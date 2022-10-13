For members
AMERICANS IN SPAIN
Do I have to pay tax twice if I’m an American living in Spain?
If you're an American living in Spain, you may well have to pay taxes. But do you have to pay in both countries, and how does the system work?
Published: 13 October 2022 10:56 CEST
A person holds euro and US dollar bank notes. All US citizens as well as permanent residents are required to submit expatriate tax returns with the US federal government each year, regardless of the country they reside in. Photo: Omid Armin/Unsplash
For members
TAX
How Spain’s new millionaire tax will affect wealthy foreigners
Spain’s new 'solidarity tax' on millionaires is making headlines. Here's everything you need to know about it, from who will pay it, to how much it is and whether it will affect wealthy foreigners in Spain.
Published: 7 October 2022 11:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments