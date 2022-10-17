Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

BARCELONA

How much does it really cost to live in Barcelona?

Barcelona is one of the most popular cities for foreigners to move to in Spain, but it's also among the most expensive. Long-time Barcelona resident Esme Fox explains exactly how much you'll need to live in the Catalan capital.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:04 CEST
how much does it cost to live in Barcelona
A man looks at Barcelona's National Museum of Art of Catalonia. How much does it really cost to live in the Catalan capital? Photo: Kristijan Arsov/Unsplash

Barcelona is made up of 10 different districts and each one of these has its own neighbourhoods, or barris as they’re called in Catalan.

Depending on which district or even which neighbourhood you live in, your cost of living will be very different in everything from rent to a simple cup of coffee.

Generally, the most expensive neighbourhoods are located in the centre and northwest of the city and some of the cheapest can be found in the outer-lying areas or to the east of the centre.

But wherever you live in the city it’s worth keeping in mind that the cost of living in Barcelona has risen by 31 percent in the last five years and rising rental prices are mostly to blame.

According to the annual report by the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), the minimum wage needed to be able to live comfortably in Barcelona is €1,435 gross per month.

But of course, it will depend on your living circumstances. According to the report, if you’re living on your own you will need around €1,553 per month, if you’re a single parent you will need €2,220 per month. A couple without children will each need to earn a minimum of €1,054.80 and a couple with two children needs two salaries of €1,547 each.

Map showing the ten districts that make up Barcelona.

Rent

Rent is your biggest expense in Barcelona and unfortunately, rental prices have been spiralling recently due to inflation, the return of tourism after Covid lockdowns and the ever-growing popularity of the city.

Cost of living website Numbeo states that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is €1,031 and a one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre is €795.

Those looking for somewhere slightly larger to rent will be forking out €1,672 for a three-bedroom apartment in the city centre and €1,299 for a three-bedroom apartment outside the centre.

If you’re prepared to rent a room in a shared apartment with others, this will cut your rental costs considerably. Apartment sharing website Badi states that the average price for a room in a shared apartment in Barcelona costs an average of €500.  

READ ALSO: What you should know about renting an apartment in Barcelona

Groceries

With inflation, the cost of groceries has soared in Barcelona in the past few months. Prices will depend on where you shop. Generally, chain supermarkets such as Mercadona are the cheapest, while larger supermarkets where you can also find important products such as Carrefour and El Corte Inglés are more expensive.

According to Expatistan, the average price for a litre of milk costs €0.93, 12 eggs cost €2.92 and 500g of cheese costs €5.76.

In terms and fruit and vegetables, Numbeo states that the average cost of1kg of tomatoes is €2.16, 1kg of apples costs €1.96 and 1kg of potatoes costs €1.33. While the same website gives the average price for chicken fillets as €7.09 and a bag of rice as €1.26. 

Eating out

Barcelonians love to eat out whether that’s going for tapas with friends, trying out a new international restaurant or going for brunch on a Sunday. It’s an important part of socialising in the Catalan capital, so you’ll want to budget to eat out a least a few times per month. 

Expatistan gives the price of dinner for two in a normal restaurant at €35, while Numbeo states that a combo meal at a chain or fast food place will set you back around €9.

A menú del día (menu of the day) costs an average of €17 in the centre or an expensive area of the city, while you can pay as little as €11 for 3 courses in the cheaper neighbourhoods.

Going out for a coffee will set you back around €2.08. Remember that it’s always cheaper to ask for a café con leche rather than a cappuccino. 

READ ALSO – Moving to Barcelona: A guide to the best neighbourhoods to live in

Going out, leisure and entertainment

Barcelona has a great entertainment scene, whether you want to listen to live music in small bar, go clubbing until the early hours of the morning, go on a date to the cinema or spend the night at the theatre.

A cinema ticket costs an average of €9, while you’ll pay €42.74 for a monthly gym membership in the city. 

A normal-sized glass of draught or bottled beer at a bar will be around €3 and a cocktail will be around €8-12.

