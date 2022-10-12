For members
HOLIDAY
IN PICTURES: Spain’s Día de la Hispanidad
October 12th is Spain’s National Day - el Día de la Hispanidad. See the best pictures from the parade in Madrid with all its military pomp, controversy and… goats.
Published: 12 October 2022 16:17 CEST
A paratrooper flies with a Spanish flag during the military parade on Spain’s National Day. Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO CANAS/AFP
LIFE IN SPAIN
Is Spain going cashless?
Card payments are on the rise in Spain, but many Spaniards still use cash in their day-to-day life. Scandinavian countries are heading in the digital direction, but could Spain ever go cashless?
Published: 6 October 2022 17:05 CEST
