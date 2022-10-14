Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: Nato chief

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Spain was sending four medium-range air defence systems to Ukraine, as Western backers scramble to help Kyiv against Russia's missile barrages.

Published: 14 October 2022 08:41 CEST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of the alliance's Defence Ministers at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 13th 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Ukraine’s international supporters have held talks at the Nato headquarters in Brussels with the focus on air defences after Moscow unleashed a blitz across Ukraine following a blast at a bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Stoltenberg said the older Hawk launchers from Madrid would complement more modern systems being supplied by Germany, France and the United States.

“We have seen that when we mobilise, when we call on Nato allies to do more, they’re actually doing more, and that’s making a huge difference,” Stoltenberg said after the Nato defence ministers meet.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin thanked Spain for its “very, very rapid response” to Ukraine’s latest request for more air defences.

“We would encourage the rest of our allies to dig deep and provide additional capability as well,” he said.

There has not yet been any formal public announcement from the Spanish authorities.

Western allies are struggling to work out how to supply more advanced systems to Ukraine as diplomats admit they have precious few to spare.

American Hawk surface-to-air systems originally came into service during the Cold War and are no longer in use by the US military after being superseded by more modern Patriot units.

Spain has refurbished some of its Hawk systems in recent years to extend their shelf life.

Spain shelves pro-Russia Ukrainian blogger’s extradition

A Spanish court has closed an extradition case against a high-profile pro-Russia Ukrainian blogger wanted by Kyiv on grounds it didn't receive Ukraine's extradition paperwork in time, court documents showed.

Published: 13 October 2022 15:21 CEST
Anatoly Shariy, who is wanted by Kyiv for “high treason” and incitement to hatred, was detained on May 4 in Tarragona near Barcelona by police holding an international arrest warrant.

He was questioned by a judge who ordered his provisional release but banned him from leaving Spain and retained his passport while the extradition request was being considered.

On September 26, a Madrid court agreed to archive the case on grounds that Shariy “was no longer in Spain” and had “gone to Italy”, court documents showed.

However, in a fresh ruling dated October 11 and seen by AFP on Thursday, the court said although it had been informed that Shariy was still Spain, it was closing the case as it had not received the extradition paperwork from Kyiv.

“Even if it is accepted that the defendant is in Spain… the fact is that the second deadline has been exceeded and the extradition request and the relevant documentation have not been received,” it said.

“Therefore, there is no other solution than to archive the case.”

Kyiv considers Shariy to be a “propagandist” with its SBU security service saying they believe he “carried out unlawful activity detrimental to Ukraine’s national security in the information sphere” and “acted on orders of foreign bodies”.

A vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his pro-Western government, Shariy began his career as an investigative journalist whose reports sparked a backlash.

In July 2011, unknown assailants opened fire on his car while he was sitting in it in Kyiv.

He fled to Lithuania in 2012 where he was granted political asylum on the grounds he was being persecuted for his journalistic work. Lithuania revoked his asylum last year.

Shariy has taken an especially pro-Russian stance since a 2014 uprising in Ukraine which paved the way for a pro-Western government to take power.

In 2019 he registered a political party called “The Party of Shariy” which won a few dozen seats in regional assemblies the following year.

The party was banned along with several pro-Russian factions by Ukraine’s national security council in March following the Ukraine  invasion.

Shariy has a YouTube channel with some three million followers and also runs a popular news site called sharij.net.