Transport

Public transport in Barcelona is good and affordable. Metros, buses, trams and trains (Rodalies and FGC) all run throughout the city. A 10-journey ticket which can be used on all modes of transport for one zone currently costs €7.65 with the government’s 30 percent reduction, but is normally €11.35.

If you commute, you can get a monthly unlimited journey ticket for one zone called the T-Usual which normally costs €40, but currently is only €20 with government aid.

READ ALSO: The downsides of Barcelona you should be aware of before moving

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: How Spain’s new energy measures can help you

Spain's government has announced new benefits to help those struggling to pay rising energy bills, from 40 percent discounts on electricity to €375 for heating costs. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the measures and who can benefit.

Published: 14 October 2022 11:47 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Spain's new energy measures can help you

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Thursday, October 13th a raft of new measures designed to help combat the rising energy prices, which will only increase as the autumn and winter months draw nearer.

Around €3.0 billion will be released from the state budget to protect people from rising energy prices and is expected to help up to 40 percent of households in Spain. 

From handouts for heating costs to new rates for those with shared central heating, here’s a breakdown of all the new and improved aid packages. 

New energy rate for buildings with shared central heating

The government has approved a new TUR tariff (or last resort rate) for those who live in buildings with shared central heating and are being affected by rising energy prices.

This will be applied on a quarterly basis and remain in place until the end of 2023. It is expected to help around 1.7 million households who will see their bills reduced by half of what they would normally pay.

In order to contract it, your building manager will have to contact the energy company and provide the details of the contract holder, the address, the CUPS code and the bank account number to see if the building is eligible for the reduction. 

At the end of 2021, the government introduced a new law for those with shared central heating, stating that these must be replaced with individual metres. Building managers and communities of neighbours had until mid-2022 or early 2023 to install the necessary systems. As of May 2023, each neighbour in buildings with communal heating in Spain must pay exclusively for their own heating consumption.

READ ALSO – Shared central heating in Spain’s buildings to end soon: what you need to know

An improvement in the electricity benefit

Those households who already receive the bono social eléctrico will get a further discount on part of their energy bill from 60 percent to 65 percent. Those who are considered to be in an extremely vulnerable situation will also be able to get a further reduction from 70 to 80 percent.

The amount of energy available for a discount has also been increased to 15 percent. This means more of your electricity consumption will now be discounted. For example, families without children or individual claimants will now have 1,587 KWh discounted, up from 1,380 KWh, families with one child will go from 1,932 kWh to 2,221.8 KWh, families with two children will go from 2,346 KWh to 2,697.9 KWh and large families will go from 4,140 KWh to 4,761 KWh.

Finally, pensioners will have 2,221.8 KWh discounted, up from 1,932 KWh. 

Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera has explained that this will be available to families with incomes of less than €28,000 per year, people who live alone and earn less than €16,000 per year, and couples who earn less than €20,000 per year. 

An increase in the heating benefit

Known as the bono social térmico in Spanish, this is a handout for vulnerable households to help pay their energy bills. The minimum amount will be raised to €40, but the average amount of aid has been almost doubled to €375.

This is an annual benefit to help pay for heating, hot water and cooking and is directly linked to the bono social eléctrico. It is specifically designed for those with low income, state pensioners who don’t live with other working family members and those on Minimum Vital Income.  

READ ALSO: At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Spain?

A new temporary category for vulnerable families

The government will create a new temporary category for vulnerable families who will now be able to benefit from a 40 percent discount on their energy bills. It is designed for working households with low incomes, however, the exact requirements have not yet been released.

This measure is expected to help around 1.5 million families across the country.

The ability to compare energy bills with your neighbours

Energy bills will now include information on the average consumption of your neighbours, specifically, those who live within the same postal code as you. This means you will now be able to compare to see if your energy consumption is above or below the average and how it changes over time. This should help you to save energy or to check if you’re paying a lot more or less than everyone else. 

A change in the regulated electricity rate 

There will also be changes in the regulated electricity rate, known as the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC), starting in 2023. Up until now, this rate depended entirely on the wholesale market. It means that it will be possible to stabilise electricity rates so that they’re not so volatile. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that your bill will be cheaper. 

SHOW COMMENTS