Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FAMILY

Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?

Raising a child on your own is always difficult, but it can be even more challenging if you’re living in a country that isn’t your own. Fortunately, there are several financial measures in place to help single parents in Spain.

Published: 17 October 2022 11:07 CEST
Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?
Single parent benefits in Spain. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP

According to the latest figures from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) available, there were 1,944,800 single-parent families in Spain in 2020. This figure includes foreigners with Spanish residency.

Human resources firm Adecco found that the number has increased by 78 percent in recent years. Nine out of every 10 single parents in Spain are women.

In Spain, a single parent is defined as:

  • A man or a woman who faces motherhood or fatherhood alone, whether through natural conception, assisted reproduction, adoption or surrogacy, which has been carried out abroad.
  • A widowed spouse and their children.
  • Families formed by a separated or divorced mother or father who remains in charge of the children without shared custody. They must be the sole earner in supporting the children. 

Single-parent family certificate

Firstly, in order to be able to benefit from government help, you will need to apply for what’s called a single-parent family card or certificate (carnet de familia monoparental).

This is a certificate that proves that you are a single parent and enables you to not only receive benefits but also tax reductions and discounts. The certificate is valid for four years, after which you must renew it. It can be applied for online through your region’s government website. For example, here’s where you need to apply for the one in Catalonia. 

Depending on where you live in Spain, it could help with:

  • Social housing
  • Government handouts
  • Subsidised property tax (IBI)
  • Discount on transport tickets

What are the benefits available?

Benefits for the birth of a child

If you are a single parent who has a baby or adopts one, you will be eligible for a one-off single payment of €1,000, which is exempt from tax, as long as you earn less than €11,547.96 per year. Further aid is available to those who have a child who is more than 33 percent disabled.

Aid for dependent children

Single parents with children under the age of 18 will get a tax-free payment of €341 per year, divided into two payments if they earn under €12,313 per year. This threshold rises to €13,747 if you have two children and €18,532 if you have three children.

Minimum Vital Income

Single parents may also be eligible for Minimum Vital Income, depending on their income and status. For 2022 the monthly amounts are:

  • €747.28 for a single-parent family made up of an adult and a minor.
  • €894.77 for a single-parent family made up of one adult and two minors.
  • €1,042.26 for a single-parent family with three minors.
  • €1,189.75 for a single-parent family of one adult and four minors.

Childcare benefit

Working single parents can also get aid in the form of childcare. For example, if you hire a nanny, you will get a 45 percent discount on the social security fees you have to pay for them.

Widow’s pension

If you are a single parent because your spouse has died, then you may be eligible to apply for a widow’s pension to help pay for the costs of raising your children. The amount will depend on your individual situation.

Tax deductions

There are various income tax (IRPF) reductions available for single parents, however, you must be officially divorced to benefit from them, not just separated.  This includes a deduction of €1,200 that you can request to be paid month by month throughout the year. Your tax base will also be reduced by €2,150 per year.

There are further tax benefits depending on what region of Spain you live in. For example, those in Andalusia can get a deduction of €100, plus the payment of 15 percent of the social security contributions in case you hire domestic help.

In the Canary Islands, you can also get a deduction of €100 and in Valencia, you can get a €300 discount.  

Housing benefit

Single-parent families on low income can get help in the form of housing benefits through the State Housing Plan, which will be valid until the end of 2022 and includes help for paying rent.   

Aid for energy bills

Single parents with low income will be able to benefit from the government’s bono social eléctrico and térmico, benefits and reductions to help pay for rising electricity and heating prices. For those single parents eligible, it could include a cheque for between €40 and €375 to help pay for gas bills. 

It was announced on Thursday October 13th that there will be a further reduction on parts of energy bills from 60 percent to 65 percent. Those who are considered to be in an extremely vulnerable situation will also be able to get a further reduction from 70 to 80 percent. The amount of energy available for a discount has also been increased to 15 percent.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

BARCELONA

How much does it really cost to live in Barcelona?

Barcelona is one of the most popular cities for foreigners to move to in Spain, but it's also among the most expensive. Long-time Barcelona resident Esme Fox explains exactly how much you'll need to live in the Catalan capital.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:04 CEST
How much does it really cost to live in Barcelona?

