WORKING IN SPAIN
Spain’s public and regional holidays in 2023: How to make the most of them
2023 will be a good year for long weekends and bank holidays. Here’s how to plan ahead and turn Spain's national and regional holidays into extended breaks without using up your annual leave.
Published: 5 October 2022 17:13 CEST
A huge Spanish flag covers the façade of a building in Valdebebas in Madrid. In 2023 pretty much everybody in Spain will have at least 7 'puentes' to enjoy. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
VISAS
When will Spain’s new startups law and digital nomad visa come into force?
Since the Spanish government announced its planned startups law and digital nomad visa in 2021, many remote workers have been waiting with bated breath to find out when they may be able to come and work in Spain.
Published: 5 October 2022 12:37 CEST
