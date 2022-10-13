Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

AMERICANS IN SPAIN

Do I have to pay tax twice if I’m an American living in Spain?

If you're an American living in Spain, you may well have to pay taxes. But do you have to pay in both countries, and how does the system work?

Published: 13 October 2022 10:56 CEST
dollars euros spain us tax
A person holds euro and US dollar bank notes. All US citizens as well as permanent residents are required to submit expatriate tax returns with the US federal government each year, regardless of the country they reside in. Photo: Omid Armin/Unsplash

If you’re a US citizen who has recently moved to Spain or will do soon, you’re probably wondering what exactly your tax obligations are and, crucially, whether you have to pay tax twice.

This depends on a multitude of factors, such as how long you spend in Spain, where your money comes from and what you earn, but you’ll be glad to learn that there are measures in place to stop people paying tax twice on the same income. 

And for those of you hoping to go under the radar, be warned that the American and Spanish governments have tax treaties, share taxpayer information between them, and Spanish banks even supply American account holders’ information to the IRS, so trying to avoid paying tax is not advisable.

That’s particularly true when there are harsh penalties for tax evasion in Spain.

Fortunately, agreements between the two countries include several exemptions that you can claim to prevent you paying tax twice on the same income.

Do I have to pay tax in Spain?

All US citizens as well as permanent residents are required to submit expatriate tax returns with the US federal government each year, regardless of the country they reside in. This includes a standard tax return as well as disclosing assets which are kept in foreign bank accounts.

How do I know if I’m tax resident?

That depends how much time you spend in Spain. If you are in Spain for more than 183 days a year, or Spain is your main base of economic activities, interests and incomes, you are considered a tax resident and have to pay taxes.

All Spanish tax returns are filed through the Agencia Tributaria, Spain’s tax office.

However, even non-residents still need to pay some taxes such as on property owned in Spain.

READ ALSO: How does Spain know if I’m a tax resident?

What is the Spanish tax year?

The Spanish tax year goes from January 1st to December 31st, and tax returns can be filed between April 6th and June 30th. Note that there is flexibility with regards to returning taxes if you are paying in both countries, and extensions can be granted while you wait for the all the right documentation.

Do I have to pay double?

While those who reside in Spain for more than 183 days a year must pay tax in Spain, all US citizens and US permanent residents (wherever they are in the world) are also required to file an IRS tax return in the US and pay taxes. 

Fortunately, the double-tax treaty prevents you paying tax on the same income twice.

The way it does this is through a clause that allows for US tax credits to be claimed after a tax return has been filed to the IRS, as long as it’s equal in value to the income tax they’ve already paid.

Similarly, for Americans living in Spain with income streams from the US, Spanish tax credits offset the taxes they’ve already paid to the IRS.

This ‘double tax’ clause, as it’s known, is to prevent people paying more tax than the higher of the two countries’ tax rates.

READ MORE: Do I have to register and pay taxes in Spain if I’m a remote worker?

What about other sources of income?

Many people have other streams of income, of course, and the rules are slightly different depending on what it is. Under Spanish tax law, you must declare all ‘worldwide’ income, regardless of what it is.

Dividends

If dividends are paid by a company in Spain to a resident, it is the other contract state that gets to tax the dividends (the US, in this case) and they can still be taxed in the other country but only up to a limited amount of tax. 

Dividends taxation is particularly complex, so it is recommended to be speak with an accountant.

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

Real property income

Article 6 of the United States- Spain Tax Treaty states that income made by a Spanish resident from U.S.  property can be taxed in the US, and the reverse would be true too.

Interest

With regards to interest tax, interest earned in Spain which arises from the beneficial ownership for a person in the other contracting state (in this case the U.S) is only taxable in that other state.

Capital Gains

Gains from the sale of stock, participations, or other rights in a company or other legal property of which consists, directly or indirectly, mainly of real property situated in Spain, may be taxed in Spain.

In Spain, capital gains are taxed at 19% on the first €6,000 and at 21% for gains above €6,000. 

What if I missed the deadline?

Such a complicated process means that many may fall behind the tax return deadlines as they wait for documents from each tax agency to come through. Fortunately, Americans who find themselves in this situation avoid penalties through an IRS scheme called the ‘Streamlined Procedure’.

As with all tax matters, it is recommended you speak with a tax professional before filling out any returns – especially so when figuring out what you need to pay and where.

READ ALSO: A guide to completing Spain’s annual tax return

Conclusion

Very simply put, there is no straightforward answer. Do you pay tax twice? Yes, and no. If you are an American residing in Spain, you will have to pay taxes into and deal with the respective tax agencies of both countries.

However, tax credit clauses included in the tax agreements between Spain and the US mean that you can claim it back so you won’t actually pay tax twice on a single source of income.

