Spanish Word of the Day: ‘Labia’
No, this Spanish word doesn’t refer to a part of the female anatomy as it does in English.
Published: 29 September 2022 10:46 CEST
If you're a smooth talker in Spain, then you have 'labia'. Photo: Pea/Unsplash
Spanish Expression of the Day: ‘Darle la vuelta a la tortilla’
Flipping a Spanish omelette is an artform, but this is also an expression which has nothing to do with your culinary skills.
Published: 23 September 2022 11:43 CEST
