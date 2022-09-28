Read news from:
Spain summons Iran ambassador over protests crackdown

Spain summoned the Iranian ambassador Wednesday to express its opposition to the heavy-handed crackdown on mass demonstrations across Iran that have claimed dozens of lives, a diplomatic source said.

Published: 28 September 2022 13:19 CEST
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows people gathering during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19, 2022. - Fresh protests broke out on September 19 in Iran over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police" that enforces a strict dress code, local media reported. Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran's morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13. (Photo by AFP)

The protests erupted nearly two weeks ago over the death of a young Kurdish woman in custody who had allegedly fallen foul of Iran’s strict rules on headscarves and modest clothing.

“The foreign ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador in Madrid to express its objection over the repression of the protests and the violation of women’s rights,” the source said.

The woman, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was visiting Tehran with her family, died after receiving a “violent blow to the head,” her cousin told AFP.

In a statement, the ministry expressed Spain’s “absolute condemnation” of the violence against peaceful demonstrators and in particular its “abhorrence of the violence against Iranian woman and their rights”.

It urged the Iranian authorities to carry out “an independent investigation (into the bloodshed) and to establish responsibility in a transparent, objective and thorough manner” while “ending all arbitrary arrests” of journalists and other citizens exercising their civic freedoms.

Despite the fact the crackdown has drawn condemnation from around the world, Iran’s police said Wednesday they would continue to act against the protesters “with all their might”.

So far, “around 60 people” have been killed since Amini’s death on September 16th, Fars news agency said on Tuesday, a day after officials confirmed they had made more than 1,200 arrests, among them activists, lawyers and journalists.

Spain’s capital ramps up security to host Nato summit

Madrid was turned into a high-security zone on Tuesday, with thousands of police guarding venues where over 40 world leaders will gather for a Nato summit focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28 June 2022 13:24 CEST
Dubbed “Eirene”, after the ancient Greek Goddess of peace, the operation involves the biggest deployment of security forces in “Spain’s recent history”, according to the government.

A total of 10,000 agents backed by sniffer dogs and helicopters have been deployed to provide security for the 5,000 delegates attending the three-day summit, which gets underway on Tuesday evening.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said fighter jets and anti-aircraft artillery devices had also been placed on high alert to protect Spanish airspace.

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among the leaders expected at the gathering of Nato members and a dozen specially invited nations.

“Madrid and Spain will be the centre of the world,” Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told private television Antena 3.

On Tuesday, police on foot and on horseback patrolled the streets of Madrid, which were monitored by police helicopters and drones.

The tightest security was around the IFEMA conference centre in the northeast of the capital, where the summit will take place.

Roads leading to the conference centre were cut off and the nearest metro stations was closed.

Access to the hotels where delegations are staying was also restricted.

To avoid gridlock in the city of over three million, local authorities strongly recommended that people work from home if possible.

Madrid’s Prado museum, which will host a gala dinner on Wednesday evening, will be closed to the public for two days.

The capital’s imposing central square, the Plaza Mayor, will be closed from Tuesday afternoon and used as parking space for the delegate’s vehicles.

