LGBTQI+

Spain’s ex-keeper Casillas claims he was hacked after ‘I’m gay’ tweet

Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Sunday his Twitter feed had been hacked after a tweet from his account had claimed he was coming out as gay.

Published: 10 October 2022 10:39 CEST
Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on October 9, 2022 his Twitter feed had been hacked after a tweet from his account earlier in the day had claimed he was gay. Casillas, who made 725 appearances for Real Madrid, had apparently tweeted: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay." (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Casillas, 41, who made 725 appearances for Real Madrid and won the 2010 World Cup, had apparently tweeted: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

That was followed by a reply from his former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, who tweeted: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker” followed by a kissing emoji.

Casillas later tweeted: “Account hacked. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course more apologies to the LGBT community.”

Puyol himself apologised for his tweet which he says was written as a joke.

“I made a mistake. I apologise for a stupid joke which was not made with any bad intentions but was completely out of order,” wrote Puyol on Twitter.

“I understand that it may have offended people. All my respect and support for the LGTBIQA+ community.”

The messages on Casillas’ Twitter feed drew sharp criticism from Joshua Cavallo, an Australian footballer who is openly gay.

Cavallo tweeted: “@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through.

“To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

Casillas’s high-profile relationship with TV sports reporter Sara Carbonero, who he famously kissed live on air after Spain won the World Cup in South Africa, ended last year. The couple have two sons.

FOOTBALL

Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid

War-torn Ukraine will join Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, presidents from the three countries' football associations announced on Wednesday.

Published: 5 October 2022 15:43 CEST
The original proposal was made public two years ago and the Spanish football association (RFEF) said in a statement the idea was backed by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have incorporated the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) into the Iberian Bid to organise the 2030 World Cup,” RFEF said in a statement.

“With the full support of Aleksander Ceferin, the Iberian bid incorporates the federation chaired by Andriy Pavelko in order to build bridges and project a message of unity, solidarity and generosity from all of European football,” it added.

Portugal hosted the 2004 European Championship while Ukraine was a joint host with Poland of Euro 2012.

“The example of tenacity and resilience set by the Ukrainian people is inspiring,” the FPF said.

The FPF added that the joint bid “aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction”.

It added that the terms of Ukraine’s role in the bid “will be discussed and defined in due course”.

It follows the announcement last month from an Egyptian official that Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia are in talks to jointly host the 2030 World Cup.

In August, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay launched their bid to host the event — which is the centenary of the first World Cup, held in Uruguay — with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.

The 2026 edition has already been awarded to three countries — Canada, Mexico and the United States.

More than half of the 21 World Cup finals already staged have been in Europe but later this year Qatar will host the finals, the first time they have been played in the Middle East.

