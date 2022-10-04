For members
TAX
EXPLAINED: What are Spain’s new regional tax breaks?
Seven Spanish regions have announced tax breaks which act as an extra benefit to the income tax reductions announced by the national government recently. Read on to find out what they are and how they could help you save.
Published: 4 October 2022 12:21 CEST
Which Spanish regions have announced tax breaks? Photo: JUANJO MARTIN / POOL / AFP
For members
TAX
How much will you save with Spain’s income tax cut?
How much do contract workers, self-employed workers, small businesses and pensioners stand to save with the government’s new income tax reductions?
Published: 3 October 2022 14:07 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments