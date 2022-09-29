Read news from:
Spain’s inflation slows down significantly in September

Spanish inflation eased in September to 9 percent from a nearly four-decade high, thanks to a drop in electricity and fuel prices, provisional data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed Thursday.

Published: 29 September 2022 13:05 CEST
inflation spain
People cross Madrid's main street Gran Vía. Inflation had remained in double digits since June, a level not seen since the mid-1980s. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent inflation soaring worldwide, prompting central banks to hike interest rates in an effort to rein in consumer prices.

Spain’s annual rate stood at 9.0 percent in September, down from 10.5 percent in August.

Inflation had remained in double digits since June, a level not seen since the mid-1980s.

“This development is largely due to the fall in prices of electricity which went up in September 2021,” the INE said in a statement. The definitive figures will be released next month.

“It has also been influenced, albeit to a lesser extent, by the fall in fuel prices,” it added.

Core inflation, which excludes certain prices such as energy, fell by 0.2 percentage points to 6.2 percent, it said.

The government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has in recent months rolled out aid packages to help households and businesses weather the inflationary pressure, which has soared across Europe due to the Ukraine war.

It has introduced free public transport, subsidised petrol prices and temporarily slashed the sales tax on gas among other measures, in moves that are expected to cost some €30 billion ($30 billion) — or 2.3 percent of Spain’s gross domestic product.

MONEY

When to turn on your heating in Spain this year and other cost-cutting tips

Despite being famed for its high temperatures and sunny weather, parts of Spain can get very cold during autumn and winter. With energy bills rising, here's our top tips to save on heating costs in Spain, whether you use gas or electricity.

Published: 28 September 2022 09:15 CEST
When to turn on your heating in Spain this year and other cost-cutting tips

Despite some of the more stereotypical perceptions of life in the Iberian peninsula, Spain does have seasons.

In fact, depending where you are in the country, the autumn and winter months can get quite chilly at times. 

Cold temperatures can be common if you live in central or northern Spain, or have particularly cold and gloomy apartment, as they so often are in Spain. Unlike in colder countries in Northern Europe, houses and flats in Spain are built to keep the heat out, not in.

READ MORE: Why are Spanish homes so cold?

As a result, heating your home during the colder months can be quite important in Spain. But with energy bills soaring, many households in Spain will be worried about finding the balance between staying warm and saving money this winter.

According to data from Spain’s Instituto para la Diversificación y el Ahorro de Energía (IDAE) heating consumption makes up almost half (47 percent) of a household’s total energy consumption, and with the ongoing energy crisis hitting Spaniards hard, the government recently announced that it would cut the VAT on gas to 5 percent until the end of the year.

READ MORE: APPROVED: Spain reduces VAT on gas bills

Gas is the most popular heating system in Spain, with 36.8 percent using natural gas. Electric heating is the second most common, with 19.5 percent of Spaniards having it at home.

The Local has put together a list of top tips to save on your heating bill in Spain below, including some specific tips depending on whether you’ve got gas, electric, or even oil heating in your home.

When to turn your heating on

  1. Turn off the heating at night – Unless you’re in a particularly cold place, keeping the heating on overnight it is not necessary to keep the house warm. Using the heating for a couple of hours before going to bed and then turning off the radiators, therefore, can help you make big savings.

    According to the Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition, turning off the heating at night can save you between 10 percent and 20 percent on consumptions.

  2. Knowing when in the day to turn the heating on 

    You know not to turn the heating on at night unless absolutely necessary, but when during the day should you turn it on?

    GAS: Depending on your type of boiler and the size of your house, turning on (or pre-setting a timer) to turn on the gas heating half an hour to an hour before you wake up or get home is ideal because most gas boilers generally take between 15 and 60 minutes to heat up.

    Or alternatively, turn it on as soon as you arrive home and keep it on until you go to bed, unless you’re cooking or doing physical exercise that would make the heating unnecessary. 

    ELECTRICITY: Similarly to gas heating, it is recommended to only turn on your electric heating when you’re at home, or, if possible, pre-set it to turn an hour or so before you arrive home during the colder months as electric heating generally takes longer to heat up the house.

    The IDAE recommends maintaining the temperature between 19C and 21C for both types of heating.

  3. Every degree counts – It is a common myth that increasing or lowering the temperature of your heating makes no difference to your energy consumption and bill. Lowering the temperature by even one degree can offer energy savings of between 7 and 11 percent. According to a study by the University of Zaragoza, lowering the temperature to 16C makes a difference of 13 percent compared to a constant temperature of 20C was maintained. 
  4. Don’t crank up the thermostat to heat up the house quickly – Similarly, another misconception is that putting the heating to a higher temperature and blasting the house for a short period of time will heat it up quicker. This is not true – the only thing to go up will be the price of your bill.
  5. Different rooms, different temperatures – Think about which rooms you’re heating up, for how long and at what temperature, and how much you actually use it. The temperature in the living room, for example, despite your cosy winter blankets probably needs to be higher than they kitchen where there’s an oven or open flame.
  6. Flush your radiators – If you aren’t flushing your radiators in preparation for the winter months cold, you should be. Doing so allows your radiators to heat your house more efficiently, which means they expend less energy heating up, which means your bill will be lower.
  7. Turn off the radiators in rooms you don’t use – If there’s a room in the house you rarely use, consider turning off the radiators in there for good. Or if you know you’re only going to be using one room for a few hours (the living room when watching a film or football match, for example) then turn of the radiators in the other rooms.

    The same concept applies for when you’re going to be out the house for hours at a time. Leaving the heating on all day at a constant temperature will not save you more energy (and money) than turning it off.
    SPAIN-HEATING-SAVING

    A common misconception is that putting the heating to a higher temperature and blasting the house for a short period of time will heat it up quicker. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

    READ MORE: Shared central heating in Spain’s buildings to end soon: what you need to know

  8. Replace the windows or seal them – Obviously this tip is much more budget dependent but if you’ve got the cash to replace your windows with more energy efficient glass, you can make big savings. Similarly, poorly sealed windows can lead to hot air escaping and a loss of energy efficiency. There’s no point paying for the heating if you’re just going to let it straight out the window.

    If you can’t afford to replace your windows, a cheaper option would be to put weatherstripping on the door and window frames to prevent airflow.

  9. Check the insulation: Continuing on the theme, according to the IDAE, between 25 and 30 percent of heating needs in a home are due to heat losses. Making sure your house or apartment is properly insulated is key to not wasting energy and limiting your energy bills. Whether it be full roof insulation, as is common in colder countries, or simply utilising heat preserving things like rugs and carpets in the colder months, insulating your home can be a big help with bills.

    The Spanish government offers subsidies for improving the energy efficiency of both bigger buildings and for family flats and homes, offering reduced rates. 

  10. GAS – Upgrade your boiler – Another pricer option but one sure to save your a lot of money on heating bills in the long run is upgrading your boiler. If you have an older boiler, it will almost certainly be inefficient, while a condensing boiler, for example, has 100 percent efficiency and will reduce consumption by around 35 percent.

    Even upgrading to a newer model standard boiler can improve your house’s energy efficiency and help you save on bills.

  11. GAS – Keep up with inspections – keeping up with your mandatory natural gas inspections, as well as checking your gas boiler occasionally, will keep it in good condition, maintain its safety, and avoid problems that could limit the efficiency of your energy consumption and cost you more money.

    In Spain there are mandatory inspections every five years, though in Basque Country it is every four years.

  12. ELECTRIC – Know on/off peak times – As you probably already know, electricity prices in Spain have, like many parts of the world, soared in the last couple of years. Knowing when the most expensive and cheapest times to use your electricity can be a big help hen trying to save on heating costs. This is especially true as heating your home with electricity is less efficient than with gas.

    In Spain, the electricity tariffs are broken down into hora punta (peak time), hora llana (flat time), and hora valle (off-peak). Naturally, if you use your electric heating during the peak time, you will pay more. 

    READ MORE: Inflation hack: what time should I use the washing machine in Spain?
    READ ALSO: Spain to cut electricity tax by half to ease inflation pain

  13. ELECTRIC – Find a cheaper tariff – In that vein, if you are really feeling the combination of rising electricity prices and colder temperatures in your wallet, consider moving to a cheaper provider with a more affordable tariff. Fortunately we already searched for the best rates, which can be found below.

    READ MORE: The cheapest rates Spain’s electricity companies don’t want you to know about

  14. OIL – Keep an eye on prices – Finally, for those with oil (gasoil in Spanish) heating as is common in more rural parts of Spain, keep in mind that fuel prices in general have increased hugely over the last year. It is important that you pay attention to the price of heating oil, which is different in each autonomous community, in order to buy it at the right time. For example, the winter season is when the price of heating oil tends to skyrocket, so you can stock up on this fuel for your boiler at a time of less cold.
  15. OIL – Efficiency – You can also add certain additives to your oil tank to make the burning more efficient. Not only does this mean you need less fuel to operate your boiler, but it will increase its shelf life and save you repair costs down the line.

READ MORE: REMINDER: How drivers in Spain can get 20 euro cents off every litre of fuel

SHOW COMMENTS