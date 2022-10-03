Read news from:
Spain has the EU’s highest rate of high school dropouts

The OECD has warned that 28 percent of young people in Spain leave school without finishing their high school education, more than twice the EU average.

Published: 3 October 2022 17:19 CEST
SPAIN-EDUCATION-DROPOUT
Spain’s rate of school dropouts is far higher in some regions than others. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)

In 2021, 28 percent of people aged 25 to 34 in Spain hadn’t completed the sixth form/high school education or a grado medio (the equivalent in terms of vocation training). 

These are the worrying findings of the OECD’s study Education at a Glance 2022, which considers that finishing secondary education is the “minimum qualification” young people need for a “successful participation in the labour market”. 

Spain’s high school dropout rate of 28 percent is in stark contrast to the EU’s 12 percent, and considerably higher than Italy’s (in second place with 23 percent) and Portugal’s (third place with 17 percent).

Only in OECD countries such as Colombia and Turkey are the dropout rates higher than in Spain.

And yet there is a silver lining to this dire percentage, as in 2011 35 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds in Spain hadn’t completed their high school studies.

Another improvement is that 49 percent of young adults in Spain in 2021 had completed a university degree or vocational training course, whereas in the year 2000 it was only a third. 

Spain’s rate of school dropouts is far higher in some regions than others. In Navarre and the Basque Country for example, it’s 14.6 percent and 15.4 percent respectively, whereas in southern regions such as Murcia and Andalusia and in the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta the average is between 34 percent and 41 percent.

Male students also tend to fare worse than female students in terms of abandoning their studies early: 33 percent compared to 22 percent.

The OECD has stressed that “a higher educational level is associated with better career prospects”. 

In Spain, the employment rate among young people who completed their bachillerato is 9 percent higher, and if they went on to study at university it’s 19 percent higher than for high school dropouts. 

Pay is also better. Those who completed their baccalaureate or equivalent earn 29 percent more on average than those who didn’t. 

One in every five young people aged 25 to 34 in Spain don’t work or study, and there’s even a name to refer to them: ni-nis, which is short for ni estudia ni trabaja (neither studies nor works). 

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries, mostly European and North American nations, as well as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and several other countries such as Costa Rica, Turkey, Colombia and Chile.

Lucas Gortázar, Head of Education at Spanish think tank EsadeEcPol, blames Spain’s poor ranking on the lack of vocational training courses (formación profesional, or FP) that are available, “low social interest in education”, as well as a “restrictive qualification system where those who don’t have a degree, cannot continue studying”.

However, Gortázar told Spanish daily El Mundo that the situation is improving as “families are betting more and more on education and vocational training is expanding because Spanish authorities have finally realised that it is the solution to this problem”. 

“But there are other issues that remain, such as the certification system in ESO, which is the cause of this low educational achievement,” he acknowledged.

Education in Spain is compulsory from 6 until the age of 16.

SPAIN AND THE US

Spain and the US to exchange more language assistants in bilingualism push    

The governments of Spain and the United States have agreed to recruit more English and Spanish-language assistants from each other’s countries as a means of bolstering bilingual education in the two nations.

Published: 23 September 2022 15:57 CEST
Spain’s Education Minister Pilar Alegría and US ambassador to Spain Julissa Reynoso met on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of understanding which will reinforce educational cooperation between the two countries. 

The agreement had been previously signed by Miguel Cardona, the United States Secretary of Education, who tweeted: “This week, alongside [Spanish] Ambassador [Santiago] Cabañas, I signed a memorandum supporting the study of Spanish language & culture in the US, and the study of English in Spain”.

It is in fact a renewal of a memorandum between the United States and Spain which has facilitated mobility of both conversation assistants and students between the two countries in recent years.

The aim of this newest memorandum of understanding is to further strengthen student and teacher exchange programmes and promote bilingual and multicultural teaching in both educational systems.

No exact details have yet been given about how many extra language assistants will be given grants to join the programme. 

Several teacher recruitment sources suggest the current number of North American language assistants (including Canadians) heading to Spain every year is between 2,000 and 2,500. 

The Spanish government has stated that in 2023, this figure will be around 4,500, which represents a considerable increase in the number of US and Canadian citizens who can apply through the NALCAP programme, which stands for North American Language and Culture Assistants in Spain. 

According to Spain’s Foreign Ministry, the following requirements must be met by US candidates in order to participate in the programme:

  • Be a U.S. citizen and have a valid passport
  • Have earned a bachelor’s degree or be currently enrolled as a sophomore, junior or a senior in a bachelor’s programme. Applicants may also have an associate degree or be a community college student in their last semester.
  • Have a native-like level of English
  • Be in good physical and mental health
  • Have a clean background check
  • Be aged 18 – 60.
  • Have at least basic knowledge of Spanish (recommended)

NALCAP recipients receive a monthly stipend of €700 to €1,000 as well as Spanish medical insurance.

Application dates for 2023 are usually announced in late November. See more information on the NALPAC programme for US nationals here

According to The Fulbright Program, one of several US cultural exchange programmes that organises the recruitment of US nationals for Spain: “English Teaching Assistants assist teaching staff at the early childhood, elementary, middle school, high school, vocational and/or university level for up to 16 hours per week, with an additional two hours for planning & coordination meetings. Responsibilities include assistant-teaching, in English, subjects such as social studies, science and technology, art, physical education, and English language.”

There are also currently more than 1,000 Spanish teachers working as visiting teachers in the United States, Spain’s Moncloa government has said, without adding yet how many more will be recruited in 2023.

Additionally, more than 1,000 North American students now take part in the Spanish Language and Culture Groups managed by the Spanish Education Ministry’s Overseas Education Action (or Acción Educativa Exterior, AEE).  

Canadian applicants can find out more about working as language assistants in Spain by visiting the NALCAP Canada website.

