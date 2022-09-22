For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
Spain changes conditions for free train travel
Spain's state train operator Renfe has tweaked the terms and conditions for its free train travel offer in order to avoid 'ghost reservations'. Here's everything you need to know.
Published: 22 September 2022 14:54 CEST
Many services were fully booked with 'ghost reservations' days before their departure and preventing passengers who needed to buy a ticket from being able to do so. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
FACT CHECK: Do you still need Covid documents to travel to Spain?
There has been some confusion in the Spanish and English-language press following the announcement this week that Spain has scrapped its Covid health travel form. Here’s what Brits, Americans and other international travellers need to know about Spain’s existing travel restrictions.
Published: 22 September 2022 09:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments