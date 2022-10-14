Read news from:
Austria
DRIVING IN SPAIN

How Spain’s new low-emission zones will affect drivers

In 2023, drivers in most towns and cities across Spain will only be able to access, drive and park in certain areas if their vehicles meet the new low emission standards. Here's what you need to know and whether your car is likely to be affected.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:52 CEST
Authorities in Spanish municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants and high air pollution levels can also introduce the new measures. Photo: Raimond Klavins/Unsplash

As part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation, a series of low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, ZBE) will be introduced across the country on January 1st 2023.

The aim is to reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas and by 2050 have a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The new rules will apply to municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, which number 149 across the Spanish territory.

Authorities in municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants and high air pollution levels will also have to introduce the new measures.

These low-emission zones will restrict access, circulation and parking for more polluting vehicles, although town and city halls will have a certain degree of autonomy as to how they apply the new rules.

ZBE areas will be marked with signs such as the ones seen below, which already exist in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. 

Road signs marking low-emission zones in Madrid.

How do I know if my car is allowed in low-emission zones?

Your vehicle’s emission badge or sticker will determine this.

Currently, there are four DGT environmental labels to categorise vehicles according to their impact on the environment. These are:

Zero (0) emissions (blue sticker): includes most efficient vehicles, electric cars, hydrogen-powered cars and pluggable hybrids.

ECO (green and blue sticker): includes natural gas and hybrid vehicles.

C (green sticker): includes petrol cars and vans registered after January 2006, and diesel cars registered after January 2015.

B (yellow sticker): includes petrol cars and vans registered since January 2001, and diesel cars registered since January 2006.

Cars that are not eligible for a sticker are classified as ‘A’. These are petrol vehicles that were manufactured before 2001 or diesel vehicles manufactured before 2006. They cannot be used in Spain’s existing ZBEs as they’re considered too polluting, and it is unlikely they will be allowed in future ZBEs. However, classic cars classified as “históricos” will be allowed in ZBEs.

If you don’t know your car’s emissions classification, don’t worry, if you visit the DGT website here and type in your vehicle’s registration number you will be able to find out what emissions classification it has. 

Only Zero and Eco vehicles will be able to completely avoid all restrictions in Spain’s new low-emission urban areas.

B and C label vehicles will have certain limitations which will be determined by city and town halls, as the national government has not set specific rules that apply across Spain.

For example, a B vehicle may be able to access a low-emission zone but may not have full access, need to be a resident, require an invite from a resident or be forced to park in specific areas.

The Spanish government has also suggested the idea of introducing an urban toll for certain drivers who want to enter a ZBE, based on their vehicle’s classification. Barcelona authorities are currently considering charging drivers who enter low-emission zones €4 a day.

Should I get an emission sticker for my vehicle?

Yes, it would be advisable for you to do this as soon as possible as Madrid and Barcelona, where low-emission zones already exist, fine drivers who don’t have one with the help of cameras around the city.

Spain’s postal service Correos issues them at a cost of €5. You will have to bring your ID, driving licence and your vehicle’s documents for safety’s sake.

You can also buy them on the DGT website here for €6.50.

BREXIT

UK licences deal: Still no official timeframe but ambassador says ‘in coming weeks’

The UK Embassy in Spain on Friday laid out some useful information but gave no estimated date for the long-awaited deal on the exchange of UK driving licences. However, Ambassador Hugh Elliott told a Spanish news outlet the hold-up could be solved “in the coming weeks”.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:32 CEST
On Friday October 14th, the British Embassy in Madrid published its latest update on the driving licence debacle which has kept an unnamed number of UK licence holders living in Spain off the roads since May 1st.

More than five months since that date, Spanish and British authorities are still unable to reach an agreement during negotiations that have lingered on for at least two years now.

The latest ‘news’ included in Friday’s Facebook post is that “Ministers raised the issue again with their Spanish counterparts during our annual UK/Spain “Tertulias” summit last weekend in Oxford and we have continued to make progress on the outstanding points this week”. 

