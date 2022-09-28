Read news from:
MONEY

When to turn on your heating in Spain this year and other cost-cutting tips

Despite being famed for its high temperatures and sunny weather, parts of Spain can get very cold during autumn and winter. With energy bills rising, here's our top tips to save on heating costs in Spain, whether you use gas or electricity.

Published: 28 September 2022 09:15 CEST
SPAIN-ENERGY-SAVING-HEATING
If there's a room in the house you rarely use, consider turning off the radiators in there for good. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)

Despite some of the more stereotypical perceptions of life in the Iberian peninsula, Spain does have seasons.

In fact, depending where you are in the country, the autumn and winter months can get quite chilly at times. 

Cold temperatures can be common if you live in central or northern Spain, or have particularly cold and gloomy apartment, as they so often are in Spain. Unlike in colder countries in Northern Europe, houses and flats in Spain are built to keep the heat out, not in.

READ MORE: Why are Spanish homes so cold?

As a result, heating your home during the colder months can be quite important in Spain. But with energy bills soaring, many households in Spain will be worried about finding the balance between staying warm and saving money this winter.

According to data from Spain’s Instituto para la Diversificación y el Ahorro de Energía (IDAE) heating consumption makes up almost half (47 percent) of a household’s total energy consumption, and with the ongoing energy crisis hitting Spaniards hard, the government recently announced that it would cut the VAT on gas to 5 percent until the end of the year.

READ MORE: APPROVED: Spain reduces VAT on gas bills

Gas is the most popular heating system in Spain, with 36.8 percent using natural gas. Electric heating is the second most common, with 19.5 percent of Spaniards having it at home.

The Local has put together a list of top tips to save on your heating bill in Spain below, including some specific tips depending on whether you’ve got gas, electric, or even oil heating in your home.

When to turn your heating on

  1. Turn off the heating at night – Unless you’re in a particularly cold place, keeping the heating on overnight it is not necessary to keep the house warm. Using the heating for a couple of hours before going to bed and then turning off the radiators, therefore, can help you make big savings.

    According to the Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition, turning off the heating at night can save you between 10 percent and 20 percent on consumptions.

  2. Knowing when in the day to turn the heating on 

    You know not to turn the heating on at night unless absolutely necessary, but when during the day should you turn it on?

    GAS: Depending on your type of boiler and the size of your house, turning on (or pre-setting a timer) to turn on the gas heating half an hour to an hour before you wake up or get home is ideal because most gas boilers generally take between 15 and 60 minutes to heat up.

    Or alternatively, turn it on as soon as you arrive home and keep it on until you go to bed, unless you’re cooking or doing physical exercise that would make the heating unnecessary. 

    ELECTRICITY: Similarly to gas heating, it is recommended to only turn on your electric heating when you’re at home, or, if possible, pre-set it to turn an hour or so before you arrive home during the colder months as electric heating generally takes longer to heat up the house.

    The IDAE recommends maintaining the temperature between 19C and 21C for both types of heating.

  3. Every degree counts – It is a common myth that increasing or lowering the temperature of your heating makes no difference to your energy consumption and bill. Lowering the temperature by even one degree can offer energy savings of between 7 and 11 percent. According to a study by the University of Zaragoza, lowering the temperature to 16C makes a difference of 13 percent compared to a constant temperature of 20C was maintained. 
  4. Don’t crank up the thermostat to heat up the house quickly – Similarly, another misconception is that putting the heating to a higher temperature and blasting the house for a short period of time will heat it up quicker. This is not true – the only thing to go up will be the price of your bill.
  5. Different rooms, different temperatures – Think about which rooms you’re heating up, for how long and at what temperature, and how much you actually use it. The temperature in the living room, for example, despite your cosy winter blankets probably needs to be higher than they kitchen where there’s an oven or open flame.
  6. Flush your radiators – If you aren’t flushing your radiators in preparation for the winter months cold, you should be. Doing so allows your radiators to heat your house more efficiently, which means they expend less energy heating up, which means your bill will be lower.
  7. Turn off the radiators in rooms you don’t use – If there’s a room in the house you rarely use, consider turning off the radiators in there for good. Or if you know you’re only going to be using one room for a few hours (the living room when watching a film or football match, for example) then turn of the radiators in the other rooms.

    The same concept applies for when you’re going to be out the house for hours at a time. Leaving the heating on all day at a constant temperature will not save you more energy (and money) than turning it off.
    SPAIN-HEATING-SAVING

    A common misconception is that putting the heating to a higher temperature and blasting the house for a short period of time will heat it up quicker. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

    READ MORE: Shared central heating in Spain’s buildings to end soon: what you need to know

  8. Replace the windows or seal them – Obviously this tip is much more budget dependent but if you’ve got the cash to replace your windows with more energy efficient glass, you can make big savings. Similarly, poorly sealed windows can lead to hot air escaping and a loss of energy efficiency. There’s no point paying for the heating if you’re just going to let it straight out the window.

    If you can’t afford to replace your windows, a cheaper option would be to put weatherstripping on the door and window frames to prevent airflow.

  9. Check the insulation: Continuing on the theme, according to the IDAE, between 25 and 30 percent of heating needs in a home are due to heat losses. Making sure your house or apartment is properly insulated is key to not wasting energy and limiting your energy bills. Whether it be full roof insulation, as is common in colder countries, or simply utilising heat preserving things like rugs and carpets in the colder months, insulating your home can be a big help with bills.

    The Spanish government offers subsidies for improving the energy efficiency of both bigger buildings and for family flats and homes, offering reduced rates. 

  10. GAS – Upgrade your boiler – Another pricer option but one sure to save your a lot of money on heating bills in the long run is upgrading your boiler. If you have an older boiler, it will almost certainly be inefficient, while a condensing boiler, for example, has 100 percent efficiency and will reduce consumption by around 35 percent.

    Even upgrading to a newer model standard boiler can improve your house’s energy efficiency and help you save on bills.

  11. GAS – Keep up with inspections – keeping up with your mandatory natural gas inspections, as well as checking your gas boiler occasionally, will keep it in good condition, maintain its safety, and avoid problems that could limit the efficiency of your energy consumption and cost you more money.

    In Spain there are mandatory inspections every five years, though in Basque Country it is every four years.

  12. ELECTRIC – Know on/off peak times – As you probably already know, electricity prices in Spain have, like many parts of the world, soared in the last couple of years. Knowing when the most expensive and cheapest times to use your electricity can be a big help hen trying to save on heating costs. This is especially true as heating your home with electricity is less efficient than with gas.

    In Spain, the electricity tariffs are broken down into hora punta (peak time), hora llana (flat time), and hora valle (off-peak). Naturally, if you use your electric heating during the peak time, you will pay more. 

    READ MORE: Inflation hack: what time should I use the washing machine in Spain?
    READ ALSO: Spain to cut electricity tax by half to ease inflation pain

  13. ELECTRIC – Find a cheaper tariff – In that vein, if you are really feeling the combination of rising electricity prices and colder temperatures in your wallet, consider moving to a cheaper provider with a more affordable tariff. Fortunately we already searched for the best rates, which can be found below.

    READ MORE: The cheapest rates Spain’s electricity companies don’t want you to know about

  14. OIL – Keep an eye on prices – Finally, for those with oil (gasoil in Spanish) heating as is common in more rural parts of Spain, keep in mind that fuel prices in general have increased hugely over the last year. It is important that you pay attention to the price of heating oil, which is different in each autonomous community, in order to buy it at the right time. For example, the winter season is when the price of heating oil tends to skyrocket, so you can stock up on this fuel for your boiler at a time of less cold.
  15. OIL – Efficiency – You can also add certain additives to your oil tank to make the burning more efficient. Not only does this mean you need less fuel to operate your boiler, but it will increase its shelf life and save you repair costs down the line.

READ MORE: REMINDER: How drivers in Spain can get 20 euro cents off every litre of fuel

FOOD & DRINK

Menú del día map: Where has Spain’s staple meal become most expensive?

With inflation putting up the price of everything from olive oil to electricity bills, now a Spanish custom renowned for its value for money is also being affected: the menú del día.

Published: 26 September 2022 15:16 CEST
Updated: 26 September 2022 16:54 CEST
Menú del día map: Where has Spain's staple meal become most expensive?

Spain’s much-loved menús del día (menus of the day) are sacred to many Spaniards and can be found in pretty much every city, town and village across the country.

They are typically three-course menus served at lunchtime for a fixed price and include a drink, which may be beer or wine, as well as bread.

