Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Spanish Word of the Day: ‘Cabeza de turco’

It may sound like an unappetising Spanish dessert, but what does ‘Turkish head’ actually mean?

Published: 17 October 2022 12:27 CEST
Spanish Word of the Day: 'Cabeza de turco'
An alternative to cabeza de turco is chivo expiatorio, which is a literal translation of scapegoat in English. Photo: Georges Gobet/AFP

Cabeza de turco is the correct Spanish way of saying scapegoat, a person or group who are wrongly blamed for the mistakes or sins of others. 

If you’re somewhat familiar with Spanish, you’ll recognise that in its literal sense, cabeza de turco translates as ‘head of Turk’. 

This compound noun has had its origins traced back to the times of the Crusades, when the Turks were the archenemies of the Christians.

At the time, killing a rival Turk, chopping his head off and putting it on a spike or a ship’s mast was considered a superlative achievement.  

The Crusaders would blame the decapitated head for all the problems they had encountered in battle and during the Crusades as a whole, which suggests that the practice of blaming foreigners for society’s problems is a habit which has been around for quite some time.  

An alternative to cabeza de turco is chivo expiatorio, which is a literal translation of scapegoat in English, bouc émissaire in French or Sündenbock in German. 

Scapegoat has an equally fascinating backstory as it refers to the Jewish ritual of sending a goat into the desert to carry or atone for the sins of the Israelites.

As the Book of Leviticus in the Old Testament states: “And Aaron shall cast lots upon the two goats; one lot for the Lord, and the other lot for the scapegoat. And Aaron shall bring the goat upon which the Lord’s lot fell, and offer him for a sin offering. But the goat, on which the lot fell to be the scapegoat, shall be presented alive before the Lord, to make an atonement with him, and to let him go for a scapegoat into the wilderness.”

In Spanish, cabeza de turco and chivo expiatorio have the exact same meaning and connotation, although the former tends to be used more often.

Cabeza de turco is not considered politically incorrect in Spain, but if you would rather not use it, you can instead say chivo expiatorio.

Cabeza de turco never changes based on whether the scapegoat is masculine or feminine, but the pronoun el or la that precedes it is dependent on the gender, as evidenced in the sentence below. So, if the scapegoat is masculine, it’s el cabeza de turco, and if it’s feminine you say la cabeza de turco.

Newspaper headline which reads “Truss fires Kwarteng and turns him into the ‘scapegoat’ of the UK’s crisis.
 

However, if you want to say scapegoats in the plural, you can say cabezas de turco. 

Examples:

  • Vox siempre usa a los inmigrantes como cabezas de turco para los problemas de España. 

Vox always uses immigrants as scapegoats for Spain’s problems. 

  • Siempre igual, pagan justos por pecadores. Eres el cabeza de turco y los demás se lo han creído. 

It’s always the same, the just pay for the sinners. You’re the scapegoat and the rest have fallen for it. 

  • Según los medios, Sánchez va a usar a la ministra como cabeza de turco para lavarse las manos. 

According to the press, Sánchez is going to use the minister as a scapegoat to wash his hands of it. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SPANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Spanish Expression of the Day: ‘Hacerse el sueco’

If a Spanish person says you’re ‘acting Swedish’, what do they mean?

Published: 13 October 2022 12:01 CEST
Spanish Expression of the Day: 'Hacerse el sueco'

The Spanish expression hacerse el sueco means to play dumb or feign ignorance, but any Swedish readers should hold off from writing a stern letter of complaint to the Spanish embassy in Stockholm until they’ve read this article, at least.

That’s because sueco, which can mean “Swedish”, also refers to a type of shoe: the clog. 

In fact, nowadays it’s written with z rather than a s – zueco – originating from the Latin word ‘soccus’.

These clunky wooden shoes were once worn by theatre comedians that performed during Roman times, and they’ve also been widely used for centuries in rural communities of northern Spain.

Spanish lexicographers such as José María Iribarren believe that the expression hacerse el sueco refers to the clog and not the Swedish people, as the shoes are associated with clumsiness. The Spanish word zoquete, which means dimwitted, also originates from ‘soccus’. So the expression would be ‘acting like a clog’ rather that ‘acting like a Swede’.

But then there are some who believe that the expression does refer to Swedish people, as there’s another expression with the same meaning, which is hacer alguien oídos de mercader (‘to do merchant ears’).

Therefore, there’s a theory that Swedish merchants arriving at ports in Spain either didn’t understand or pretended not to know what their Spanish counterparts were saying in order to get a better deal.

Whatever the true origins of this expression (the clog theory is more widely supported), if someone is pretending not to understand, deliberately avoids answering a question by changing the subject, doesn’t come to work to later claim they thought it was a public holiday, or acts as if they haven’t seen you in the street and walks past, they’re haciéndose el sueco. A similar expression is hacerse el loco, to ‘pretend to be crazy’.

There’s also the saying hacer oídos sordos, but this applies more to turning a deaf ear to something that’s been heard, whereas hacerse el sueco can refer to all kinds of ways someone is playing dumb or falsely claiming ignorance.

Hacerse el sueco and these other related expressions are not too colloquial and can be used in all social settings, but obviously keep in mind that you’re accusing a person of playing dumb.

Examples:

¡No te hagas el sueco! Sabes perfectamente a qué me refiero.

Don’t play dumb! You know exactly what I’m talking about.

¿Has visto como ha pasado de nosotros y se ha hecho el sueco? Estábamos justo al lado de él.

Did you see how he ignored us and feigned ignorance? We were right next to him.

Te estás haciendo el sueco, te he envíado diez mensajes y no me has respondido porque no te daba la gana.

You’re playing dumb, I’ve sent you ten messages and you didn’t reply to me because you couldn’t be bothered.

SHOW COMMENTS