For members
SPANISH LAW
EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about cannabis clubs in Spain
Spain’s cannabis clubs are appealing for many foreign residents and tourists, but there are many misconceptions about them. Are they really legal? How do you find and join them? Here’s everything you need to know about cannabis clubs in Spain.
Published: 30 September 2022 10:13 CEST
A member of le Private Cannabis club watches TV as she smokes marijuana: Photo: DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
KEY POINTS: Everything that changes in Spain in October 2022
From VAT cuts on heating, a new citizenship law, a change to Spain's Covid travel restrictions, the latest on UK licences, a round-up of festivals and plenty more, become a member to find out about all the important changes in Spain in October 2022.
Published: 27 September 2022 11:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments