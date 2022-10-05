Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain’s public and regional holidays in 2023: How to make the most of them

2023 will be a good year for long weekends and bank holidays. Here’s how to plan ahead and turn Spain's national and regional holidays into extended breaks without using up your annual leave.

Published: 5 October 2022 17:13 CEST
SPAIN-PUBLIC-HOLIDAYS-2023
A huge Spanish flag covers the façade of a building in Valdebebas in Madrid. In 2023 pretty much everybody in Spain will have at least 7 'puentes' to enjoy. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

People in every region of Spain will enjoy 14 public holidays in 2023, 8 of which are national holidays that can’t be omitted or replaced from the calendar. 

What’s more, 4 of these 8 fall on Monday or Friday, which give you the option of taking a three-day weekend without having to book out any leave from work. 

Two others fall on a Tuesday and a Thursday, which means that by taking one day off from work you can have four days off in a row. 

Spain’s public holidays in 2023 are:

  • Friday April 7th: Good Friday (Viernes Santo)
  • Monday May 1st: May Day (Día del Trabajo)
  • Tuesday August 15th: Assumption of Mary (Asunción de la Virgen)
  • Thursday October 12th: Spain’s National Day (Día Nacional)
  • Wednesday November 1st:  All Saints Day (Día de Todos los Santos)
  • Wednesday December 6th: Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución)
  • Friday December 8th: Immaculate Conception (Inmaculada Concepción)
  • Monday December 25th: Christmas Day (Navidad)

Spain’s official national holidays list is missing two key dates: Three Kings Day (which falls on Friday January 6th and is a holiday in all of Spain’s regions) and New Year’s Day. 

Because January 1st 2023 falls on a Sunday, not all regions are making Monday January 2nd a holiday; so far only Andalusia, Murcia, Aragón, Asturias and Castilla Y León.

Everyone in Spain will also get at least 2 days off for Easter. Apart from Friday April 7th (which is a holiday across Spain), Maundy Thursday 6th will be a holiday in every region except Catalonia and the Valencia region, which instead have Monday April 10th off. In the Balearics, La Rioja, Navarre and the Basque Country it’s a holiday on Thursday, Friday and Monday, which equates to five days off in a row.

It’s worth noting as well that the December 2023 puente (how Spaniards refer to ‘bridging’ the days between official public holidays and the weekend to maximise time off) has two public holidays on a Wednesday and a Friday and can therefore be turned into a five-day holiday by just taking one day of leave.

That means that overall in 2023, pretty much everybody in Spain will have at least 7 puentes to enjoy, and they will only have to take 3 days off in total from their annual leave to enjoy all of them. 

So apart from Spain’s public holidays and the differences in New Years’ and Easter holidays that we’ve covered above, what other regional holidays can residents in Spain look forward to?

Well, each region has at least its own specific holiday to celebrate its region and heritage, many of which fall on Mondays and Fridays, allowing for even more long weekends. 

Keep in mind that there are also festivos (holidays) in specific provinces, cities and towns and even islands, such as in the Canary Islands, where each island enjoys its own day off.

Spain’s regional holidays in 2023 are:

Andalusia: Tuesday February 28th (Andalusia Day)

Aragón: Monday April 24th (Aragón Day)

Asturias: Friday September 8th (Asturias Day)

Balearics: Wednesday March 1st (Balearics Day)

Canary Islands: Tuesday May 30th (Canaries Day)

Cantabria: Friday July 28th (Cantabria Day), Friday September 15th (La Bien Aparecida)

Castilla-La Mancha: Wednesday May 31st (Castilla-La Mancha Day), Thursday June 8th (Corpus Christi)

Castilla y León: Tuesday July 25th (Saint James Day)

Catalonia: Monday September 11th (Catalonia Day), Tuesday December 26h (San Esteban)

Madrid: Monday March 20th (San José Day), Tuesday May 2nd (Madrid Day)

Valencia region: October 9th (Valencia Day)

Extremadura: Tuesday February 21st (Carnival Tuesday), Friday September 8th (Extremadura Day)

Galicia: Wednesday May 17th (Galician Writing Day), Tuesday July 25th (Galicia Day)

La Rioja: Friday June 9th (La Rioja Day) 

Murcia: Friday June 9th (Murcia Day)

Navarre: Tuesday July 25th (Saint James Day)

Basque Country: Tuesday July 25th (Saint James Day)

When will Spain’s new startups law and digital nomad visa come into force?

Since the Spanish government announced its planned startups law and digital nomad visa in 2021, many remote workers have been waiting with bated breath to find out when they may be able to come and work in Spain.

Published: 5 October 2022 12:37 CEST
Spain attracts many from around the world thanks to its great climate, buzzing cultural cities and picturesque coastlines, but up until now it hasn’t been legally possible for many remote workers or digital nomads to work here without the correct visa or complex paperwork. 

The new Ley de Startups or startups law, which was announced in 2021 aims to address this issue, as well as attracting investors and new companies to its shores with incentives and tax breaks. 

The Spanish government initially said the law would come into force in the second half of 2022, but there has been no more news on exactly when, until now. 

In late September, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez promised that the much-anticipated Ley de Startups, which includes the digital nomad visa, would come into force “very soon”.

READ ALSO – COMPARE: Could Spain become the best country in the EU for digital nomads?

During a presentation at the Alianza por la España Nación Emprendedora (Alliance for the Spanish Entrepreneurial Nation), Sánchez said he is “confident that the law will be approved during this period of parliamentary sessions”, which runs from September to December 2022.

It’s worth keeping in mind that after the Spanish Cabinet (El Consejo de Ministros) approves a law, it has to receive the go-ahead by other parties in the Spanish Parliament and jump through several bureaucratic hoops before actually being published in the state bulletin (BOE) and coming into force.

This means at best that it may become law at the very end of 2022 or even into early 2023, meaning realistically that remote workers and digital nomads will probably have to work several more months before they can take advantage of this new law. 

Sánchez admitted that he recognises the obstacles faced by entrepreneurs and reiterated his commitment to “change laws where there are inefficiencies” and to “eliminate barriers”, as well as to adapt rules so that Spain can compete internationally.

“I am aware that there is still a lot to do”, he said, whilst at the same time acknowledging that the law does not achieve 100 percent of its objectives.

The startups law is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which aims to attract startups and investors to the country by making the situation easier for them, as well as providing tax breaks.  

READ ALSO – Tax cuts and special visas: Spain’s new law to attract foreign startups and digital nomads

It will be open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been resident in Spain in the previous five previous years and will allow workers to gain access to a special visa which can be renewed for up to five years. 

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from 25 to 15 percent during the first four years and will also allow remote workers to be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR). This means workers and companies who obtain income in Spain, but do not stay over for more than 183 days.

The law also includes a new visa that will allow digital nomads to stay and work in Spain for a period of one year. Once it has expired, however, they can extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

Digital nomads will be able to benefit from the same reduced tax rate of 15 percent, but only for the first four years.

What hasn’t been confirmed yet are the exact conditions and requirements digital nomads will have to meet, such as the minimum amount they’ll have to earn or the type of qualifications they might have to have. 

Some experts believe that the government will set this at around €2,000 per month.

It’s also not clear yet whether digital nomads will have to pay social security and be eligible for state health care or if they’ll have to get private health insurance to meet the requirements for the visa.

