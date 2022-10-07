Spain’s PM blasts ‘repugnant’ video of students insulting women

In the video recorded at night a man at a building across from a residence for female students can be heard screaming “Whores, come out of your burrows like rabbits, you are nymphomaniac whores. I promise we’re going to fuck all of you at the bull festival”.

The male student also threatened sexual assault before groups of men at windows of the male residence hall raised their window shutters in unison and cheered and shouted their own insults.

"Putas, salid de vuestras madrigueras. Sois todas unas ninfómanas. Os prometo que vais a follar todas en la capea" Esto canta el Colegio Mayor masculino Elías Ahuja situado en frente de una residencia femenina. Después se preguntarán por qué sentimos miedo por la calle. pic.twitter.com/sI2dqczOfI — Rita Maestre 🌾 (@Rita_Maestre) October 6, 2022

The video, which spread widely on social media, has dominated headlines in Spain and was condemned by various politicians, including Sánchez, a self-described feminist.

“We can’t tolerate such behaviours which generate hate and attack women…Enough of sexism,” he tweeted.

Asked about the video at a gathering of European leaders in Prague, Sánchez called the behaviour of the men in the video “inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant”.

The incident took place at Colegio Mayor Elías Ahuja, a residence for male students run by a Catholic religious order at the prestigious Complutense University.

The directors of the residence condemned the “unacceptable expressions made by a group of students” and apologised to the students at the female residence.

The residence said several of the male students involved had been expelled.

Another video from a previous academic year has surfaced showing Elías Ahuja residents performing a song which includes a Nazi salute and the words “Sieg Heil”.

Este es un acto del Colegio Mayor Elías Ahuja El cántico incluye saludos nazis y gritos de Sieg Heil pic.twitter.com/Unxsk5i9om — AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) October 6, 2022

Opened in 1969, a room at the Colegio Mayor Elías Ahuja costa around €1,100 a month.

A former head of the main opposition Popular Party (PP), Pablo Casado, stayed there when he was a university student.