DRIVING IN SPAIN
How Spain’s new low-emission zones will affect drivers
In 2023, drivers in most towns and cities across Spain will only be able to access, drive and park in certain areas if their vehicles meet the new low emission standards. Here's what you need to know and whether your car is likely to be affected.
Published: 14 October 2022 10:52 CEST
Authorities in Spanish municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants and high air pollution levels can also introduce the new measures. Photo: Raimond Klavins/Unsplash
BREXIT
UK licences deal: Still no official timeframe but ambassador says ‘in coming weeks’
The UK Embassy in Spain on Friday laid out some useful information but gave no estimated date for the long-awaited deal on the exchange of UK driving licences. However, Ambassador Hugh Elliott told a Spanish news outlet the hold-up could be solved “in the coming weeks”.
Published: 14 October 2022 13:32 CEST
