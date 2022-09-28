For members
SPANISH POLITICS
What does the far right’s victory in Italy mean for Spain?
With the recent victory of Giorgia Meloni's far-right Fratelli d'Italia party in the Italian elections, what - if anything - does her win mean for Spain's 2023 general elections and the Spanish far right?
Published: 28 September 2022 12:05 CEST
Both Meloni and Abascal have criticised immigration and border policy as leftist and soft, and are critical of what they perceive to be the European Union's failure to secure its external borders. Photos: Igor PETYX, Javier SORIANO/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments