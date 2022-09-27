For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
KEY POINTS: Everything that changes in Spain in October 2022
From VAT cuts on heating, a new citizenship law, a change to Spain's Covid travel restrictions, the latest on UK licences, a round-up of festivals and plenty more
Published: 27 September 2022 11:47 CEST
A VAT cut on heating bills, eased travel restrictions and stormy weather are just of the changes to expect in October 2022 in Spain. Photo: Ina Fassbender, Jaime Reina, Mustafa Ozer/AFP
LABOUR RIGHTS
‘A long way to go’: Spain’s domestics fight to end discrimination
For years, Aracely Sánchez went to work without counting her hours, always fearful she could lose her job from one day to the next.
Published: 20 September 2022 15:30 CEST
