Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Spain is leading global push towards renewable energy: report

Spain, Germany, China and the UK are leading the world’s richest nations in the push towards renewable energy, a new report said Tuesday.

Published: 20 September 2022 16:45 CEST
Spain is leading global push towards renewable energy: report
Wind turbines in a wind farm in Villar de los Navarros, Zaragoza province in Spain. Buoyed by a surge in investment and new projects, wind power has become Spain's main source of electricity generation just as Europe seeks to curb its energy imports from Russia. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

International non-profit Climate Group compiled the rankings of G20 countries based on both ambition and progress.

Modest climbers included Australia, India, the United States and Japan – while Canada and Brazil score poorly, despite existing high renewable electricity use.

“What we’ve recognised at the Climate Group over a number of years is the importance of the policy environment to enable rapid action on renewables,” Mike Peirce, the organisation’s executive director of systems change, told AFP.

The report – published during New York’s annual Climate Week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly – is designed with a group of 380 leading businesses in mind, called the RE100 companies, that have committed to go 100 percent renewable.

Twenty countries, including Spain as a permanent guest of the G20, were given grades from A to E.

Areas examined included net zero targets, renewable power target ambition, share of renewables in total installed capacity in 2021, and renewable capacity additions in 2021.

Spain, which got an A, was lauded for setting out to deliver “one of the most ambitious renewable power policies in the European Union,” with all new power capacity additions over the last decade coming from green energy.

Renewables accounted for 21 percent of Spain’s total final energy consumption in 2020, surpassing its goal of 20 percent, with plans to increase this to 43 percent by 2030 and 97 percent by 2050 when it is due to reach its climate neutrality goal.

India, which got a C, ranks fourth in the world for installed renewable power capacity with 158 gigawatts – but while there are key signs of ambition from the central government, the report cited high capital costs and grid connection challenges as significant headwinds.

Brazil and Canada were termed “stragglers,” both receiving Ds despite having an abundance of hydropower, with the report urging more diversification as severe droughts have put future energy generation at risk.

The percentage of renewables in Canada’s total final energy consumption slipped slightly from 25.8 percent in 2009 to under 25 percent by the end of 2019. While Canada is targeting net zero by 2050, it lacks any interim dates for checkpoints along the way.

To do better, countries must lay out strong roadmaps with key interim targets, implement financing solutions to drive investor confidence.

“As Europe buckles under the weight of the energy crisis, its leaders are regretting that they didn’t transition from fossil fuels faster. They mustn’t lock themselves in to further damaging emissions,” Peirce said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Spain confirms it will approve the VAT reduction on gas bills next week

The Spanish government has confirmed it will approve the reduction of VAT on gas from 21 percent to 5 percent at some point during the week of September 19th.

Published: 16 September 2022 11:56 CEST
Spain confirms it will approve the VAT reduction on gas bills next week

The new measure aims to decrease the amount both residents and small businesses will pay on their gas bills this coming winter.

“Next week we will approve the VAT reduction on gas for households and small businesses,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, announced on Thursday, September 15th. 

The reduction will mean monthly savings for an average user of between €5 and €19, depending on how much they use and the type of contract they have, according to consumer associations.

The reduction is expected to be in force between October and December 2022.  

READ ALSO: How much will Spain’s gas VAT cut save me per month?

The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) estimates that heating an average home, using 9,000 kWh per year on the cheapest free market rate could save €227 per year. For those on the regulated market rate, the savings would be reduced to less than half – €103 per year.

The tax reduction on gas comes more than a year after the government reduced the VAT on electricity bills from 21 percent to 10 percent. This was followed by a further reduction from 10 to five percent in June 2022.

It is estimated that the plan will cost the government between €190 and €200 million during the three months it will be in force, according to Spain’s Ministry of Finance.  

The move is part of a raft of measures the Spanish government has put in place aimed to help those in Spain make it through tough economic times caused by inflation and soaring energy prices. 

In addition to the VAT cut on gas bills, the government has offered free train tickets, cut VAT on electricity bills, and limited the amount by which landlords can increase rent.

SHOW COMMENTS