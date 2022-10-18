For members
BRITONS IN SPAIN
Which UK benefits can Brits keep if they move to Spain?
You may be surprised to find out that there are a handful of UK benefits Britons can still claim if they live in Spain.
Published: 18 October 2022 09:56 CEST
Benefits you definitely can’t claim from the UK while living in Spain include Job Seekers Allowance, Income Support and Winter Fuel Payment. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)
BREXIT
UK licences in Spain: Still no official timeframe for deal, ambassador says ‘in coming weeks’
The UK Embassy in Spain on Friday laid out some useful information but gave no estimated date for the long-awaited deal on the exchange of UK driving licences. However, Ambassador Hugh Elliott told a Spanish news outlet the hold-up could be solved “in the coming weeks”.
Published: 14 October 2022 13:32 CEST
