possibility of enrolling all students without discrimination on the basis of socioeconomic reasons, in no case may public or private centres receive amounts from families for receiving free education, impose upon families the obligation to make contributions to foundations or associations or establish compulsory services associated with teaching that require financial contributions from the families of the students”.

But this isn’t what’s happening in practice, with reports suggesting that some parents end up paying more than €2,000 a year in ‘extra fees’ which don’t cover other expenses they have to cough up such as for school excursions, activities or school material.

Even though families are under no legal obligation to pay these cuotas, school administrators will pursue their payment repeatedly in the form of emails or letters, with parents fearing their children will face discrimination if they don’t.

Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country are the regions where these payments are the most expensive, according to the Association of Parents of Students (Ampas).  

Parents pay the most in Catalonia at €191 per month on average, which is slightly less than last year’s average of €200.

The Basque Country has seen a 60 percent increase in fees compared to 2020 up to €160 per family per month, and Madrid they’re paying €119 this year compared with €100 last year.  

These are the only three regions in which in 100 percent of the cases the fee was mandatory.  

READ ALSO – Costs, tax cuts and choices: What you should know about childcare in Spain

At the other end of the spectrum, Aragón is on average the cheapest for these types of schools at €38 per month on average. Andalusia comes in second at €42, followed by Valencia at €74.  

These fees, however, are still way below the amount that families would have to pay if they sent their kids to a fully private school.  

Navarra is the only region that has been left out of the study this year. 

Elena Cid, general director of the Association of Private Centers said: “The serious thing is that the fees are authorised by the educational authority. Every year schools request permission to charge these fees and the administration authorises it. We ask that the administrations do not authorise these fees. The right of families to free education is not being guaranteed and this is discriminatory”.

Spain’s colegios concertados justify their fees by saying that the payments make up for the underfunding they suffer, despite the fact that the amount of public funds that go to these state-subsidised schools has risen by 20 percent in the last ten years while the number of students enrolled remained stable.   

They’ve referred to this latest study as a “smear campaign” to “eliminate the competition that state-subsidised education offers at a time of declining birth rates.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

LIFE IN SPAIN

‘The biggest village in the world’: Is this Spain’s most liveable city?

From a city with "no future" to a "visionary" example for Paris to follow. Pontevedra resident Brendan Boyle explains how his adopted city became a safe and enjoyable haven for children and adults, with virtually no traffic or pollution.

Published: 18 October 2022 09:12 CEST
'The biggest village in the world': Is this Spain's most liveable city?

A shopkeeper was once asked if the pedestrianisation of Pontevedra’s historic centre would affect business.

“Well, I’ve never had a car come in to buy a book,” he said.

A little over twenty years later, the plan to put its people before vehicles has propelled Pontevedra – 30 kilometres north of Vigo – to case study status. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo described the project as “visionary”.

Around 41 million people squeeze into 30 percent of Spain’s territory. Spaniards are good at co-existing – they’ve no other choice.

Home to some 85,000 inhabitants, Pontevedra is no different. The inner city is where we all live. And the living is safe and clean and easy.  

“It’s the biggest village in the world,” says Bárbara García, owner of Bar El Toro.

Even the weary limbed pilgrims traipsing through its narrow streets on the home straight to Santiago de Compostela sense that there’s something different about the place.  

Battling the elements and terrain along the Portuguese Camino route, peregrinos (pilgrims) must earn their cold glass of local Albariño by negotiating one last obstacle: children. A gauntlet of footballs and scooters and underage drivers in remote control cars.

Pontevedra is urban living with the sound down. Rather than honking horns, it’s playful shrieks, seagull squawks, and the low hum of local chatter that form the backing track of daily life.  

But it hasn’t always been so pleasant.  

“Pontevedra was a place without a future,” says mayor Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores. “Vehicles had taken over public space. It was a city full of pollution and noise and traffic accidents.” 

Two before-and-after photos showing how one of Pontevedra’s main streets has been transformed.

On the worst days, 150,000 vehicles clogged the city. Many crossed town on their way to somewhere else. Others wasted hours each week scouring for somewhere to park, compounding the pollution and frustration. Cars and vans and trucks devoured more than 70 percent of public space. Two pedestrians with umbrellas were unable to pass each other on the slender sidewalks – and in this part of Spain it rains.  

Lores, a member of the left-wing Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG), came to power in 1999 and is now in his sixth consecutive term, impressive for an autonomous region dominated by Spain’s conservative Popular Party (PP). The birthplace of former prime minister and author of Politics for adults Mariano Rajoy, Pontevedra has shown at the polls the value it places on politics that also benefit children.  

