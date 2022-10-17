For members
Spanish Word of the Day: ‘Cabeza de turco’
It may sound like an unappetising Spanish dessert, but what does ‘Turkish head’ actually mean?
Published: 17 October 2022 12:27 CEST
An alternative to cabeza de turco is chivo expiatorio, which is a literal translation of scapegoat in English. Photo: Georges Gobet/AFP
Spanish Expression of the Day: ‘Hacerse el sueco’
If a Spanish person says you’re ‘acting Swedish’, what do they mean?
Published: 13 October 2022 12:01 CEST
