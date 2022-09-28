For members
MONEY
When to turn on your heating in Spain this year and other cost-cutting tips
Despite being famed for its high temperatures and sunny weather, parts of Spain can get very cold during autumn and winter. With energy bills rising, here's our top tips to save on heating costs in Spain, whether you use gas or electricity.
Published: 28 September 2022 09:15 CEST
If there's a room in the house you rarely use, consider turning off the radiators in there for good. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
FOOD & DRINK
Menú del día map: Where has Spain’s staple meal become most expensive?
With inflation putting up the price of everything from olive oil to electricity bills, now a Spanish custom renowned for its value for money is also being affected: the menú del día.
Published: 26 September 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 26 September 2022 16:54 CEST
