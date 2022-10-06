For members
CATALONIA
Seven things you should never say to a Catalan person
Catalans are usually friendly people but also very proud of their culture and language, so saying the wrong thing can make things awkward. Journalist Julia Webster Ayuso, who is a Catalan herself, lists seven faux pas to avoid.
Published: 6 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Photo: Yogendra Singh on Unsplash
For members
CATALONIA
Why Catalan separatists are in crisis five years after independence vote
The ill-fated referendum of October 1st 2017 unleashed a political crisis from which the separatists have never recovered, and on the eve of the anniversary, Catalonia's pro-independence coalition is at the point of collapse.
Published: 30 September 2022 10:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments