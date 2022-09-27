Read news from:
Spain’s Valencia region lowers income tax for yearly earnings under €60K

Valencia's regional president has announced a reduction in income tax for the vast majority of taxpayers as part of a series of reforms that include free transport and other tax benefits for residents of the eastern Spanish region.

Published: 27 September 2022 15:35 CEST
According to Puig, taxpayers in Valencia will save €111 on average this year. Photo: José Jordan/AFP

Valencian regional president Ximo Puig announced on Tuesday September 27th a series of financial reforms intended to make tax outcomes in the coastal Spanish region more progressive.

The headline grabbing reform is a reduction in income tax rates for those earning under €60,000 gross a year, something that benefits 97.4 percent of Valencian taxpayers (1.34 million workers).

The new income rates will be retroactive and apply to earnings from January 1st 2022, thus reflecting on the 2022 annual income tax declaration carried out next year.

“Incomes of €10,000 will save 21 percent (around €94.5),” Puig explained, and “those of €20,000 will save 7.3 percent (€117). Those of €30,000 will save 2.2  percent, or €67.”

Spain’s Personal Income Tax (IRPF) is a state tax, but half of its collection is controlled by the autonomous communities.

As such, each region can change its income tax brackets, like Puig has on Tuesday, and the reductions he has announced will apply to the 50 percent of IRPF collected by the Valencian regional government – it does not represent a reduction in the overall income tax rate.

Valencianos with incomes over €60,000 will not see any change to their income tax.

During his announcement, Puig gave the example of a young single person under 35 earning €28,000 and paying €8,000 on their mortgage who will pay €530 less in their next tax return.

According to the calculations from the Ministry of Finance, a couple who have an 80-year-old dependent relative, earn €30,000 and file a joint tax return would reduce their net regional tax liability by €162.

It is worth noting that that Generalitat is yet to formalise the reforms in writing, so the specifics (and savings) are not yet 100 percent clear. 

Reform measures

The reduction in income tax was announced alongside two other major policies: an increase in tax-exempt minimums, and increases to tax deductions.

The tax-exempt threshold for earnings will be increased by 10 percent for both personal and family incomes, taking it up to €6,105, allowing 33,000 low-income Valencia residents to not pay income tax.

According to Puig, taxpayers in Valencia will save €111 on average this year.

The politics of inflation

Describing the reforms as ‘progressive’ not ‘elitist’ in what many in the Spanish media have interpreted as criticism of the recent People’s Party tax reform across Spain, including in Madrid led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the slashing of a wealth tax in Andalusia, Puig, leader of PSOE in Valencia, claimed his changes will benefit “families with lower income” and improve “the redistribution of wealth” in the region.

“That’s the difference, ladies and gentlemen,” Puig said, “here we keep the wealth tax, a tax for which only 0.5 percent of Valencians are taxed… those who have a wealth of more than half a million euros.” 

Mortgages

The reforms also included a tax deduction of €100 for some mortgages, and a promise to build 1,090 new homes on public land in the Valencian Community.

Transport changes

Puig also announced that Valencian public transport (including all metro, tram and bus services) will be free for children and young people under 30 years old from October 9th until the end of the year.

The measure will benefit around 1,553,000 young people across the region and save them €135 each.

Fertility tax deduction

A tax deduction for fertility treatments for Valencian women who cannot be treated in the public health system for reasons of age or low probability of pregnancy was also announced as part of the tax reforms.

SPANISH POLITICS

How Spain’s politicians are waging a tax war ahead of 2023 elections

With general elections a year away, the battle lines have been drawn between Spain's left-wing government and its right-wing regions, who are tripping over themselves to unveil lower tax policies.

Published: 27 September 2022 09:04 CEST
On the back burner for months, the tax issue hit the headlines last week after the leader of the southern Andalusia region decided to axe wealth tax and lower income tax in a bid to attract wealthy taxpayers.

“We were a tax hellhole but now we’re the region with the second lowest taxes in Spain,” boasted Juanma Moreno of the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) — his region trailing only Madrid, which is also held by the PP.

As one of the Western world’s most decentralised nations, Spain is divided into 17 regions, whose governments have considerable autonomy and are responsible for budget management.

Moreno’s remarks opened the floodgates, with many other PP-run regions announcing cuts, including Murcia, which slashed income tax, and Galicia, which is rolling back its wealth tax.

‘Welcome to paradise’

This flurry of announcements was hailed by top figures within the PP, among them the party’s rising star, Madrid leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

“Welcome to paradise,” tweeted this champion of the tax war, who last year repealed some 15 local levies in her region.

But the move has drummed up a storm of criticism within the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which has denounced it as economic populism ahead of regional elections in May and a general election expected in late 2023.

And it has raised concerns about the impact of such measures on public service funding.

Economy Minister Nadia Calviño didn’t mince her words, denouncing such moves as introducing an “irresponsible, incoherent and destructive dynamic that would affect the whole country” and demanding they be reversed.

And Budget Minister María Jesús Montero warned it was “dangerous” to create “tax havens” within Spain.

Even Sánchez weighed in, denouncing what he called “tax gifts to the minority” and pleading for “responsible tax policies”.

“There must be tax reforms that guarantee that those who have more contribute more to the public purse in order to have a much stronger welfare state,” he said.

Tax harmonisation

On Thursday, the government said it would slap an “exceptional” tax on the country’s richest to help pay for measures aimed at easing the impact of spiralling inflation.

And it is in favour of a greater “tax harmonisation” between the regions.

But it’s a sensitive subject in Spain where the Constitution requires a certain solidarity between the regions while also guaranteeing their robust fiscal and financial autonomy on top of extending them wide-ranging powers over issues such as health and education.

“If some regions are lowering taxes, it’s because legally they can,” said Stella Raventos, head of AEDAF, the Spanish Association of Tax Advisors.

“Not all regions have the same policies because they don’t have the same problems.”

But given the risks inherent in a wholesale policy of slashing duties, “a tax harmonisation policy could be a good idea”, as long as it was kept within “reasonable levels” and with upper limits, she said.

For the PP, any such move would be crossing a red line.

If there is any government “interference”, there will be “a robust legal response”, Andalusia’s Moreno vowed, warning against any move to “centralise” fiscal policy.

For now, the government has no plans to encroach on the regions’ autonomy — although it is determined to fight any “fiscal dumping” within the framework of a huge reform package aimed at making Spain’s tax system more just and progressive.

Details of the tax reform, which is required by Brussels in exchange for aid channelled through its post-pandemic recovery scheme, will be released early next year.

