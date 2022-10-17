For members
FAMILY
Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?
Raising a child on your own is always difficult, but it can be even more challenging if you’re living in a country that isn’t your own. Fortunately, there are several financial measures in place to help single parents in Spain.
Published: 17 October 2022 11:07 CEST
Single parent benefits in Spain. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP
BARCELONA
How much does it really cost to live in Barcelona?
Barcelona is one of the most popular cities for foreigners to move to in Spain, but it's also among the most expensive. Long-time Barcelona resident Esme Fox explains exactly how much you'll need to live in the Catalan capital.
Published: 17 October 2022 09:04 CEST
