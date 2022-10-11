For members
SPANISH HISTORY
Why do many people see Spain’s flag as a fascist symbol?
Spain is a country with strong regional identities reflected in its flags, but for some the Spanish national flag is associated with fascism and Spain’s dictatorial past. Is it with good reason?
Published: 11 October 2022 14:44 CEST
A man with a Spanish flag hanging from his balcony directs the fascist salute at a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Madrid, with one demonstrator giving him the finger in return. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments