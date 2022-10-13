Read news from:
UKRAINE

Spain shelves pro-Russia Ukrainian blogger’s extradition

A Spanish court has closed an extradition case against a high-profile pro-Russia Ukrainian blogger wanted by Kyiv on grounds it didn't receive Ukraine's extradition paperwork in time, court documents showed.

Published: 13 October 2022 15:21 CEST
Anatoly Shariy spain
Kyiv considers Anatoly Shariy to be a "propagandist" with its SBU security service saying they believe he "carried out unlawful activity detrimental to Ukraine's national security in the information sphere" and "acted on orders of foreign bodies".. Photo: Screenshot/Youtube

Anatoly Shariy, who is wanted by Kyiv for “high treason” and incitement to hatred, was detained on May 4 in Tarragona near Barcelona by police holding an international arrest warrant.

He was questioned by a judge who ordered his provisional release but banned him from leaving Spain and retained his passport while the extradition request was being considered.

On September 26, a Madrid court agreed to archive the case on grounds that Shariy “was no longer in Spain” and had “gone to Italy”, court documents showed.

However, in a fresh ruling dated October 11 and seen by AFP on Thursday, the court said although it had been informed that Shariy was still Spain, it was closing the case as it had not received the extradition paperwork from Kyiv.

“Even if it is accepted that the defendant is in Spain… the fact is that the second deadline has been exceeded and the extradition request and the relevant documentation have not been received,” it said.

“Therefore, there is no other solution than to archive the case.”

A vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his pro-Western government, Shariy began his career as an investigative journalist whose reports sparked a backlash.

A vocal critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his pro-Western government, Shariy began his career as an investigative journalist whose reports sparked a backlash.

In July 2011, unknown assailants opened fire on his car while he was sitting in it in Kyiv.

He fled to Lithuania in 2012 where he was granted political asylum on the grounds he was being persecuted for his journalistic work. Lithuania revoked his asylum last year.

Shariy has taken an especially pro-Russian stance since a 2014 uprising in Ukraine which paved the way for a pro-Western government to take power.

In 2019 he registered a political party called “The Party of Shariy” which won a few dozen seats in regional assemblies the following year.

The party was banned along with several pro-Russian factions by Ukraine’s national security council in March following the Ukraine  invasion.

Shariy has a YouTube channel with some three million followers and also runs a popular news site called sharij.net.

UKRAINE

Ukrainian grain reaches Spain by rail

Rail wagons loaded with grain from Ukraine have arrived in Spain, the government said Saturday, part of a pilot project to explore the viability of using trains while war blocks maritime routes.

Published: 9 October 2022 12:09 CEST
Ukrainian grain reaches Spain by rail

Ukraine is a global major grain grower and exporter and almost all exports have traditionally been shipped from its Black Sea ports.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has severely disrupted Ukrainian grain exports, sending food prices soaring.

As part of a pilot project to explore the viability of importing grain from Ukraine by rail, a freight train of Spanish state-owned operator Renfe left Madrid on August 9 for the Polish town of Chelm near the Ukrainian border.

The train consisting of 25 containers each measuring 40 foot (12 metres) was loaded with 600 tonnes of Ukrainian grain for the 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) return trip to Barcelona.

It arrived in the Catalan capital on Thursday night after stops in Lodz, central Poland and Duisburg, western Germany, Spain’s transport ministry said in a statement.

“The project allows us to analyse the technical and economic feasibility of grain rail transport as a complement to the maritime mode at a time marked by the war in Ukraine,” it added.

“The initiative has shown that, in the current context, long-distance rail transport requires a great effort of coordination between the different actors that participate in the process.”

The containers were fitted with special lining to carry grain, the ministry said.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed a UN-backed deal brokered by Turkey to lift Moscow’s naval blockade and release millions of tonnes of blocked grain, thereby helping avert a global food crisis.

Dozens of ships loaded with agricultural food products have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports since then.

