MIGRATION

Spain smashes ring smuggling Albanian migrants to Britain

Spanish police said Saturday they have broken up a gang suspected of smuggling Albanian migrants including children into Britain, hidden as stowaways in dangerous conditions aboard ferries and merchant ships.

Published: 8 October 2022 15:52 CEST
Police officers patrol the border between Spain and Gibraltar at La Línea de la Concepción. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

Officers arrested seven suspects, all Albanians from an “important criminal organisation”, during the operation carried out in cooperation with Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), the Guardia Civil police force said.

Among those arrested are the two suspected ringleaders, who were detained Monday about to board a flight at Madrid airport bound for Albania, the force said in a statement.

The smugglers charged Albanians up to €15,000 to stow them away from ports in northern Spain. “The methods used to conceal them posed a risk to the life or physical integrity of the migrants, some of them minors,” the statement said.

Police said the group was believed to have been active since 2014, and would “recruit” migrants in Albania or camps near the northern ports. The smuggling network provided migrants with accommodation and food until they made their journey to Britain.

The NCA said the number of migrants the group smuggled is unknown, but around 50 people who made the crossing with their help have so far been identified by British and Spanish authorities.

“People smugglers put lives at risk, which is why disrupting and dismantling criminal networks like this is a priority,” NCA international regional manager Steve Reynolds said in a statement.

Officers seized items as part of their operation including telephones, computers, bank cards and cash receipts as well as identity documents and passports.

MIGRATION

Three migrants found dead on boat rescued off Spain’s coast

Spanish rescuers on Monday found three dead migrants and 45 survivors, mostly Moroccan and some in very bad condition, on a boat off Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, the coastguard said.

Published: 15 August 2022 14:23 CEST
Rescuers from Salvamento Maritimo were called out to a boat in trouble off the island and reached the vessel just after midnight, a spokesman said.

He said the crew had found 45 survivors — 42 men, two women and a child — and three bodies.

All those rescued were Moroccan, with the exception of one sub-SaharanAfrican man,” he told AFP.

The 112 emergency services said five of those on board were in bad condition, adding that six people had been taken to hospital.

In the first seven months of the year, 9,589 migrants survived the extremely dangerous sea journey from the coast of Africa to the Spanish islands in the Atlantic, compared with 7,531 a year earlier, interior ministry figures correct to July 31 show.

In the same period, sea arrivals to Spain’s Balearic Isles in the Balearic Isles fell to 5,284 from 7,292 a year earlier.

Monday’s rescue comes after a frenetic weekend for Salvamento Maritimo which pulled nearly 600 people to safety in waters off the Atlantic archipelago.

Migrant arrivals on the Atlantic archipelago have surged since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced Mediterranean crossings.

At its shortest, the route from the Moroccan coast is around 100 kilometres (60 miles), but migrants often come from much further afield, with the distance from Mauritania more than 1,000 kilometres as the crow flies.

The Atlantic route is notoriously dangerous because of strong currents, with migrants often setting sail in overcrowded ramshackle boats which are extremely unsafe.

