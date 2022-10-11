Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What is Spain’s new winter energy saving plan?

After slapping limits on everything from air-con temperatures to a timetable for shops to turn lights on and off, the Spanish government has released another round of energy saving measures as we head into the winter.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:47 CEST
Published: 11 October 2022 16:47 CEST
Spanish Environment and Energy Minister Teresa Ribera. Photo: JOHN THYS/AFP

On Tuesday, October 11th Spain’s Council of Ministers gave the green light to its ‘Plan for More Energy Security’, a sweeping set of 73 measures that are intended to reduce Spain’s energy consumption by between 5.1 percent and 13.5 percent this winter.

In doing so the Spanish government are not only satisfying rules set out by the European Commission, such as reducing consumption by 5 percent during peak time, but also taking steps to try and further reduce gas and electricity prices domestically.

The measures

The measures are largely focused on energy savings and efficiency, supporting transition to more ecological energy, protecting consumers amid record-level utilities bills, and a commitment to European standards and solidarity.

Speaking to the Spanish press, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, described the plans as necessary steps “to guarantee greater affordability at the price of energy and greater solidarity for with the other Europeans.”

Some of the measures include €500 million set aside in aid to promote energy self-consumption, tax breaks for those that invest in energy transition, discounts for 1.6 million houses with community boilers, and the continuation of the thermal and electricity bonuses to help struggling Spaniards pay their bills.

On top of this, the Spanish government wants to create a greater level transparency for electricity bills, and to expand in more detail the financial impact of the so-called ‘Iberian exception’ on bills. Moving forward, exactly how much this saves consumers will be made clearer on the bill.

Interestingly, the plan does not include any specific reference to hugely the energy-intensive Christmas lighting customary across Spain over the winter months. It does, however, require local government have to analyse their energy consumption and reduce it if it possible.

Despite its approval by the Council of Ministers, only a handful of the measures included in the plan are known. According to sources in the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the full raft of measures will be outlined in the coming weeks.

Summer savings

The measures come following a previous swathe of energy saving steps approved in August, including limits on temperature (air conditioning at a minimum of 27C in summer and the heat a maximum of 19C in winter) in all in public buildings, cinemas, hotels and public buildings; turning off the lights in shop windows at ten o’clock at night; and the automatic closing of doors.

Ribera estimates that the summer measures made consumption savings of 4.6 percent in electricity and 3.4 percent in gas, and the government ruled out any gas or electricity cuts or rationing as we head into autumn and winter

With the cooler temperatures closing in, Spain has increased its gas imports by over 12 percent so far this year, stockpiling the highest level since 2008. Gas reserves – both natural and liquefied – are expected to exceed 90 percent capacity in October.

ENERGY

Spanish and Algerian gas firms agree to ‘revise’ prices

Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach has agreed with Spanish buyer Naturgy to revise prices on gas deliveries through a key undersea pipeline, as Europe gears up for a winter energy crunch.

Published: 7 October 2022 12:19 CEST
Spanish and Algerian gas firms agree to 'revise' prices

“Sonatrach and its partner Naturgy have agreed to revise the prices of the existing long-term gas supply contracts taking into account market developments,” the Algerian firm said in a statement.

It did not say which way they would be revised, but natural gas prices have more than doubled in Europe since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, as Russia cuts back supplies in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions.

Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter, has signed a flurry of deals with southern European governments and energy firms seeking to offset the fallout, delivering a cash windfall for Algeria.

But experts have cast doubt over its ability to boost production in the short term.

The Spanish government in July urged energy firms to reduce their imports of gas from Russia.

But ties between Madrid and Algiers have been cold since the government of Pedro Sanchez in March dropped decades of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict, backing an autonomy plan drafted by Algeria’s arch-rival Morocco.

Algeria in June suspended its 2002 friendship treaty with Spain, but has said gas deliveries will continue.

Sonatrach supplied more than 40 percent of Spain’s natural gas imports in 2021 through the deep-sea Medgaz pipeline.

Naturgy is Spain’s top buyer of Algerian gas, which represents over a fifth of the firm’s total gas purchases.

Spanish gas regulator Enagas says Algeria was the country’s second gas supplier (24 percent) in August, behind the United States (26.5 percent).

But Algeria’s share has dropped in recent months as Spain has increased its imports from other sources.