As always, it is recommended to speak to a professional who is familiar with both the American and Spanish tax systems, and the double-tax treaty. 

READ ALSO: How Spain’s new millionaire tax will affect wealthy foreigners

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAX

How Spain’s new millionaire tax will affect wealthy foreigners

Spain’s new 'solidarity tax' on millionaires is making headlines. Here's everything you need to know about it, from who will pay it, to how much it is and whether it will affect wealthy foreigners in Spain.

Published: 7 October 2022 11:38 CEST
How Spain's new millionaire tax will affect wealthy foreigners

In an attempt to help people in Spain weather the economic storm of the cost-of-living crisis, the country’s left-wing government is set to slap a new tax on people with net fortunes of more than €3 million.

Coming into effect in 2023 and remaining in place in 2024, the so-called ‘solidarity tax’ (impuesto solidario) has been labelled “temporary” and will be paid by just 23,000 people, or 0.1 percent of total taxpayers in Spain.

According to the government, it will raise €1.5 billion in revenue.

The tax is not a tax on income, but rather on assets and holdings.

In the Spanish press, the new tax has been described as a tax on “big fortunes”, and it will be deductible from Spain’s pre-existing wealth tax.

“Since we began governing, we have been working to make our fiscal system more progressive, efficient and strong enough to support social justice,” Minister María Jesús Montero explained to the Spanish press last Thursday.

The new tax on assets is about “asking for a greater effort” from taxpayers with higher incomes, Montero said.

How will Spain’s new millionaire tax work?

The new solidarity tax is not a flat rate but a progressive one based on the level of wealth. Those with assets worth between €3 and €5 million net will pay 1.7 percent; those with assets worth between €5 million and €10 million will pay 2.1 percent; and those with assets over €10 million will have a tax rate of 3.5 percent.

The Spanish government has not clarified exactly what that percentage will be applied to, but if the pre-existing wealth tax is anything to go on, the millionaire tax applies to the amount above the aforementioned thresholds.

For example, if an individual who is a resident in Spain has €3.5 million in worldwide assets, then they will likely pay 1.7 percent on the €500,000 which is above the €3 million threshold. If they have €7 million, then they will pay 2.1 percent on the €2 million extra that’s above the €5 million threshold.

According to government sources, as the new solidarity tax is deductible from the wealth tax, in practice it will only be included in the tax calculations of regions where the wealth tax has been scrapped or cut, ensuring that no taxpayers pay twice on the same assets.

Why is Spain’s millionaire tax really being implemented?

In Spain, regional governments have the power to increase or decrease certain tax rates.

In right-wing controlled regions, tax cuts have been made for the wealthy in recent weeks.

This approach, Montero said, amounts to unfair ‘tax dumping’ and fiscal ‘populism’ made with an eye on upcoming elections, and many in Spain feel that the new millionaire tax aims to cancel out such regional tax cuts for the rich, as in the case of Madrid and Andalusia where wealth tax has been scrapped entirely.

READ MORE: How Spain’s politicians are waging a tax war ahead of 2023 elections

What does the new millionaire tax mean for wealthy foreigners in Spain?

Spain is one of only a few countries in the world that has a wealth tax for both residents and non-residents, with the threshold set at €700,000 and the tax rising progressively from 0.2 percent to 3.5 percent. 

In Spain, residents with this level of wealth pay tax on their worldwide income and assets, whereas wealthy non-residents pay tax on their Spanish assets.

Keep in mind again that Spain’s regional governments are at liberty to reduce this wealth tax or exclude certain assets such as primary homes from the calculation. Non-residents who are either EU or non-EU nationals are also able to use more favourable regional wealth tax cuts.

So, will this new millionaire tax apply to residents and non-resident second homeowners in Spain with assets above €3 million?

For residents, it will likely depend on where they live in Spain. If they reside in a region which has cut or slashed wealth tax (such as Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia and Murcia) the new solidarity tax will be factored into their tax responsibilities. If they live in a region where the pre-existing wealth tax is the same as Spain’s national wealth tax, they will not pay the new millionaire tax.

For non-residents, it is unclear yet whether the new tax will apply to them as the law is not in force yet and Spain’s state bulletin, together with all the details, has not been published yet. The pre-existing wealth tax does apply to non-residents with properties and other Spanish assets with a value above €700,000, so if they have said assets in a region such as Andalusia or Madrid that’s scrapped the pre-existing wealth tax, they may well have to pay the new solidarity tax.

Other measures

The millionaire tax is just one measure implemented by the government to achieve more progressive taxation outcomes. There are also plans to increase the income tax rate from 26 percent to 27 percent for people earning more than €200,000 per year.

Capital gains tax for incomes above €300,000 will also be increased by 2 percent, rising to 28 percent.

SHOW COMMENTS