READ ALSO – The secrets of El Menú del Día: The surprising story behind Spain’s fixed-price lunch menu

The menús del día date back to the 1960s during the Franco regime, when they were called menús túristicos and were introduced so that tourists would be able to pay a fixed price to enjoy Spanish cuisine.

In the 1970s, they changed their name to menús del día as they became even more popular with the local population. In most cases, you can select between several dishes for each course and depending on what you order, menús del día can be great value for money.

Between 3 and 4 million people regularly enjoy the menú del día offer in Spain.

Inflation on the menu

But like a lot of the world in 2022, Spain has been gripped by a cost-of-living crisis and it now seems that the much-loved menú del día is becoming the latest victim of inflation. 

According to a survey conducted by Hostelería de España, between November 2021 and April 2022, four in ten restaurants in Spain have put up the price of their daily menu offer by 5 percent, a third have raised it by 10 percent, and 7 percent of restaurants raised the prices by 15 percent.

In cash terms, a 5 percent increase is roughly 70 cents, a 10 percent rise is around €1.40, and restaurants that have raised the price by 15 percent have put up prices by around €2. 

READ MORE: Huge debate roars over vague hint that ‘menús del día’ should drop beer and wine

According to the survey, the average price of the menú del día across Spain is now around €12.80.

The hospitality sector in Spain, though enjoying the return of post-pandemic tourism, is struggling to cope with the surge in energy prices and raw materials.

Spain’s National Institute of Statistics, the INE, reported in mid-July that the country’s 10.2 inflation rate was the highest level the country had experienced since 1985

For many restaurants and bars, simply paying the gas and electricity bills or buying basic food stuffs have become an existential cost. As a result, many have decided – or been forced – to raise their prices, and the affordable menú del día is no exception. 

The menú del día cost a little over €4 on average 20 years ago, around 700 pesetas. Nowadays, fixed menus can range from €8 to €14.

Most expensive menús del día in Spain in 2022

But where are the most expensive cities in Spain for a menú del día?

It is worth noting that the following figures are very much focused on major cities, and are not reflective of prices in smaller towns and villages. Often, it will be possible to find much more affordable menú del día offers in small-town bars and restaurants, although even there the inflationary pressures have likely passed on price increases to the customer. 

According to the figures from Hostelería de España, Barcelona is the priciest place in Spain, with an average price of €14. Not far behind in second place is Madrid, where the average price is now €13.90.

Coming in third is Palma de Mallorca, where the price has risen to €13.60 on average, and Bilbao comes in at fourth, with an average menú del día price of €13.50.

Rather surprisingly compared to the cost of living in Murcia more generally, the average price in the southern region has risen to €13, and Zaragoza is shortly behind at €12.80, with Valencia at €12.60.

As is often the case in Spain, the further south you go the cheaper things get. In Andalusia, a menú del día now costs €12.50 on average in Málaga, and €12 in Seville.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands reportedly has the cheapest menú del día at an average price of €11.50, although it’s worth noting that this data only encompasses Spain’s ten most populous cities (More on regional menú del día data further down). 

Here is a breakdown of the average menú de día price in 2022 in Spain’s biggest cities:

  1. Barcelona €14
  2. Madrid €13.90
  3. Palma de Mallorca €13.60
  4. Bilbao €13.50
  5. Murcia €13
  6. Zaragoza €12.80
  7. Valencia €12.60
  8. Malaga €12.50
  9. Sevilla €12
  10. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria €11.50

Hostelería de España has also collected data on what the average price of the menu del día is across Spain’s regions.

We’ve compiled their data into the following map, and below that you’ll find a breakdown of how much menú del día prices have increased across Spain’s regions from 2016 to 2022.

Price increase of the ménu del día across Spain's regions from 2016 to 2022

Galicia: +16.4 percent
La Rioja: +15.7 percent
Basque Country: +12.5 percent
Extremadura: +11.3 percent
Catalonia: +10.8 percent
Madrid: +10.4 percent
Asturias: +9.8 percent
Andalusia: +9.7 percent
Cantabria: +9.6 percent
Castilla y León: +9.1 percent
Aragón: +8.8 percent
Valencia region: +8.3 percent
Navarre: +6.5 percent
Balearic Islands: +4.6 percent
Castilla-La Mancha: +4.4 percent
Canary Islands: +2.7 percent
Murcia: +1.6 percent

