SPANISH HISTORY

‘Sold for €725’: What happened to Spain’s stolen babies?

When the bones of her twin sister who died at birth were exhumed, María José Robles's worst fears were confirmed: their DNA didn't match, suggesting she was one of the newborns snatched during the Franco dictatorship.

Published: 6 October 2022 09:50 CEST
'Sold for €725': What happened to Spain's stolen babies?
María José Pico Robles, who's looking to find out what happened to her sister, holds an old photograph of her parents as she poses in a cemetery in Alicante, on August 19th 2022. Almost five decades after the death of Francisco Franco, Spanish lawmakers voted through a flagship law on October 5, 2022 seeking to honour the victims of the 1936-1939 civil war and the ensuing dictatorship. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

Over the course of five decades, hundreds, possibly thousands, of babies were taken from their mothers, who were told their child hadn’t survived — with the infants given to others to adopt.

“It was here,” says Robles, fighting back tears as she points at the place where she thought her sister was buried in a cemetery in the southeastern Spanish city of Alicante.

“My twin sister was just two days old when she died, that’s what they told my mother in hospital,” she told AFP, referring to events that happened in 1962, her voice breaking.

“But they never let her see the body, nor did they let her take the baby home to bury her in Elche where we’re from,” says this 60-year-old who works in a chiropody clinic.

When the news first broke about the “stolen babies” scandal some 10 years ago, there were some uncanny similarities with her twin’s death which left Robles and her parents with “doubts” and a sense of “anguish”, she says.

They began gathering paperwork and found it was full of inconsistencies, prompting them to approach the courts which in 2013 ordered the exhumation of her sister’s remains.

Since then, Robles – who runs an organisation dedicated to finding stolen babies — has been tirelessly searching for her sister.

Her DNA is registered with several databases and she is hoping her sister has done the same.

“It’s the DNA which is our hope,” she told AFP, saying she dreams of the day when one of the laboratories contacts her to say they’ve found her sister.

Known as “stolen babies”, these trafficked infants would have been too young to know of their fate, with estimates suggesting there could be many thousands of victims.

Trafficked infants were too young to realise they were taken from their real parents, with estimates suggesting there could be thousands of victims. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

‘The Marxist gene’

Spain’s Senate on Wednesday passed a law honouring victims of the Francisco Franco era and recognising for the first time that the “stolen babies” were also victims of his dictatorship.

In the immediate aftermath of the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War won by Franco’s Nationalists, babies were initially taken from left-wing Republican opponents of the regime to prevent them from passing on the Marxist “gene” to their children.

But from the 1950s onwards, the scheme was expanded to include children born out of wedlock or into large or poor families.

Doctors played a key role, with women told their babies had died shortly after delivery but never given any proof.

Then the newborns were passed on to couples unable to have children, many of them close to Franco’s National Catholic regime.

The Catholic Church was often complicit in the scheme which aimed to ensure the children would be raised by affluent, conservative and devout Roman Catholic families.

This trafficking occurred throughout the dictatorship and even beyond Franco’s death in 1975, largely for financial reasons, until a new law strengthening adoption laws was passed in 1987.

Similar thefts also took place under the military dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983) as well as under the regime of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Argentinian rights organisation the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo believes some 400 babies were born in captivity and illegally handed over to other people.

In Spain, there is no official estimate of the number of babies that were seized but victims’ associations believe there may have been several thousands.

In 2008, the Spanish courts estimated that more than 30,000 children were taken from Republican families or jailed left-wing opponents and taken into state custody between 1944 and 1954 alone.

Some died while others may have been passed on to “approved” families.

Mario Vidal holds up a photo of his ‘stolen’ brother, whom he found alive. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

Sold for €725 

Between 2011 and 2019, prosecutors across Spain opened 2,136 “stolen baby” cases but none have been successfully resolved, the latest justice ministry figures show.

But if answers through the justice system are rare, a handful of Spaniards have somehow managed to do it, such as Mario Vidal, a 57-year-old architect from the southeastern town of Denia.

“It was my adoptive father who told me they had paid 125,000 pesetas to adopt me,” he told AFP, referring to a sum that would amount to €725 ($715) in today’s money.

He started looking for his biological parents in 2011.

After three years of hunting through archives in the Madrid region where he was born, Vidal was able to identify his mother — only to realise she had died 16 years earlier.

“That was one of the hardest days of my life,” he admitted, saying he was torn between “the sense of excitement” of realising where he was from, and the shock of learning of her death.