Barcelona is made up of 10 different districts and each one of these has its own neighbourhoods, or barris as they’re called in Catalan.

Depending on which district or even which neighbourhood you live in, your cost of living will be very different in everything from rent to a simple cup of coffee.

Generally, the most expensive neighbourhoods are located in the centre and northwest of the city and some of the cheapest can be found in the outer-lying areas or to the east of the centre.

But wherever you live in the city it’s worth keeping in mind that the cost of living in Barcelona has risen by 31 percent in the last five years and rising rental prices are mostly to blame.

According to the annual report by the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), the minimum wage needed to be able to live comfortably in Barcelona is €1,435 gross per month.

But of course, it will depend on your living circumstances. According to the report, if you’re living on your own you will need around €1,553 per month, if you’re a single parent you will need €2,220 per month. A couple without children will each need to earn a minimum of €1,054.80 and a couple with two children needs two salaries of €1,547 each.

Map showing the ten districts that make up Barcelona.

Rent

Rent is your biggest expense in Barcelona and unfortunately, rental prices have been spiralling recently due to inflation, the return of tourism after Covid lockdowns and the ever-growing popularity of the city.

Cost of living website Numbeo states that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is €1,031 and a one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre is €795.

Those looking for somewhere slightly larger to rent will be forking out €1,672 for a three-bedroom apartment in the city centre and €1,299 for a three-bedroom apartment outside the centre.

If you’re prepared to rent a room in a shared apartment with others, this will cut your rental costs considerably. Apartment sharing website Badi states that the average price for a room in a shared apartment in Barcelona costs an average of €500.  

READ ALSO: What you should know about renting an apartment in Barcelona

Groceries

With inflation, the cost of groceries has soared in Barcelona in the past few months. Prices will depend on where you shop. Generally, chain supermarkets such as Mercadona are the cheapest, while larger supermarkets where you can also find important products such as Carrefour and El Corte Inglés are more expensive.

According to Expatistan, the average price for a litre of milk costs €0.93, 12 eggs cost €2.92 and 500g of cheese costs €5.76.

In terms and fruit and vegetables, Numbeo states that the average cost of1kg of tomatoes is €2.16, 1kg of apples costs €1.96 and 1kg of potatoes costs €1.33. While the same website gives the average price for chicken fillets as €7.09 and a bag of rice as €1.26. 

Eating out

Barcelonians love to eat out whether that’s going for tapas with friends, trying out a new international restaurant or going for brunch on a Sunday. It’s an important part of socialising in the Catalan capital, so you’ll want to budget to eat out a least a few times per month. 

Expatistan gives the price of dinner for two in a normal restaurant at €35, while Numbeo states that a combo meal at a chain or fast food place will set you back around €9.

A menú del día (menu of the day) costs an average of €17 in the centre or an expensive area of the city, while you can pay as little as €11 for 3 courses in the cheaper neighbourhoods.

Going out for a coffee will set you back around €2.08. Remember that it’s always cheaper to ask for a café con leche rather than a cappuccino. 

READ ALSO – Moving to Barcelona: A guide to the best neighbourhoods to live in

Going out, leisure and entertainment

Barcelona has a great entertainment scene, whether you want to listen to live music in small bar, go clubbing until the early hours of the morning, go on a date to the cinema or spend the night at the theatre.

A cinema ticket costs an average of €9, while you’ll pay €42.74 for a monthly gym membership in the city. 

A normal-sized glass of draught or bottled beer at a bar will be around €3 and a cocktail will be around €8-12.

Transport

Public transport in Barcelona is good and affordable. Metros, buses, trams and trains (Rodalies and FGC) all run throughout the city. A 10-journey ticket which can be used on all modes of transport for one zone currently costs €7.65 with the government’s 30 percent reduction, but is normally €11.35.

If you commute, you can get a monthly unlimited journey ticket for one zone called the T-Usual which normally costs €40, but currently is only €20 with government aid.

READ ALSO: The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving

SHOW COMMENTS