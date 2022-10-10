Read news from:
Austria
Zaragoza chosen as Spain’s first stop for futuristic Hyperloop

Zaragoza has been chosen as Spain’s first stop on an ambitious means of transport known as the ‘Hyperloop’ which promises 1,000km/h travel from the northern Spanish city to Berlin in under three hours.

Published: 10 October 2022 11:52 CEST
European Institute of Innovation and Technology/Hardt Hyperloop

The northern Spanish city of Zaragoza has been chosen as Spain’s first stop on a high-speed ‘Hyperloop’ that could connect Aragon’s capital with cities across Spain and the rest of Europe in a matter of minutes or hours.

An idea promoted by Tesla founder Elon Musk in 2012, hyperloop technology is essentially a magnetic train system that travels through tubes and is reportedly capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,000 km/h, more than three times faster than Spain’s high-speed AVE train network.

The futuristic travel project has been controversial over the years, with Musk and British billionaire Richard Branson both interested in the technology, but it has been written off by many as overly ambitious and impossible to achieve.

Nevertheless, since 2012, the project has gained traction in Europe, and the European Hyperloop Center (EHC) have recently announced plans to include Zaragoza as a stop on the Hyperloop, alongside European capitals such as Amsterdam and Berlin.

The Hardt Hyperloop company, one of the leading companies involved in the development, and Zaragoza City Council have signed an agreement to bring the transport technology to northern Spain.

Hardt Hyperloop and other partners in the project – including the Dutch government and private companies – chose Zaragoza over other Spanish cities because of its commitment to ” technology, innovation and sustainability.”

High speed travel

With speeds of between 700 and 1,000 km/h, the Hyperloop would allow passengers to travel from Madrid to Barcelona in 40 minutes, or to go from one end of the Iberian Peninsula to the other in just over an hour.

European capitals such as Berlin could be reached in less than three hours from Zaragoza.

Hyperloop in Zaragoza

Jorge Azcón, Mayor of Zaragoza, explained in the city’s Center for Art and Technology that the Hyperloop also presents great possibilities for business. “Our companies will be able to reach a radius of 300 kilometres in just 30 minutes and will be able to move up to 10,000 pallets per hour,” he said.

It is hoped that the Hyperloop will also benefits trade and logistics, as well as travel, and the project itself could create hundreds of jobs in the Zaragoza area.

Other benefits included “Increased safety by reducing road transport, reducing energy consumption, ending greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating noise and vibrations,” Azcón explained. 

Stan de Caluwe, head of the project at Hardt Hyperloop, also appeared in Zaragoza and stated that he hoped the Hyperloop “could replace a large part of the continental air traffic, both passengers and goods, with another sustainable model.”

How does it work?

Hyperloop technology is different to high-speed trains in that it does not use tracks or run on fossil fuels, but rather in tubes where sustainably powered engines propel pressurised capsules around the hyperloop using magnets. As there is no friction caused by a track, the system uses very little energy, able to lift the weight of a car at the same energy cost as a normal light bulb.

The Hyperloop promises to not only make travel significantly faster and more efficient, but to do so in an environmentally friendly way.

It is worth noting, however, that the project is still in the early stages of developments. Azcón said he was convinced that the Hyperloop concept will be a reality in Zaragoza in the next “10 or 15 years.”

What’s the law on camping in Spain?

Spain is full of beautiful spots in nature, but is it possible to camp anywhere you want? What are the rules for wild camping, the potential loopholes and the fines to avoid?

Published: 6 October 2022 16:01 CEST
What's the law on camping in Spain?

Camping is a popular pastime in Spain and there are many great dedicated campsites dotted all over the country.

But with so many natural and national parks, mountain ranges, forests and rivers, many people want to make the most of them and wild camp overnight.

So, is wild camping permitted in Spain?

Unfortunately, the short answer is that wild camping in any area in Spain is generally forbidden.

The reasons for restricting camping in natural areas ranging from health and safety to security and respecting the environment.

The general rule is that you must find an appropriate campsite to stay the night.

READ ALSO: Can you camp or sleep over at any beaches in Spain?

What about camping in a campervan or caravan instead of a tent?

Wild camping, even in a campervan, is not allowed, however, you are allowed to sleep in your own vehicle overnight, according to article 93 of the General Road Traffic Regulations and Manual 08/V-74. This means that you can actually park your campervan somewhere and sleep in it, as long as you don’t appear to be camping.

Practically it means that you can’t set up awnings, chairs and tables or barbecues outside your caravan and must look as though you are simply parked.

Be aware that parking by the coast is forbidden. General Traffic Regulations state that they “prohibit parking and circulation, as well as camping and camping sites, 20 meters from the beach in an urban area or 100 meters in a rural area, counted from the seashore”.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Spain’s campervan and motorhome rules

Are there any exceptions? What if I camp without a tent?

Vivac in Spanish or bivvying, as it’s referred to in English, is the practice of sleeping outside in the wild without a tent or a campervan. This is a bit of a grey area when it comes to camping law in Spain and you may be able to get away with it in certain rural areas where you can’t be seen. 

Are there any other situations I might get away with wild camping?

Wild camping is strictly prohibited in national and natural parks, on beaches, or by the coast, but there are similar grey areas when it comes to free camping on private land.

Technically you can camp in someone’s garden or field if you get permission from the owner. Remember, they may ask for a small fee for doing so.

Wild camping may be more accepted in some rural areas such as in the Pyrenees, but remember it’s still illegal so you can be fined if you’re caught.

What are the fines for camping illegally?

If you are found to be wild camping, you can be slapped with some hefty fines. According to the Coastal Law, you can be fined from €40 for each metre square of space you occupy if you’re caught camping near the coast.

You can also be fined between €50 and €150 for not parking properly near the coast.

Like most rules in Spain though, each region has its own when it comes to how much you can be fined. Here’s what you might have to pay for wild camping in nature in certain regions.

Madrid: €60.10 up to €601.01.

San Sebastián municipality: From €50 to €3,000.

Asturias: From €60.10 to €601.01. 

Murcia: Anywhere up to a maximum of €1000.

Valencia: Between €751 and €1500 for camping on the beach during high season. 

Catalonia: A minimum of €60.10, but if you’re found camping in natural areas, such as the Delta del Ebro, this can rise to €6000, the highest camping penalty in Spain. 

Extremadura: From €30 to €150.

Granada provice: €100. 

Be aware that the fines could be higher for wild camping in natural or protected areas.

General camping rules 

Campfires or bonfires are strictly prohibited in wild and natural areas, particularly due to the risk of forest fires, which caused devastation across many regions of Spain in the summer of 2022. Starting a fire is considered a criminal offence and you may get a lot more than just a fine if it gets out of hand. 

Remember to take all rubbish away with you and leave the place exactly as you found it and to bury all human waste away from water sources. 