When she had him, she was an unmarried 23-year-old from a very conservative family.

Although an official document stated she had abandoned him, she tried several times to get him out of an orphanage before he was adopted, a relative told him, saying she was even arrested for doing so.

He later found his half-brother, who died three years later, but still hasn’t discovered who his biological father is.

“We are children of an era in which those in power did whatever they wanted,” said Vidal, who has two children of his own.

SPANISH HISTORY

Spain’s lawmakers pass bill honouring Franco-era victims

Almost five decades after the death of Francisco Franco, Spanish lawmakers passed a flagship law Wednesday seeking to honour the victims of the 1936-1939 civil war and the ensuing dictatorship.

Published: 6 October 2022 09:24 CEST
Spain's lawmakers pass bill honouring Franco-era victims

Honouring those who died or suffered violence or repression during war and decades of dictatorship that followed has been a top priority for the left-wing government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez since he came to power in 2018.

The senate approved the law — which aims to pay homage to those who died, were subjected to violence or persecution during the Franco years — with 128 votes in favour, 113 against and 18 abstentions.

Known as the “law of democratic memory”, the legislation seeks to advance the search and exhumation of victims buried in mass graves and upending decades-old political convictions.

“Today we are taking another step towards justice, reparation and dignity for all victims,” tweeted Sánchez after the vote.

But it threatens to fuel tensions in a nation where public opinion is still divided over the legacy of the dictatorship that ended with Franco’s death in 1975.

The right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) has vowed to overturn the law if elected in the next election, which is due by the end of 2023.

“History cannot be built on the basis of forgetting and silencing the vanquished” of the civil war, reads the preamble to the law.

Franco assumed power after the civil war in which his Nationalists defeated Republicans, leaving the country in ruins and mourning hundreds of thousands of dead.

While his regime honoured its own dead, it left its opponents buried in unmarked graves across the country.

A worker belonging to Spain’s Association for the Recovery of Historic Memory (ARMH) exhumes the remains of victims executed by Franco’s security forces during Spain’s civil war, in Porreres (Mallorca) in 2016. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Finding mass graves

The bill, which was approved by the lower house of parliament in July, will for the first time make unearthing mass graves a “state responsibility”.

It also calls for a national DNA bank to be established to help identify remains and for the creation of a map of all mass graves in the country.

“The state must exhume the remains of the victims of the Franco dictatorship,” Sánchez told parliament in July.

“There are still 114,000 people who were forcibly disappeared in Spain, mostly Republicans,” he said, referring to people whose fate was deliberately hidden.

Only Cambodia, he said, had more “disappeared” people than Spain, its population suffering atrocities under 1975-1979 Khmer Rouge regime.

Up until now, it has been associations who have led the search for those who went missing during the Franco era, as portrayed in Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s most recent film “Parallel Mothers”.

The new legislation seeks to build on a 2007 “historical memory” law, which experts and activists say fell short of excavating the hundreds of still untouched mass graves scattered across Spain.

Sánchez’s predecessor, Mariano Rajoy of the PP, famously bragged that he had not spent a euro of public money in furthering the provisions within the law.

Annulling Franco-era convictions

The new law will also annul the criminal convictions of opponents of the Franco regime and appoint a prosecutor to probe human rights abuses during the war and the ensuing dictatorship.

Previous attempts to bring Franco-era officials to justice in Spain have been blocked by an amnesty agreement signed by political leaders after his death.

The deal was seen as essential to avoid a spiral of score-settling as officials sought to unite the country and steer it towards democracy.

And the law will also mean that for the first time, “stolen babies” will be recognised as victims of Francoism.

Those babies were newborns who were taken away from “unsuitable” mothers — Republican or left-wing opponents of the regime, then unwed mothers or poor families.

But not everyone was pleased with the outcome of the vote, with the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory (ARMH) saying the new legislation did not go far enough.

The law “perpetuates impunity for the Francoists” because it leaves the amnesty agreement in force, “it will not put anyone on trial” nor will it “compensate the families of the disappeared”, it said in a statement.

The PP has accused the government of needlessly opening the wounds of the past with the law.

This is Sánchez’s second major effort to tackle the Franco legacy.

In 2019, he had Franco’s remains removed from a vast grandiose mausoleum near Madrid and transferred to a discreet family plot, despite opposition from the late dictator’s relatives and right-wing parties.