But there was still no exact date or rough timescale provided to give affected drivers an idea of when they can drive again in Spain, a situation which is proving very troublesome for people in rural areas, those with mobility difficulties and others who need a car for daily life.

However, in an interview with Spanish daily El Periódico de España published on the same day, UK Ambassador Hugh Elliott stated “I trust that in the coming weeks we’ll be able to resolve the remaining problems”. 

It was also the first time that Elliott gave an estimate of how many people may be affected by the driving licences debacle: “It’s a very unfortunate situation, with thousands of British residents in Spain who are currently unable to drive.”

On the embassy’s Facebook page, the reactions to the post have been mixed, with some calling for a “proper update” or for the embassy to be more candid about the reasons for the hold-up and a timescale.

“We appreciate you would like to understand exactly what the hold-up is, but as we have said before, there are some details we cannot go into, as that could risk derailing the negotiations – which is the last thing that any of us want,” the UK Embassy stressed.

The UK Embassy in Spain did mention that they will be “meeting one of the groups specifically lobbying on this issue to discuss their, and your, concerns”. 

This is the “Invasion of the British embassy in Madrid for the DL exchange issue” group, whose head Pascal Siegmund is due to sit down with Hugh Elliott along with three other members of the group on October 18th.

The rest of the British Embassy’s Facebook post was made up of a Q&A confirming certain information and providing extra detail with regards to doubts such as how the exchange agreement would become legislation, who the deal will cover, appointment availability for licence exchanges and other matters. We’ve included it word for word below.

Note that the UK Embassy isn’t suggesting the deal isn’t 100 percent certain anymore, nor recommended that people who need to drive take their Spanish driving test rather than wait. 

That doesn’t mean that they won’t change their rhetoric, they have done so previously, but it does seem that as things stand it’s more a case of when rather than if there will be an agreement for the exchange of UK licences into Spanish ones.

What happens once the agreement is final?

“Once the negotiation teams have agreed on the text, it will then go forward for final legal and political approvals. On the Spanish side, this means going through the ‘Consejo de Ministros’ (Spanish Cabinet). On the UK side, it will be approved by relevant Ministers.

Then it will be published in the BOE (state bulletin) and should come into force the same day. You will then have six months to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish one (without having to take a test) and during that time you will be able to drive using your valid UK licence.” 

Will the agreement only apply to those who were here before the end of 2020 and registered their intent to exchange? 

No. The agreement will apply to anyone holding a UK licence, whether they were here before the end of 2020 or whether they move here in the future.

Will there be enough appointments within that six months? 

It will be for the Spanish Government to administer the process and ensure the provision of appointments. This is something we have raised throughout negotiations and Spain is conscious of the potential number of UK nationals who may need to exchange during the six-month window. 

We would encourage you to get an appointment as soon as you can and not leave it until the last minute, remembering that you do not have to exchange in the town/region where you are resident if there is greater availability elsewhere. 

Do I have to complete the exchange process within six months of the agreement coming into effect?  

No, but you will only be able to drive on your UK licence during this six-month window. After that, you can complete the exchange, but will not be able to drive on your UK licence while you are waiting to do so. 

My UK licence has expired. Will I still be able to get a Spanish licence without taking a test? 

The fact that some people’s licences have expired, or are about to, has been taken into account by the negotiating team. Expired licences shall be accepted provided that they were valid at the time that the licence holder entered Spain.

I renewed my UK licence with the DVLA when I was already resident in Spain. Can I still exchange it without taking a test? 

All valid UK licences issued prior to this Agreement entering into force can be exchanged. However, you should not renew your UK licence with the DVLA if you are no longer resident in the UK. 

Once the Agreement is in place, you must not try to renew a UK licence with the UK authorities if you are resident in Spain. If you do so, you will not be able to exchange it for a Spanish one.