The transformation was radical: the city’s historic centre was pedestrianised, all on-street parking spaces eliminated, and through traffic was redirected onto ring roads. Residents could avail of underground parking, while new parking lots on the peripheries would serve commuters. Lores, however, is eager to dispel the myth that Pontevedra has banned cars. “We are not a car-free city.  We are a city with vehicles that are essential to the functioning of the city.”  

In 2010, Pontevedra became the first city in Spain to introduce a city-wide speed limit of 30 km/h. In 2019 it reduced the limit to 10 km/h for pedestrianised areas. “Two cars don’t contribute to social cohesion. They can crash into one another, sure, but they don’t interact – people do,” says Lores.  “Public space is for everyone, what matters most is the people. Everything else must follow their  rhythm.” 

Traffic in the city centre has plummeted by 97 percent, emissions are down 67 percent, and an estimated 90 percent of locals now shop on foot – local businesses are thriving. Service parking spaces also allow suppliers and customers to stop outside stores to deliver goods or collect heavy items before moving quickly along. 

In 2020, the European Commission awarded Pontevedra the first-ever prize for urban road safety, recognition for the zero traffic-related deaths recorded over the past decade. The fact that 80 percent of children aged 6-12 walk to school by themselves did not go unnoticed either.  

Launched in 2010, Pontevedra’s “Road to School” programme has proven a big success. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
 

“(Those brought to school in cars) often arrive in a hurry, having been stuck in the back seat half asleep,” says Lores. “Children who walk to school are fully tuned in when they arrive. They interact with others along the way and learn. They become streetwise.” 

The mayor’s office has more silverware than many Spanish football teams. Awards from New York, Hong Kong, Brussels, and Dubai.

Following in the footsteps of Amsterdam and Stockholm, Pontevedra recently hosted the urban planning congress Placemaking Week Europe 2022 – for a small city, it’s making big waves. 

So, any other advice? 

Having banished unnecessary traffic, calmed the flow of essential vehicles, and reclaimed public space for public use, Lores recalls how his team set about creating a more equitable society. The city began to give all neighbourhoods the same level of public services (sanitation, energy connections, street lighting, internet access) without exception. “We worked to avoid the creation of privileged zones that would attract the wealthy, expelling those less well off.” Today there are no upper-class or no-go areas. We are all bunged in together.  

Lores outlines the importance of creating multi-service neighbourhoods – there are no districts dedicated solely to offices or nightlife, no areas that become ghost zones after 5 o’clock or overrun by revellers on Saturday nights. They opted to promote small local businesses in the centre over the creation of soulless retail areas on the outskirts. The result is a city that is always bustling but never suffocating. 

Lores believes compactness is key – it’s about doing more with less. “You have to build up – it’s the most ecological way of living.” Denser communities use land more efficiently; they enjoy a greater range of services closer to home. In Pontevedra, we have schools, markets, clinics, bakeries, bars, restaurants (including the Michelin Star O Eirado), shops, and gyms on our doorstep. Four hours before the arrival of our daughter last February, we walked (slowly) to the hospital 500 metres away. There are no excuses for not getting in the daily 10,000 steps. 

“I see 90-year-old women going around town with their walkers – it’s wonderful,” says Lores. The elderly live healthy, independent lives. A Mediterranean diet has been proven as a recipe for a long life, but an active body and mind are also vital. It’s their city as much as anyone else. And they are not left behind. “If Juanito doesn’t call into his local bar for his morning coffee someone will notice,” says Lores. “This solidarity is what makes resilient cities, cities that are better equipped to take care of themselves.”  

At a time when cities are haemorrhaging people, Pontevedra’s population continues to grow steadily. “By prioritising people over cars, Pontevedra has made itself a great place to start a family,” says Alfredo López, La Voz de Galicia journalist. Playgrounds, green spaces, and all-weather football pitches and basketball courts are all within a stone’s throw of the main square, Plaza Ferrería. “These are places were kids have to the freedom to be kids,” says López. 

Locals regard the city as an extension of their homes; it’s what American urban sociologist Ray Oldenburg called it the third place. We meet friends in parks and squares or by the river. We strike up spontaneous conversations with strangers in the bars and markets. 

Cars promise us personal freedom, but urban sprawl has obliterated our collective sense of community all over the world. We have let vehicles dictate the quality of our lives; they have held Irish urban planning to ransom for years. With soaring fuel prices making drivers feel the pinch at the pumps, it now pays to live in an energy-efficient city. 

Pontevedra shows the camino other cities in Spain and around the world must follow to rebuild community resilience. We’d all love a semi-d and generous garden, but there are trade-offs to be made and, as shown by Pontevedra, myriad benefits to be enjoyed in compact, multi-service urban areas.

Brendan Boyle is an Irish journalist based in Pontevedra, Galicia. You can follow him on Twitter @BrendyBoyle

SHOW COMMENTS