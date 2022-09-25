Spanish PM tests positive for Covid

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid and temporarily suspended all engagements just two days after returning from the UN General Assembly meeting.
“This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19,” Sánchez tweeted, adding he would not be attending a meeting of the Catalan region’s Socialists in Barcelona.
Sánchez, who returned from New York on Friday, said he would continue working but take the utmost precautions. It is unclear if the Prime Minister is suffering symptoms, or feeling unwell.
On Friday, he is due to host a meeting in the southeastern city of Alicante of the MED7 group of southern European countries, and is expected to be on the road doing public events much more in the coming year as part of a ramp up to the general election sometime in late-2023.
The tour, reportedly including 30 events organised to increase Sánchez’s contact with Spaniards, is intended to allow him to better explain the measures taken by the government in response to the cost of living crisis, increase his public interaction, and leave behind the more traditional rally format.
