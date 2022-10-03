IN PICS: How Barcelona’s La Rambla is set to be transformed

More than 200,000 people walk along La Rambla de Barcelona (also called Las Ramblas) every day, adding up to around 80 million people a year.
It’s by far the most famous street in Barcelona – perhaps even Spain together with Madrid’s Gran Vía – although nowadays it’s particularly popular with tourists visiting the city.
It’s lively, some would say chaotic, and in recent years pickpocketing and other illicit acts have tarnished its image.
Now city authorities have embarked on an ambitious plan to transform Las Ramblas, providing more room for pedestrians and giving residents the chance to reclaim the space for their own enjoyment.
The plan to transform Barcelona’s emblematic Las Ramblas Street was first proposed back in 2017, but it wasn’t until last week that Catalonia’s Urban Planning Commission gave its final approval and the go-ahead for works to begin on Monday October 3rd.
The redevelopment has a total budget of €44.56 million and will be carried out in stages, with the first one expected to last 18 months.
The aim of the project is to modernise Las Ramblas, whilst at the same time, enhancing its historic elements and reactivating local commerce, as well as creating more space for pedestrians.
