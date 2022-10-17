For members
BARCELONA
How much does it really cost to live in Barcelona?
Barcelona is one of the most popular cities for foreigners to move to in Spain, but it's also among the most expensive. Long-time Barcelona resident Esme Fox explains exactly how much you'll need to live in the Catalan capital.
Published: 17 October 2022 09:04 CEST
A man looks at Barcelona's National Museum of Art of Catalonia. How much does it really cost to live in the Catalan capital? Photo: Kristijan Arsov/Unsplash
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: How Spain’s new energy measures can help you
Spain's government has announced new benefits to help those struggling to pay rising energy bills, from 40 percent discounts on electricity to €375 for heating costs. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the measures and who can benefit.
Published: 14 October 2022 11:47 CEST
